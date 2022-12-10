Fact check: How many ballots went uncounted in SLO County supervisor race and why?

Stephanie Zappelli
·6 min read

Bruce Jones’ campaign may request a recount for the District 2 Board of Supervisors race because they believe election workers possibly made mistakes that improperly disqualified ballots.

As it stands now, incumbent Supervisor Bruce Gibson won by a margin of just 13 votes over Jones.

Whether Jones files for a recount and what it shows remains to be seen.

On Friday, County Clerk-Recorder Elaina Cano further explained the process in an interview with The Tribune, detailing how many ballots were uncounted and why. She certified the election on Wednesday.

“It’s unfortunate that these rumors start and then all the speculation happens,” Cano said.

Here’s a look at the issues the Jones camp is concerned about and where the situation stands now.

Were mail-in ballots turned in without envelopes?

According to Jones campaign spokesman Erik Gorham, some poll workers told voters they could return their mail-in ballot without an envelope.

But mail-in ballots must be returned in a signed envelop in order to count, as opposed to precinct ballots that are submitted as is, without an envelope.

“I don’t believe this was malicious. I believe these are volunteers that made mistakes,” Gorham said on the Dave Congalton radio show Wednesday night.

Cano said the Elections Office did receive a few calls on Election Day from voters who said that poll workers advised them to return their mail-in ballot without an envelope.

She said the Elections Office called inspectors at those precincts, who shared that poll workers did what their training instructed: They allowed voters to surrender their mail-in ballots in exchange for precinct ballots, accepted voters’ completed mail-in ballots sealed in their envelopes, or offered envelopes to folks who had completed mail-in ballots but were missing envelopes.

“I’m not sure where the miscommunication was,” Cano told The Tribune on Nov. 9, referring to voters and poll workers.

On the Congalton show, Gorham speculated about the number of mail-in ballots that may have gone uncounted because they weren’t sealed in envelopes, saying that there could be enough to make up the 13-vote deficit.

However, In District 2, Cano told The Tribune on Friday that only two voters submitted mail-in ballots without an envelop. These ballots could have been returned at a polling place or in a drop box — so this may not be the fault of a poll worker, she said.

Countywide, only 10 total voters returned their mail-in ballots without envelopes, according to Cano.

What other ballots weren’t counted?

The Elections Office’s goal is to clear as many ballots as possible and include them in the count, so staff work to help voters cure ballots when discrepancies occur.

The office notified voters who didn’t sign their envelope or had mismatched signatures in order to give them the opportunity cure their ballots. They had until Dec. 5 to complete that process and ensure their votes were counted.

Nevertheless, some ballots still go uncounted when issues can’t be resolved.

In District 2, 223 ballots weren’t counted for a variety of reasons.

Aside from the two mail-in ballots that didn’t have envelopes, here’s how the others break down, according to Cano:

  • 2 ballots were disqualified because a first-time voter didn’t provide identification

  • 1 envelope contained multiple ballots

  • 11 mail-in ballots didn’t have signatures on their envelopes

  • 93 mail-in ballots had signatures that didn’t match county records

  • 112 mail-in ballots were postmarked after Election Day or arrived more than seven days after the election

  • 2 provisional ballots were disqualified because the voter had already submitted a mail-in ballot

Countywide, 1,438 ballots weren’t counted out of a total of 121,156 cast, including 596 ballots that arrived “too late,” such as ballots postmarked after Election Day on Nov. 7 or that arrived at the Elections Office more than seven days after the election, Cano said.

“If voters have concerns or questions or doubts, that is why we open the doors,” Cano said. “Come watch what we’re doing. Come out for questions of those that are actually doing the process.”

What would Jones’ campaign be looking for in a recount?

In a recount, the Jones campaign said it wants to examine at least two types of ballots: mail-in ballots returned without an envelope and ballots that staff had to interpret.

If a voter fills out their ballot incorrectly, election staff must interpret the ballot for the voter’s intent and record the vote.

For example, if a voter marks their vote with a check mark instead of filling in the bubble, election staff will examine the ballot and decide which candidate the marking is supposed to support.

If the Jones campaign doesn’t agree with the election staff’s interpretation of the ballots, Gorham said the campaign could sue the county Elections Office.

“We’ll go through the recount process, and if we find what we think we’ll need, we’ll take that to a judge,” Gorham told The Tribune on Friday.

Gibson won with 11,722 votes, or 50.03%, to Jones’ 11,709 votes, or 49.97%, according to the final count.

“We’re trying to make sure that every vote counts, every vote was interpreted properly, and that the rightful person wins this election,” Gorham said on the radio.

How else could a recount occur?

State law requires the person who requests the recount to fund the process, which Gorham estimated would cost from $30,000 to $40,000 for the District 2 race.

But that’s not the only way a recount could take place.

The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors could also request a recount, by asking the district attorney to order the Elections Office to conduct one, attorney Mike Nolan said on the Congalton show.

This way, the Jones campaign wouldn’t have to fund the recount.

Still, Gorham told The Tribune on Friday that the campaign doesn’t plan to ask the board to request the recount.

“It would be great if the board did that because it would save us a lot of money,” Gorham told The Tribune. “But we don’t feel like it’s our place to ask them.”

On Tuesday, the board will vote to declare the results of the election, according to the meeting agenda.

As of Friday afternoon, the Elections Office had not yet received a request for a recount, Cano said.

The deadline for any California voter to request a recount in a SLO County race is Monday at 5 p.m., she said.

Latest Stories

  • Bouncing back: Chiefs seek 14th straight win over Broncos

    DENVER (AP) — Forget “We're on to Cincinnati.” The catchphrase coined eight years ago by Bill Belichick after the Patriots were blown out at Kansas City was updated this week by Chiefs coach Andy Reid following his team's latest loss to the Bengals. Now, it's “We're over Cincinnati.” Reid was peppered with questions this week about the Chiefs (9-3) bouncing back after squandering a chance to maintain control of the AFC playoff race when they blew another late lead in a 27-24 loss to Cincinnati l

  • Strome's OT goal lifts Ducks to 4-3 win over Hurricanes

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Strome scored at 1:56 of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Tuesday night to stop a six-game losing streak. Strome put a snap shot past goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov after getting a pass from Cam Fowler. Six of the Ducks' seven wins this season have come in overtime or a shootout. It was Strome's second OT winner of the season, which is tied for the NHL lead with five other players. “This year I feel like I've got a little more confide

  • AP source: Jansen, Red Sox reach $32M, 2-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Veteran closer Kenley Jansen and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $32 million, two-year deal, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. The 35-year-old Jansen went 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 64 innings for Atlanta this year. The three-time All-Star led the National League with 41 saves, helping the Braves win the NL East title. Boston is looking to boun

  • Rangers sign LHP Andrew Heaney to $25 million, 2-year deal

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Andrew Heaney and the Rangers finalized their $25 million, two-year contract Friday, the latest move by Texas to upgrade its pitching staff. Heaney went 4-4 with a 3.10 ERA in 16 games (14 starts) for the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers last season. He threw only 72 2/3 innings, missing much of the first four months with a pair of shoulder injuries, but finished with 110 strikeouts and just 19 walks. His career-best rate of 13.62 strikeouts per nine innings ranked se

  • Rams' lost season suddenly brightened by Baker magic

    Now imagine what Baker Mayfield and Sean McVay can do with two practices together. That's the prevailing thought around the Los Angeles Rams while they head into a highly enjoyable long weekend after their stunning, come-from-behind, last-minute 17-16 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night. “That was a special night,” McVay said Friday. “Baker and the receivers making those plays, it sure was fun to watch them do their thing.” Less than 48 hours after he arrived on the West Coast,

  • Carter scores on OT power play, Penguins beat Sabres 4-3

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jeff Carter got payback for the Pittsburgh Penguins and teammate Jake Guentzel after Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner lost his cool. Carter scored a power-play goal 1:36 into overtime and the Penguins took advantage of a match penalty issued to Skinner to beat Buffalo 4-3 on Friday night. Skinner was ejected for cross-checking Jake Guentzel across the face with 22 seconds remaining in the opener of the teams' two-game set. Skinner went after Guentzel at the boards in comi

  • Who was Canada's best athlete in 2022?

    Marie-Philip Poulin led Canada to a dominant year in women's hockey, but is it enough to crown her as the Canadian athlete of the year?

  • Connor scores twice, Jets top Panthers 5-2 in Maurice's return to Winnipeg

    WINNIPEG — Kyle Connor scored twice and added an assist to help the Jets spoil Paul Maurice's return to Winnipeg with a 5-2 victory over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night. The game marked the first time Maurice faced his former team. After coaching the Jets for parts of nine seasons, the 55-year-old left abruptly midway through last year's campaign. He signed on as Florida's bench boss in June. The 13,426 fans in attendance at Canada Life Centre stood and cheered Tuesday as Maurice and his a

  • Murray's 3 gives Nuggets 121-120 win over Lillard, Blazers

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jamal Murray’s 3-pointer with 0.9 seconds remaining lifted the Denver Nuggets to a thrilling 121-120 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night. Damian Lillard had 40 points for the Trail Blazers, including a 3-pointer that gave them a one-point lead with 8.8 seconds remaining. Murray then answered with his 3 from the left side for the last of the game's 20 lead changes. Nikola Jokic had 33 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for Denver, which rallied from a

  • New Canadian pro women's soccer league to fill missing link in player development

    News of a domestic professional women's league finally coming to Canada in 2025 has Sophia Ferreira dreaming big about her future in the sport. The 20-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., has just wrapped up a second season with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. Prior to Monday's announcement, she always assumed she'd have to move to Europe or the U.S. to keep playing post-graduation. "I was super excited, but I wasn't really expecting it," said Ferreira. "[Canada doesn't] have a space

  • Raptors' VanVleet: Instagram purge had nothing to do with his recent shooting slump

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet says his recent social media activity has nothing to do with his shooting slump. The Toronto Raptors guard raised a stir when he unfollowed his teammates on Instagram this week, but VanVleet laughed it off after Wednesday's 126-113 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. "I unfollowed my mom too, they didn't care about that part," VanVleet said with a laugh. VanVleet said he was trying to "fight the algorithms" after seeing numerous suggested accounts on his feed. "

  • Rangers beat Avalanche 2-1 in SO for third straight win

    DENVER (AP) — Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin scored in the shootout, giving the New York Rangers a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Friday night. Braden Schneider scored in regulation and Igor Shesterkin stopped 41 shots through overtime and both Colorado attempts in the tiebreaker to help the Rangers win their third straight after losing five of six. “We found a way to win tonight with unbelievable goaltending,” Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said. “Obviously, that was the biggest ke

  • Rangers go from destiny to disappointment

    Expectations were sky high in New York after they catapulted from rebuild to contention last season but the Rangers are already in danger of missing the playoffs.&nbsp;

  • Penguins' Letang returns to practice 10 days after stroke

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang returned to practice with his teammates Thursday, just 10 days after suffering the second stroke of his career. The 35-year-old Letang remains out indefinitely, with the club describing him as “day to day.” Letang said he felt “pretty good” after being greeted by stick taps from his teammates when he skated onto the ice at the team’s practice facility. Still, the married father of two called the experience “scary,” particularly for his

  • Chris Boucher misses his 'WWE tag team' partner Precious Achiuwa

    Toronto Raptors forward Chris Boucher discusses evolving his offence, working through the lows in the NBA and how much he misses playing alongside Precious Achiuwa.

  • Irving touts freedom on game sneakers after split with Nike

    Kyrie Irving is a sneaker free agent and he used the Brooklyn Nets' game Wednesday night to advertise it. Irving played with tape covering the logo on his black sneakers, two days after Nike ended its relationship with him. “I AM FREE Thank you God … I AM,” was written in gold marker on the sneakers during the Nets' 122-116 victory over Charlotte. The other side read ”logo here." Nike had suspended its relationship with Irving last month as part of the fallout from him tweeting a link to a film

  • Xander Bogaerts, Padres finalize $280 million, 11-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Xander Bogaerts' $280 million, 11-year contact with the San Diego Padres was finalized Friday after the All-Star slugger passed his physical. The Padres planned to introduce the shortstop at an afternoon news conference at Petco Park. “His consistency and top-level production places him among the best players in our game," general manager A.J. Preller said in a statement. "Xander’s makeup and championship pedigree are a strong fit for our team as we look to achieve our goal of b

  • Japanese outfielder Yoshida to negotiate with MLB teams

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Outfielder Masataka Yoshida will be able to negotiate with Major League Baseball teams starting Wednesday under the posting system with the Japanese big leagues. A member of Japan's Olympic team last year, Yoshida will be posted at 8 a.m. EST on Wednesday and MLB teams have until 5 p.m. EST on Jan. 20 to reach an agreement, the commissioner's office said Tuesday. The 29-year-old hit .335 with 21 homers and 88 RBIs in 119 games this year for the Orix Buffaloes of Japan's Pacific

  • Was moving Gary Trent Jr. to the bench the right choice?

    Imman Adan and Jordan Hayles discuss the results of moving Gary Trent Jr. to a bench role so far and the lineups Nick Nurse has experimented with. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on YouTube.

  • Montreal-area family speaks out after son was called racist slur in hockey rink, causing brawl

    A L'Île-Perrot, Que., family is denouncing intolerance in hockey after their son was called a racist slur by a Valleyfield player at a game last Saturday. "Obviously when it first happened, the first emotion is sheer rage because you try to protect your kids from going through this kind of thing," said Dwight Chase, the boy's father. Aiden Chase, who plays with the L'Île-Perrot Midget A U18 team, was on a high when his team beat Valleyfield 3-1 — until a player called him the N-word. The infract