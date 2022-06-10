Fact check: False claims about Pfizer vaccine stem from company's release of 80,000 pages of documents

Sudiksha Kochi
The claim: 80,000 pages of Pfizer data show the vaccine has a 12% efficacy rate, harms fetuses

As the spring saw another surge of coronavirus cases across the country, healthcare officials are urging people to get vaccinated. But some social media posts are spreading false claims that the Pfizer vaccine is both ineffective and dangerous.

"Pfizer data released today. 80,000 pages. Pfizer knew vaccine harmed the fetus in pregnant women, and that the vaccine was not 95% effective," reads an Instagram post shared May 4. "Pfizer data shows it having a 12% efficacy rate."

These claims were made two days after more than 80,000 pages of Pfizer COVID data was made public. The data was released as part of an ongoing Freedom of Information Act lawsuit, according to Abigail Capobianco, a spokesperson for the Food and Drug Administration

The post generated over 4,000 likes in less than a week – but has since apparently been deleted. Similar claims have amassed hundreds of interactions on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

But the claim is wrong on multiple fronts.

USA TODAY could not verify whether the claimed 12% efficacy rate was in the 80,000 pages Pfizer released. None of the social media claims have provided documentation showing that figure. But multiple experts told USA TODAY the claims about the vaccine's low efficacy rate stem from misinterpretations of Pfizer's 2020 phase three clinical trial.

The trial actually showed an efficacy rate of 95%. Extensive Pfizer research studies on the efficacy of the Pfizer vaccine do not validate the 12% figure in the claim either.

It is also unclear from which document the claim about the vaccine harming fetuses originates. But multiple studies and CDC reports show the Pfizer vaccine is safe for fetuses.

USA TODAY reached out to the social media users who shared the claim for comment.

12% calculation of efficacy rate based on misinterpretation of data

It's not clear where the 12% efficacy rate comes from, since both the FDA and Pfizer declined to comment on whether it was in the release. But experts told USA TODAY the incorrect figure is based on a misinterpretation of data in a 2020 Pfizer clinical trial.

The most recent version of this claim stems from an April 3 Substack article published by investigative reporter Sonia Elijah with the headline, "Was Pfizer's 95% vaccine efficacy fraudulent all along?," according to Jeffrey Morris, the director of the Division of Biostatistics at the University of Pennsylvania.

In the article, Elijah references a 53-page December 2020 Pfizer FDA briefing, which was released to the public one week before the advisory committee meeting on December 10 of that year, Morris said. It is not part of the recent Pfizer document release.

Fact check: Fabricated story that Pfizer CEO was arrested for COVID-19 vaccine fraud

The phase three trial in the briefing involved close to 38,000 participants who were separated into two groups: half who received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine and half who received a placebo.

Out of this group, 3,410 people, 1,594 in the vaccine group and 1,816 in the placebo group–were suspected of having COVID but were unconfirmed, meaning the participants had symptoms after they had received the injections, but did not have a positive PCR test, Morris said.

One hundred sixty-two participants in the placebo group and 8 participants from the vaccine group tested positive for COVID-19 after the injections.

The vaccine efficacy rate, calculated by dividing only the participants who tested positive for the virus in both groups, came out to be 95%. Elijah claimed that the real vaccine efficacy rate should have been 12%, basing her calculation off participants in the suspected but unconfirmed group.

The 12% claim later became a viral take, according to Morris.

Fact check: Testosterone levels have dropped in recent decades, but not by 50%

But her interpretation of the data is wrong since she included people who had symptoms of COVID-19 but not the virus itself, Dr. Howard Forman, a professor of public health policy, management and economics at Yale University, told USA TODAY.

"She has shown that the vaccine seems to have very low efficacy for non-COVID illness, which is precisely what we would expect," Forman said. "The vaccine does not work against a non-COVID cough. Or a non-COVID headache."

The suspected but unconfirmed cases should not be figured into the vaccine efficacy data analysis, Forman said.

USA TODAY reached out to Elijah for comment.

Pfizer vaccine is effective against COVID-19

Numerous peer review studies and real-world examples have shown the effectiveness of the Pfizer vaccine, according to Dr. Amesh Adalja, infectious disease specialist at Johns Hopkins University.

In a 2021 study, researchers found that Pfizer vaccine efficacy against Covid-19 was 91.3% among trial participants 12 years and older "without evidence of previous SARS-CoV-2 infection" through a period of six months.

Another study published that same year found that the Pfizer vaccine was more than 90% effective at preventing COVID-19 in children ages 5-11.

Fact check: Vaccines protect against contracting, spreading COVID-19

Research has also shown that the vaccine's protection against the virus wanes over time and should be complemented with a booster. A 2022 study found that patients who only received two shots of the Pfizer vaccine were limited in their protection against the Omicron variant compared to those who received three shots.

The risk arising from not getting the vaccine is much greater than being vaccinated, Scott Pauley, a spokesperson for the CDC, previously told USA TODAY. A 2021 CDC report found that people were five times more likely to have COVID-19 if they were unvaccinated and had prior infection.

Vaccines are safe for fetuses

It is unclear where the claim about the vaccine harming fetuses originates. But to date, the FDA and CDC have not identified any safety concerns about harm or harm to fetuses following administration of any of the COVID-19 vaccines, said Capobianco, the FDA spokesperson.

A 2021 CDC report found that receiving the COVID-19 vaccine during pregnancy was not associated with increased risk for preterm birth or small-for-gestational-age at birth.

Fact check: No evidence Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 vaccines cause miscarriage

A CDC report published in 2022 also found that patients who have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and are pregnant may help "prevent COVID-19 hospitalization among infants" less than six months old.

There are pregnancy complications women can face if they are exposed to COVID-19, such as "delivering a preterm (earlier than 37 weeks) or stillborn infant," according to the CDC.

“COVID-19 vaccination is recommended for people who are pregnant, breastfeeding, trying to get pregnant now or might become pregnant in the future,” reads the agency's website.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that 80,000 pages of Pfizer data show the vaccine has a 12% efficacy rate.

USA TODAY could not verify whether the 12% figure was in the 80,000 pages Pfizer released May 2. But experts said the 12% figure stems from an incorrect interpretation of a 2020 Pfizer clinical trial document.

The actual efficacy rate of the vaccine in the trial showed it was 95%. No research studies validate the 12% efficacy rate of the Pfizer vaccine. Multiple studies also show that the Pfizer vaccine is safe for fetuses.

Our fact-check sources:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: False claims stem from 80,000 page Pfizer release

