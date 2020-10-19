Fact check: Joe Biden no longer owns house highlighted by Eric Trump in online posts

The claim: Joe Biden lives in a large estate bought on a senator's salary

Since before the 2016 election, critics have asked to see President Donald Trump's tax returns to no avail. Several weeks ago, the New York Times reported Trump paid $750 in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017, heightening critics' suspicions about Trump's finances and financial dealings. Now, Eric Trump is using an aerial photo of Democratic nominee Joe Biden's former home to raise questions about Biden's finances.

“The salary of a U.S. Senator is $174,000 per year. This is Joe Biden’s house.... seems legit,” Eric Trump shared on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram Oct. 17.

However, Eric Trump's claim is false: Biden no longer owns that home and Biden has not made a senator's salary in more than a decade.

USA TODAY has reached out to Eric Trump and the Trump Organization for comment.

Biden no longer owns the house

The pictured homeis a 5-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom house at 6 Montchan Drive in Wilmington, Del. Redfin estimates the 10,012-ft home is worth $1,643,478.

Biden bought the former Dupont mansion for $185,000 in the mid-1970s after learning it was set for demolition. The home was abandoned and needed repairs. The Wall Street Journal described the DuPont purchase as one of Biden’s many strained financial ventures.

View photos Biden stands on stage with his wife, Jill, and sons Hunter, left, and Beau, along with his father, Joe Biden Sr., during a campaign event in 1988. More

He nicknamed the house “The Station” and used it as his headquarters during his 1988 presidential campaign. He lived in the home for two decades until he sold it to MBNA vice chairman John. R. Cochran III for $1.2 million in February 1996.

Biden's finances through the years

The son of a Scranton, Pa., car salesman, Biden is no stranger to financial challenges. Biden has acknowledged his modest upbringing throughout his political career, referring to himself as “Middle Class Joe” and “one of the poorest members of Congress,”

View photos Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., speaks in support of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, outside Biden's childhood home as part of the Democratic National Convention, in Scranton, Pa., Tuesday, Aug 18, 2020. More

In 2009, when he was serving as vice president, CBS described Biden as the “least wealthy administration figure” with an estimated net worth of $27,012.

Since ending his tenure as vice president, Biden and his wife earned more than $15 million dollars from public speaking, teaching and writing. Biden has not served in Congress as a senator since becoming vice president in 2009..

In 2019, Forbes estimated Biden and his wife Jill were worth $9 million.

Biden faced some financial challenges during his vice presidency. In January 2016, Biden made headlines when he recalled how President Barack Obama had once offered his family financial support. Biden had considered selling his house to support his son’s family after his oldest son Beau Biden suffered a stroke, threatening his position as Delaware’s attorney general.

View photos President Barack Obama hugs Vice President Joe Biden during funeral services for Biden's son, Beau Biden, in 2015. More