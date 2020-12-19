Fact check: Image of Nancy Pelosi at restaurant opening was taken before pandemic
The claim: Photo shows Nancy Pelosi at a party, violating COVID-19 guidelines
Many elected officials have been accused of hypocrisy throughout the pandemic for ignoring COVID-19 recommendations by traveling and attending large gatherings.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., faced criticism earlier this year after she was caught getting a haircut maskless in San Francisco. According to some social media users, an alleged recent image of Pelosi at a party purports to show her violating coronavirus guidelines again.
"Ladies and Gentlemen here's your speaker of the house enjoying a party after she tells you you can't have social gatherings," reads the text above a photo of Pelosi gathered around people without a mask.
"Taken three days ago," the user captioned the Dec. 17 Facebook post, which has been shared over 2,300 times.
The same claim has since been reposted by several users across Facebook, to whom USA TODAY reached out to for comment.
Photo was taken before COVID-19
A reverse Google image search reveals that the photo was taken on Jan. 7, weeks before the U.S. confirmed the nation's first case of the novel coronavirus.
Anna Spiegel, food editor of the Washingtonian magazine, posted the image to Twitter that day and wrote, "Nancy Pelosi at Danny Meyer's Maialino Mare opening in Navy Yard" adding that the House Speaker was there "for all of 10 minutes."
Other photos from the restaurant's opening celebration are visible on the Washingtonian.
Nancy Pelosi at Danny Meyer’s Maialino Mare opening in Navy Yard. pic.twitter.com/OMkVtxeEEk
— Anna Spiegel (@AnnaSpiegs) January 8, 2020
The first case of COVID-19 in the United States was recorded on Jan. 21, according to a timeline of the pandemic from the World Health Organization. The virus did not arrive in the D.C. area until March 7, months after the image of Pelosi was taken.
On March 16, public gatherings were limited to less than 50 people in the districtand the first stay-at-home order was issued on March 30.
Addressing claims that Pelsoi violated San Francisco's COVID-19 guidelines in September during her hair salon visit, Pelosi's spokesperson Drew Hammill told USA TODAY that “The Speaker always wears a mask and complies with local COVID requirements."
Our rating: False
The image claiming to show Pelosi violating COVID-19 guidelines by attending a large gathering and not wearing a mask is FALSE, based on our research. The image was taken in the beginning of January, weeks before the first coronavirus case was confirmed in the United States and months before the first confirmed case in Washington.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Image of Nancy Pelosi at 'party' is from January