Fact check: False claim Rudy Giuliani replaced Merrick Garland as attorney general

The claim: Rudy Giuliani has replaced Merrick Garland as attorney general

The FBI's Aug. 8 search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence has become a political flashpoint, with the former president and his supporters asserting it was improper.

An Oct. 16 Facebook post claims that Attorney General Merrick Garland has now been replaced, perhaps as a result of the FBI search.

“Giuliani becomes new AG," reads part of the typo-strewn caption of the Facebook post, which includes a mention of an unspecified "raid." The post includes a nearly 29-minute video.

The video was viewed more than 60,000 times in three days.

But the claim is false. The video does not provide any evidence to support the caption. Rather, it shows a portion of a Newsmax broadcast that includes a discussion of the Mar-a-Lago search, but no mention of Garland.

USA TODAY reached out to the user who shared the claim for comment.

Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at the Justice Department Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) ORG XMIT: DCSW325

Garland still active as attorney general

The Newsmax clip featured in the post contains references to the Mar-a-Lago search, but neither Garland nor Giuliani are mentioned by name in the video.

The video is cut from an Oct. 15 episode of "The Benny Report" in which host Benny Johnson interviews Trump attorney Alina Habba, who questions the propriety of the FBI search.

While Garland makes relatively few media appearances, he put out a statement on Oct. 17 announcing the death of former Attorney General Benjamin Civiletti. He was also quoted in press release announcing arrests in connection with a scheme to aid the Russian military.

The Department of Justice website still lists Garland as the attorney general. Neither the Department of Justice nor the White House has released any announcement about Garland's supposed departure or the arrival of former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that Giuliani has replaced Garland as attorney general. The video included in the post does not make such a claim and there is no evidence to suggest Garland has been replaced.

