Fact check: False claim the Supreme Court will hear case to reinstate Donald Trump

The claim: Supreme Court will consider case to reinstate Donald Trump

A Feb. 27 Instagram post (direct link, archived link) shows a screenshot of a recently deleted tweet about the Supreme Court.

"BREAKING: Supreme Court will consider case to reinstate Donald Trump and remove Joe Biden from office," the tweet reads.

The post's caption references the case Brunson v. Adams.

The post generated over 2,000 likes in less than a week and the original tweet accumulated over 70,000 likes. Similar posts have spread widely on Instagram.

Our rating: False

The Supreme Court declined to hear the case in January and again on Feb. 21, before the post was shared. Numerous recounts and audits have affirmed that President Joe Biden won the 2020 election legitimately.

Supreme Court declined to hear Brunson v. Adams

There is no truth to the claim that the Supreme Court will consider the case Brunson v. Adams, according to Aziz Huq, a professor of law at the University of Chicago.

Brunson v. Adams was brought forth by three brothers who accused nearly 400 members of Congress, Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and former Vice President Mike Pence of failing to investigate baseless allegations that the 2020 election was rigged.

The plaintiffs also called for the removal of Biden and Harris from office. Trump was not specifically named in the lawsuit.

After an appellate court and district court dismissed the case in October 2022, the plaintiffs filed a petition for the Supreme Court to hear the case. The high court refused to hear the case in January and once again on Feb. 21 after a petition for rehearing was filed. This decision was made before the Instagram post was shared.

Numerous recounts, reviews and forensic audits have affirmed that the 2020 presidential election results are legitimate, as USA TODAY previously reported. Biden garnered 81 million popular votes compared to Trump's 74 million, as well as 306 electoral votes to Trump's 232.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and other election officials also said in a statement that the 2020 election was the "most secure in American history," and there is "no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes or was in any way compromised."

USA TODAY has debunked related claims about the 2020 election, including baseless assertions that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that the 2020 election was rigged and that Trump can be reinstated by the Supreme Court's Moore v. Harper ruling.

The Associated Press, Check Your Fact and Reuters also debunked the claim.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Supreme Court declined to hear Brunson v. Adams on Feb. 21