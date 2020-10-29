Fact check: Michigan governor encourages voters to drop off ballots, not mail them

The claim: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer told voters not to mail their ballots

Election Day is less than a week away.

Given concerns about abnormal mail delays, voters across the country are starting to ask whether it's already too late to drop their ballots in the mail.

Joy Gaines-Friedler shared a message on Oct. 19 that she claimed contained an answer — straight from Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

"From Governor Whitmer: As of today - do NOT mail-in your ballots," she wrote on Facebook. "Please take them to a drop-off box, or to your clerk's office."

Fact check: Cropping alters context of viral Obama campaign event photo

What did Whitmer actually say?

Gaines-Friedler told USA TODAY that the post was a paraphrase of remarks Whitmer gave at a private fund-raiser held on Zoom.

She clarified that Whitmer did not explicitly tell voters not to mail their ballots, as her original post implied. Rather, she "said only 'We're asking you now to drop-off your ballots rather than mail them,'" Gaines Friedler explained.

Whitmer's office did not respond to a request for comment.

But it's true that the Democratic governor has encouraged voters to deliver their absentee ballots in-person since mid-September.

"If you can, don't drop your ballot in the mail but go ahead and take it directly to your clerk's office," Whitmer told WWJ Newsradio on Sept. 16. "That's an easy way to ensure that your ballot gets counted."

Just this week, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson encouraged the one million voters who have not returned their absentee ballots to take that ballot directly to their clerk or put it in the appropriate drop box.

"We are too close to Election Day, and the right to vote is too important, to rely on the Postal Service to deliver absentee ballots on time," Benson wrote in a statement on Tuesday. "Citizens who already have an absentee ballot should sign the back of the envelope and hand-deliver it to their city or township clerk's office or ballot drop box as soon as possible."

Jane Fisher holds her absentee ballot while waiting in her car with her brother, Anthony, for the doors to open to the Election Center for absentee early voting for the general election in Sterling Heights, Mich., Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/David Goldman) ORG XMIT: MIDG104 More

Fact check: Nikki Haley claim about Joe Biden's jobs plan is missing context

Is it too late to vote by mail?

That depends on where you live.

Mail delivery times vary between states and counties. They have also been slowed during the pandemic.

An investigation by USA TODAY mailed packages and letters in different states to test delivery times and saw the greatest number of delays in Michigan.

An analysis by the Washington Post of mail delivery times in battleground states, including Michigan, also showed the U.S. Postal Service failed to deliver some first-class mail on time. (On-time delivery is defined as one to three days.) In Detroit, about 29% of mail for the week ending Oct. 9 arrived late.

Different states also have different rules about how they count absentee ballots arriving after Election Day.

The rule in Michigan was one of several that ended up in court.

At first, a lower court ruled that ballots postmarked by Nov. 2 could be counted up to two weeks after Election Day. But an appeals court reversed that rule — so in Michigan, only absentee ballots received by 8 p.m. on Election Day will be counted.

That's a large part of why Democrats like Whitmer have pushed voters to hand-deliver their ballots to county clerks or drop boxes, per the Detroit Free Press.

A ballot drop box is shown where voters can drop off absentee ballots instead of using the mail in, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) ORG XMIT: otkco103 More