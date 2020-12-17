Fact check: 'Greatest danger to American freedom' quote misattributed to Thomas Jefferson
The claim: Thomas Jefferson said 'the greatest danger to American freedom is a government that ignores the Constitution'
Social media users are sharing a purported quote by Founding Father and former President Thomas Jefferson, who is frequently misattributed by politicians and social media users.
A viral Instagram post quotes Jefferson as saying, "The greatest danger to American freedom is a government that ignores the Constitution."
The same quote and attribution was posted to Facebook by the page We the People on Dec. 12 and has over 400 shares, and by the Conservative Coalition of NC on Dec. 14, where it also has over 400 shares.
USA TODAY reached out to the Instagram user and the Conservative Coalition of NC page for comment. We the People offers no way to contact its page.
Jefferson never said this
There is no evidence that Jefferson ever said "the greatest danger to American freedom is a government that ignores the Constitution," and the Thomas Jefferson Foundation has previously debunked this quote as not authentic.
The Thomas Jefferson Encyclopedia, which is available on the website of Monticello, part of the Thomas Jefferson Foundation, lists the quote in question on the site's "Spurious Quotes" page and notes that the phrase is commonly misattributed to Jefferson.
Anna Berkes, a research librarian at the Jefferson Library, wrote in 2013 that "this quotation has not been found in the writings of Thomas Jefferson."
The earliest known print version of the quote appears in the 2015 novel "The Phantom of the Hungry Hollow" by D.H. Reid and Ginger Reid-Parker, Berkes found.
It first appeared online on cap-n-ball.com on Dec. 4, 2004, in "quotes on the Second Amendment" under a section on "The Founding Fathers on Maintaining Freedom."
The quote also does not appear on Founders Online, an archived database of over 185,000 searchable documents from Founding Fathers Papers projects.
In 2011, Berkes published a blog post on how to spot fake Jefferson quotations and wrote that Jefferson almost never used contractions, and was not in the habit of using "you" unless he was directly addressing someone. She also warns to stay away from quotations that repeatedly appear without a proper citation.
Our rating: False
The claim that Jefferson said "the greatest danger to American freedom is a government that ignores the Constitution" is FALSE. A Jefferson Library researcher includes this quote in a list of spurious quotes and it is not included in any of his writings. There is no evidence to support the claim that Jefferson ever said this.
