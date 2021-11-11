Fact check: Food insecurity ad shown in viral TikTok video originated in US, not abroad

The claim: Ads from other countries encourage support for Americans experiencing food insecurity

Many Americans view the United States as impervious to crises faced by other countries like food insecurity. But posts circulating on social media claim other countries look at America and see a different story.

“I was today years old when I found out other countries had Feed The Children commercials for America,” reads a Nov. 9 Facebook post, which was shared more than 900 times in one day.

The claim appears to have originated on TikTok, where it received more than 1.7 million likes and 9.3 million views in three days and later spread to other social media platforms.

While the ads are real, they didn’t originate outside of the United States. The ads were made by U.S.-based nonprofit Share Our Strength to raise awareness about food insecurity in America.

Ad originated in America

In the video circulating online, a young girl holding a teddy bear stares into the camera as a German-speaking voice describes her condition: She has little access to nutritious food, is susceptible to diseases like diabetes or heart disease because of her diet and is increasingly dependent on the government. Then, the narrator says the girl is an American.

“49 million Americans are struggling with food insecurity,” the narrator says. “America needs Germany’s help. Now.”

But the ad wasn’t actually made in Germany to encourage donations to starving American children.

The ad campaign was created by Washington, D.C.-based anti-hunger nonprofit Share Our Strength, according to Laura Washburn, a spokesperson for the group.

“The videos circulating on social media were created in the U.S. in 2015 and were meant to be parodies, drawing attention to the problem of hunger in America, which our nation is unfortunately still tackling today,” Washburn said.

The claim is akin to "stolen satire," in which made-up claims published and labeled as satire are captured via screenshot and reposted in a way that makes them appear to be legitimate news. As a result, readers of the second-generation post are misled.

The video, titled “Germans for America,” was part of a larger ad campaign called “Great Nations Eat” launched on June 24, 2015. Three other ads ran alongside the German-language ad: "China For America," "Slovenia for America" and "We Put a Man on the Moon." All four videos were created by the New York creative agency Bartle Bogle Hegarty, according to a 2015 press release.

At the time, CEO Billy Shore said in an interview with Fast Company that Share Our Strength hoped to grab people’s attention by thinking “disruptively” about the ads.

“I’d say that historically there’s been a genre of media around hunger that looks kind of alike – stories of kids in rural areas like Appalachia or Alabama,” Shore said. “Those stories are important and compelling, but they all have the same kind of message. The idea was to do something different, and point out that America can’t be great on an empty stomach – really tap into this notion that it has to do with our strength as a nation, as a people, as a society.”

The Nov. 9 Facebook post asserts the ads were made by Feed the Children, another food insecurity nonprofit. But Carrie Snodgrass, a spokesperson for the group, said that’s not true.

“We weren’t involved in this campaign at all,” Snodgrass said. “While we do work in countries outside the U.S., our work in those communities directly benefits the residents there.”

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that ads from other countries encourage support for Americans experiencing food insecurity. The ads were made by the U.S.-based nonprofit Share Our Strength to raise awareness about food insecurity in America.

