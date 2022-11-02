Fact check: False claim that security cameras malfunctioned during break-in at Pelosi residence

Hannah Hudnall, USA TODAY
·3 min read

The claim: All the security cameras at the Pelosi home malfunctioned during the break-in and officials ended the investigation

Paul Pelosi was attacked by a hammer-wielding assailant in his home in San Francisco on Oct. 28. The attacker was looking for his wife, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, at the time, according to San Francisco Police Chief William Scott.

But some social media users are claiming the authorities have already stopped investigating the attack.

"Unfortunately all 28 security cameras at the Pelosi residence malfunctioned for the duration of the break-in, so officials have ended their investigation and concluded UltraMAGA white supremacy was the motivation," one Oct. 31 Instagram post reads.

Similar iterations were shared on Facebook and Instagram.

The claim is false. Spokespeople for Nancy Pelosi and the San Francisco Police Department said the cameras did not malfunction, and the investigation is ongoing. A suspect has been charged and arrested.

USA TODAY reached out to the social media user who shared the post for comment.

Investigation is ongoing

Drew Hammill, a spokesperson for Nancy Pelosi, told USA TODAY in an email the claims are false.

Kathryn Winters, a spokesperson for the San Francisco Police Department, told USA TODAY in an email that a suspect has been arraigned, and therefore it is an active case.

The Capitol Police's command center has reviewed the security camera footage from the Pelosis' home, according to Politico.

Following the break-in, suspect David DePape was arrested, and on Oct. 31, he was charged with assault and attempted kidnapping, according to a statement from the Department of Justice.

DePape was arraigned Nov. 1 in San Francisco Superior Court, and he pled not guilty, USA TODAY reported. He is currently being held without bail and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 4.

This claim was debunked by PolitiFact as well.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that all the security cameras at the Pelosi home malfunctioned during the break-in and officials ended the investigation. Spokespeople for Nancy Pelosi and San Francisco police said the cameras did not malfunction and the investigation is ongoing. A suspect has been charged and arrested.

Our fact-check sources:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Investigation into Paul Pelosi's assault is ongoing

    Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has won his first career American League Gold Glove Award. The 23-year-old Guerrero finished ahead of Minnesota’s Luis Arraez and New York’s Anthony Rizzo to win the award as the league's top defensive player at his position. Guerrero's win comes two seasons after he switched to first base after starting his career playing at third. He had a .990 fielding percentage, helped turn 80 double plays and had 10 errors in 160 games. Gold Gloves are