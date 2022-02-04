Fact check: False claim that rubbing hydrogen peroxide on skin treats cancer

The claim: Rubbing hydrogen peroxide on skin treats cancer

The Biden administration launched a new initiative this month aimed at cutting the number of cancer deaths in half over the next 25 years.

Cancer occurs when cells abnormally divide in the body and damage healthy tissues, according to the Mayo Clinic. But some social media users are claiming that can be addressed with a basic item most people already have at home.

A Facebook video shared Jan. 5 shows a recording of a 2-minute TikTok video in which an unidentified speaker is describing hydrogen peroxide – a colorless compound made of water and an extra oxygen molecule – on a whiteboard.

"It kills tumor tissue, cancer ... we give every patient when they come a bottle of peroxide to rub on their bodies every day at least once, preferably twice," the speaker says. "It's absorbed right into the bloodstream."

The video generated close to 6,500 interactions and 67,000 views in less than three weeks.

Low concentrations of hydrogen peroxide are used as an antiseptic to treat minor cuts, according to Cleveland Clinic. But it can't cure cancer, as other independent fact-checking organizations have reported.

Experts told USA TODAY applying hydrogen peroxide on skin won't eradicate cancer cells. It can also pose potential health hazards when used daily.

Hydrogen peroxide not a cure for cancer

The claim that applying hydrogen peroxide topically can treat cancer is baseless, Dr. Adam Friedman, chair of dermatology at George Washington University, told USA TODAY.

Hydrogen peroxide cannot be absorbed into the body or the bloodstream to kill cancer cells when rubbed on the skin, Friedman said.

It does have the ability to kill thick skin cells called keratinocytes. Most of the damage, though, occurs at the stratum corneum, or the outermost layer of the skin, which turns white, indicating that the peroxide is breaking down protein and fats.

"Higher concentrations of hydrogen peroxide applied to the skin surface can cause destruction of the skin, but it is unlikely to be absorbed into the bloodstream in any meaningful way," said Dr. Kathleen Suozzi, dermatologic surgeon at Yale University.

No clinical trials have shown the effectiveness of hydrogen peroxide in treating skin cancer either, Suozzi said.

The Facebook post's recommendation to rub hydrogen peroxide is also problematic, according to Dr. Zaineb Makhzoumi, a dermatologic surgeon at the University of Maryland.

Repetitive use of hydrogen peroxide on the skin can lead to irritant contact dermatitis, which occurs when the skin becomes inflamed with rashes and itching, according to the Mayo Clinic. It could also lead to toxic epidermal necrolysis, the blistering or peeling of the skin, depending on the concentration of peroxide applied, Suozzi said.

Misinformation about hydrogen peroxide has surfaced on social media before. USA TODAY has debunked claims that inhaling hydrogen peroxide through a nebulizer will treat COVID-19 and that it can be used as a daily mouthwash.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that rubbing hydrogen peroxide on skin treats cancer. Hydrogen peroxide applied topically can't treat cancer. It can also cause blisters and rashes on the surface of the skin if used daily.

