Fact check: False claim that Truth Social will charge users $4.99 per week

The claim: Truth Social will cost users $4.99 a week

Ahead of the launch of former President Donald Trump’s new social media platform Truth Social, online users claimed the long-awaited “free speech” app is actually something less than free.

Trump, who has been banned from Twitter and Facebook, announced the launch of his new platform in October 2021, saying Truth Social would “stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech.” The app went live on Apple’s App Store on Feb. 20, and users have reported having trouble creating accounts and being placed on a waiting list.

Some online claim the app comes with a price tag.

“Former President Donald Trump’s new app Truth Social costs $4.99 a week,” reads a screenshot of a tweet that was shared to Facebook by The European Network on Feb. 17. “I guess ‘Free Speech’ isn’t actually free.”

The original Feb. 16 tweet generated 14,000 likes before it was deleted, and similar versions of the claim on Twitter have racked up tens of thousands of likes. Other users claimed Truth Social contains in-app purchases and other upgrade fees for premium content.

As evidence, users shared a purported screenshot that says, “Start 3 Day Free Trial then $4.99/wk” and “Subscription renews automatically.”

But the screenshot used to make the claim actually shows pricing for a different app that is unrelated to Trump, and there’s no evidence Truth Social is charging users $4.99 a week.

USA TODAY reached out to social media users who shared the claim for comment.

Subscription promo is for a different app

Truth Social is listed as free on Apple’s app store, and there are no reports of users being charged a fee to use or download the app. The screenshot seen in the claims shows pricing for a different platform called 2nd1st, the Daily Dot reported.

2nd1st identifies itself as an “uncensored news & chat” social media app, and it charges a weekly subscription fee of $4.99 after a three-day trial. Trump is not associated with 2nd1st, and he has previously threatened legal action against the app.

Trump attorney Nathan D. Groth sent a cease-and-desist letter to the company behind 2nd1st in September 2021 for using Trump’s name and image for commercial gain, according to Business Insider. Groth wrote that the app includes photos implying Trump "uses or otherwise endorses the application, which he does not."

While Truth Social isn’t expected to be fully operational until the end of March, there are no reports or mentions of a weekly subscription fee. USA TODAY reached out to Trump Media and Technology Group for additional comment.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that Truth Social will cost users $4.99 a week. Truth Social is free to download on Apple's App Store, and there is no evidence the platform charges users a weekly subscription fee. The screenshot used to make the claim shows pricing for a different social media app that Trump has previously threatened to take legal action against for misusing his name and image.

