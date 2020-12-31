Fact check: Improper use of COVID-19 test gives false positive for Coca-Cola

The claim: A glass of Coca-Cola tested positive for the novel coronavirus

What does a popular soft drink and SARS-CoV-2 have in common? A positive COVID-19 test, according to one Instagram post.

"Your life is being destroyed due to a test that confirmed a glass of Coca-Cola was positive," reads a Dec. 13 tweet by Carl Vernon shared an Instagram account called truthisterrorism.

As strange as that may sound, Vernon's claim was popularized days earlier in a video shared by Austrian politician Michael Schnedlitz on his Facebook page. The video shows Schnedlitz, standing at a podium in front of the Austrian Parliament, swabbing a glass of brown liquid, which later returns positive for COVID-19 on a claimed rapid test device.

Schnedlitz uses the false positive result to cast doubt on the efficacy of the COVID-19 rapid test and to claim mass testing in Austria is "worthless."

This is not the first time a politician has used nonhuman samples to invalidate coronavirus testing.

In May, Tanzanian president John Magufuli dismissed imported coronavirus test kits as faulty after they returned positive on samples taken from a goat and a pawpaw fruit labeled with human names, Reuters reported. The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention rejected Magufuli's claim. Coronavirus kits supplied by the Jack Ma Foundation and used in other African countries did not result in similar complaints, also according to Reuters.

A COVID-19 test done incorrectly

To understand why an ordinary glass of Coca-Cola returned positive for COVID-19 it is first important to understand how rapid test kits work.

Fast, or rapid, coronavirus tests are designed to detect specific proteins, called antigens, found on the surface of a virus or if an individual has developed antibodies, indicating an immune response.

The rapid test used by Schnedlitz detects antigens, according to the test's manufacturer DIALAB GmbH, and in laboratory-speak is also called a lateral flow test. The underlying mechanism involves pouring a sample onto a strip of absorbent material typically embedded with antibodies. If the right antigens are present, both antigen and antibody cling to one another like Velcro. Once the two bind, a secondary binding occurs with labeled antibodies located in the test zone, which, if successful, is indicated by a colored band. The control zone will always change color to show that the labeled antibodies are present, even if unattached, and that the test works.

Lateral flow tests are generally not quantitative — providing more of a "yes or no" answer — and are considered low-cost, rapid and simple-to-use. Common examples of lateral flow tests are home pregnancy and ovulation kits as well as drug screenings.

However, with DIALAB's rapid COVID-19 test, there is an extra step Schnedlitz neglected to do, which the company pointed out in a YouTube video released a day after the politician's demonstration.

"There are things to consider here that have been applied incorrectly: First, the 'sample' was not swirled with a buffer. If the test is carried out correctly, the sample is always swirled first in a liquid (buffer) that keeps the pH value constant," DIALAB stated in a comment accompanying its video. (USA TODAY used Google translate and other translation services to interpret German into English.)

If a sample untreated with buffer is placed in the kit's sample well, "you destroy the antibody protein of the test, which reacts with the virus." DIALAB said this would destroy the buffer layer and a positive test zone would result.

"This result would be expected from any other manufacturer. If you had used the test properly, as described in the package insert, the test would be negative," the company stated.

In the YouTube video, DIALAB demonstrates this, replicating everything Schnedlitz did but with the step of treating the Coca-Cola-drenched swab in a buffer solution for a few seconds. The swab is then placed in the kit's sample well and after 10 minutes, the test returns negative for COVID-19.

Our rating: False

We rate the claim that a glass of Coca-Cola returned positive on a rapid COVID-19 test as FALSE as it is not supported by our research. The claim originates from Austrian politician Michael Schnedlitz, who tested a glass of Coca-Cola in front of the Austrian Parliament on Dec. 10. DIALAB GmbH, the manufacturer of the kit Schnedlitz used, released a video a day after demonstrating that Schnedlitz used the test improperly, resulting in a false-positive.

Our fact-check sources:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Wrong use of COVID-19 test gives false positive for Coke