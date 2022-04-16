Fact check: Fictional Tucker Carlson quote about Ukraine spreads on social media

Bayliss Wagner, USA TODAY
·3 min read

The claim: Tucker Carlson suggested photos of bodies in Bucha, Ukraine, could have been staged

A made-up quote falsely attributed to Tucker Carlson has spread widely on social media, where politicians and media figures claimed the Fox News host was parroting Russian falsehoods about potential war crimes in Ukraine.

The confusion began with a tweet in which former Rep. Joe Walsh, R-Ill., appeared to quote Carlson on photos depicting the bodies of civilians in the streets of Bucha, Ukraine.

".@TuckerCarlson tonight: 'What if these bodies of tortured, dead civilians were staged?'" the April 4 tweet reads. "'What if they’re fake? What if the Ukrainian military killed them & then blamed Russia? I’m not saying any of this is true, I’m just asking the questions. Why can’t we ask these questions?'"

Walsh's tweet referred to graphic images published April 4 that show Bucha residents who had been shot at close range or allegedly otherwise executed. Satellite imagery and intercepted calls indicate the photos are real, but the Russian government claims the deaths were "staged" by Ukrainian forces and Western media after Russian troops left the city.

Thousands of people – including MSNBC host Joy Reid, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., and Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif. – shared the tweet as if it were a real quote. Walsh later clarified the tweet was a "prediction" of what Carlson would say on his show "Tucker Carlson Tonight," and Lieu deleted his quote-tweet of the post.

The tweet also appeared as a screenshot in hundreds of posts on other platforms, such as Facebook.

Follow us on Facebook! Like our page to get updates throughout the day on our latest debunks

"Fox News and the Murdoch family have a responsibility here!" Amy Siskind, a Democratic activist and podcast host, wrote in a Facebook post April 4. "Tucker Carlson should not be allowed on air in a time of war to spread Russian propaganda!"

But Carlson has denied saying the quote in the tweet, and Walsh told USA TODAY it's made up. The claim also surfaced before Carlson would have had a chance to comment on the Bucha images.

USA TODAY reached out to Reid, Kinzinger, Lieu and Siskind for comment.

A family walks amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 6, 2022.
A family walks amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 6, 2022.

Carlson didn't say quote

Carlson responded to Walsh's tweet on air, calling the quote "disinformation" and noting that his show hadn't broached the topic.

"It’s completely made up – utterly,” Carlson said on his show April 5. "We didn’t say that, we didn’t say anything like that. We didn’t even address the topic on the air in any way. So everything about Joe Walsh’s tweet is a manufactured lie. It’s pure disinformation, as they now say.”

Fact check roundup: What's true and what's false about the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Walsh told USA TODAY he "stands behind" his tweet. He said he has previously posted "predictions" of Carlson's scripts on Twitter in advance of his shows, but none had been misinterpreted in the way this tweet was.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that Carlson suggested photos of bodies in Bucha could have been staged by Ukrainians. The claim stems from a Twitter post the author acknowledges was made up.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Fictional Tucker Carlson quote on Ukraine spreads online

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Analysis-Elon Musk deals Twitter a wild card as shareholders seek reforms

    Elon Musk, Twitter's newest big shareholder, could alter the course of the social media company as management battles a set of proxy proposals focused on topics from civil rights to politics at its upcoming annual meeting, shareholder activists and corporate governance experts said. Whatever the outcome of Musk's $43 billion bid to buy Twitter outright announced Thursday, investors with opposing political views described the billionaire entrepreneur as likely to work to undo some of the restrictions on content that Twitter has imposed as it attempts to promote free speech while combating hate speech and false information. Even if he fails to buy Twitter, the Tesla CEO, who recently disclosed a 9.6% stake, is seen as likely to vote in ways that could shake up the company at its virtual May 25 meeting, said people who follow corporate governance issues.

  • Trump foe Liz Cheney's war chest comes almost entirely from outside Wyoming. Is that a bad sign?

    In the 2018 cycle, 53% of Cheney's donations came from outside Wyoming. In 2020, the out-of-state share rose to 85%. In this cycle, it's nearly 97%.

  • Florida targets school math textbooks over critical race theory objections

    The Florida Department of Education on Friday said the state will not include dozens of math textbooks in a list used by school districts to buy books for classrooms because their content included references to critical race theory and other “prohibited topics” and “unsolicited strategies.”

  • Clashes erupt in Indian capital during Hindu procession

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Clashes broke out during a Hindu religious procession in the Indian capital New Delhi on Saturday, injuring several people, including policemen, police said, days after similar religious violence in three states. Eyewitnesses told Reuters that the violence erupted between Muslims and Hindus during the procession in Jahangirpuri, a suburb of New Delhi. "We are still assessing how many people are injured... some policemen have also been hurt," said Deependra Pathak, a police official in Jahangirpuri, wearing riot gear.

  • Live Updates | Ukraine team gets ovation at Invictus Games

    THE HAGUE, Netherlands — The Invictus Games for injured and ill service personnel and veterans has opened with a standing ovation and a tribute from Prince Harry for Ukrainian team members who left their war-torn nation to compete. With Harry and his wife Meghan in the front row for the opening ceremony Saturday night, competitors cheered for nearly a minute as the Ukrainian team waved their nation’s blue-and-yellow flag after Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte welcomed them. The event that was del

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Reports Her First Fundraising Loss

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyThe campaign committee for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) reported on Friday its first net loss since she was elected, posting a $314,000 deficit over the first three months of 2022 while additionally revising previous contribution totals down by more than $100,000.About half of that loss is represented in fees to Donald Trump’s top Jan. 6 attorney and a security detail that protected Kyle Rittenhouse during his trial last year.While

  • Man, 22, arrested after dead body found in Stettler, Alta., home: RCMP

    A man was arrested for manslaughter and indignity to a body, after human remains were found in a central Alberta home earlier this week, RCMP say. Mounties received a report Thursday that there was a dead person in a house on 50A Avenue in Stettler, Alta., a town 145 kilometres southeast of Edmonton. Police found the body of a 33-year-old man in the home. The Alberta RCMP major crimes unit took over the investigation and, as a result, have arrested a 22-year-old man from Stettler, police say. He

  • Angels give Corey Seager the Barry Bonds treatment, IBB him with bases loaded

    That's happened only three times in MLB since 1950.

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.

  • From Ed Jeske to the NCAA: Yellowknife hockey player wins national championship

    Jack Works, the Yellowknife hockey player responsible for scoring the first goal in the Ed Jeske arena at nine-years-old, has added another first to his list of accomplishments — winning a national college championship. The 20-year-old Works is a forward for the University of Denver Pioneers who defeated the Minnesota State Mavericks 5-1 for the Frozen Four NCAA championship on April 9. "That was one of the coolest things ever, being on the ice after just taking it all. It's like, Yeah, it's sti

  • Palmieri scores in shootout, Islanders beat Penguins 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Danton Heine

  • Vancouver officially in the running to host men's FIFA 2026 World Cup games

    After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go

  • Hockey player returns to team after allegations of racism

    Anthony Allain-Samaké, who denounced racist and discriminatory remarks of which he was the target, will join his team, L'Intrépide de Gatineau, and participate in the Dodge Cup, set to start Wednesday in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean. The U15 AAA player left his team earlier in April, but made the decision Tuesday to play again following discussions with his family and team officials. On Friday, the team announced six of its players involved had been suspended for the remainder of the season, followin

  • The playoff races that matter down the stretch of the NHL season

    There's only slight intrigue when it comes to who will make it in, but there is plenty of jockeying for position to be done leading into the Stanley Cup playoffs.

  • Anna Kane joins fans in helping Ryan Hartman pay his middle-finger fine

    Ryan Hartman was fined for flipping the bird at Evander Kane following their tilt on Tuesday, but Evander's ex-wife and fans alike were happy to help.

  • Tyson Nash still stands by controversial Ducks-Coyotes fight call

    Coyotes commentator Tyson Nash reiterated that he loves Trevor Zegras, but thinks the star rookie should've been "prepared to get punched in the mouth."

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: OG Anunoby's versatility could be a real problem for Philly

    OG Anunoby has had success defending some of the 76ers top offensive threats.

  • East-leading Panthers beat Jets 6-1, win streak at 9 games

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves, Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling each scored twice and the Florida Panthers won their ninth straight game, beating the Winnipeg Jets 6-1 on Friday night. Huberdeau, who also picked up an assist, had two goals in the first five minutes. He has 30 goals this season, and extended his career-best points streak to 13 games, joining Mike Hoffman (17 in 2018-19) and Pavel Bure (13 in 1999-2000) as the only Panthers to have point streaks of 13 o

  • Blackhawks, F Reese Johnson agree to 2-year extension

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract extension with forward Reese Johnson. The team announced the deal on Wednesday. It runs through the 2023-24 season with an $800,000 salary-cap hit. The 23-year-old Johnson has one goal and five assists in 28 games this season. He made his NHL debut for Chicago last year. “Reese’s work ethic and competitiveness are characteristics we’re always looking for in players we have in our system,” general manager Kyle Davidson said