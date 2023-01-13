Fact check: False claim moon visible during daytime is proof of flat Earth

The claim: Moon visible in the daytime proves Earth is flat

A Jan. 3 Instagram video shows what appears to be a cellphone video panning between the sun and moon in a cloudless sky in the daytime.

"The sun doesn't illuminate the moon. The moon is its own light. They are both above our level plane," the narrator claims. "(The moon) is supposed to be on the other side of the Earth right now where it's dark, but as you can see it's out here with the sun."

The video then transitions to multiple diagrams that attempt to show how the sun circles south of the equator in January and north of it in June, all below text that asserts "Earth is not a spinning ball."

The video's caption reads, "Let's get back to COMMON SENSE in 2023. WAKE UP!"

Our rating: False

The Earth is not flat, it's spherical, as proven by photos from space and an array of observations and calculations that can be done from Earth. Planetary scientists say the visibility of the moon and sun during the daytime, doesn't prove a flat Earth – it is in fact a reflection of the motion of the sun, moon and Earth in space, along with the Earth's rotation. The moon also does not emit its own light.

Moon visibility during the day consistent with spherical Earth

There is an abundance of evidence that Earth is spherical, including photographs of the planet taken from space.

But claims that Earth is flat continue to spread on social media. This claim, like others USA TODAY has previously debunked, doesn't offer any credible evidence for a flat Earth.

To the contrary, the moon's pattern of illumination is exactly explained by the motion of the sun, moon and Earth.

There are times when the moon – and, with a telescope, other celestial bodies – can be seen during the day, Mark Sykes, director of the Planetary Science Institute, a nonprofit research institute based in Tucson, Arizona, told USA TODAY.

"It is all a matter of the relative brightness of the sky and the object being looked at," Sykes said. "The vast majority of objects we see at night are washed out by sky brightness during the day."

The moon's visibility during the day is consistent with a "relatively spherical Earth rotating on its axis," he said.

The reason day and night exist at all is because the Earth rotates on its axis once every 24 hours, said Jaahnavee Venkatraman, a graduate researcher in UCLA's department of Earth, planetary and space sciences. The moon only revolves around Earth once every month.

"This means that on any given day during the month, the moon is never visible to us in the sky during the same time window as the previous day," Venkatraman said.

Fact check: NASA says Earth is a globe, uses 'flat and non-rotating' model in equations

The visibility of the moon has nothing to do with the time of day because the window during which it rises and sets is constantly changing, Venkatraman said. And because the moon does not emit its own light, it's only visible when it's above the horizon and illuminated by the sun.

"This can reasonably happen at any time day or night, and that means we often see a beautifully illuminated moon above the horizon in the sky during the day with our sun," she said. "It also means we often miss the moon in the sky during the day because it can get obscured by the light from the sun."

The moon can be seen during the day in any phase except for a new moon, when the side of the moon lit by the sun is facing away from Earth, and a full moon, when it falls below the horizon during the day, according to NASA.

The video runs into other logical hurdles as well.

Jim Lattis, director of the University of Wisconsin's Space Place, pointed out that only a portion of the moon is visible in the video. This contradicts the narrator's claim that the moon is self-illuminated, since in that scenario the moon would always appear as a circle like the sun does.

Lattis also said that it isn't clear how the visibility of the moon during the day is evidence that Earth is flat.

"The 'argument' as I discern it is not relevant to whether Earth is spherical or not," he said.

USA TODAY reached out to the social media user who shared the post for comment.

Reuters also debunked the claim.

