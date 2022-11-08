Fact check: False claim Michigan's Proposal 2 would allow felons to vote from prison

The claim: Michigan's Proposal 2 would let felons vote from prison, get rid of voter ID and allow donations to election clerks

Voters around the country will be making decisions on an array of candidates and issues in the 2022 midterm election on Nov. 8. One viral Instagram post urges Michigan voters to vote against a ballot proposal that it characterized as a threat to election security.

The Nov. 1 post shows a video of podcast host and former Newsmax anchor Grant Stinchfield speaking about Michigan's Proposal 2, which seeks to amend the state's constitution in order to make changes to voting policies, according to Ballotpedia.

Stinchfield said the proposal would "do away with voter ID altogether" and "allow billionaires to donate directly to election clerks."

He added, "You know what else Prop 2 does? It would allow felons, from prison, to vote."

The post was liked more than 1,500 times in one day. The claim also spread widely in other Facebook posts.

But there is no language in the proposal that would allow felons to vote, which is prohibited under state law. Additionally, Michiganders are already allowed to submit a signed affidavit in lieu of a photo ID when voting and make private donations to election offices.

Experts told USA TODAY the proposal's purpose is to enshrine exisvoting rights in the state constitution, making them more difficult to modify in the future.

USA TODAY reached out to users who shared the claim for comment.

Proposal does not allow felons to vote from prison

Stinchfield told USA TODAY the proposal's recognition of a "fundamental right to vote without harassing conduct" would be interpreted to restore inmates' voting rights.

"It will be used by democrats to allow felons, murders, rapists or any criminal to vote from prison or where ever," he claimed.

But experts say this is baseless.

Richard Hall, a professor of public policy and political science at the University of Michigan, told USA TODAY the proposal "does not change the law at all about felons voting."

In response to Stinchfield's claims, Hall pointed out the proposal would amend sections 4 and 7 of Article II of the state constitution. It does nothing to section 2, which gives the legislature the right to prohibit inmates from voting.

"The policy would not change without the legislature deciding to change it," Hall said. "'Harassing conduct' has nothing to do with it."

Bridge Michigan reported the claim spread through mass text messages funded by Protect MI Voter ID, a newly-formed political action committee. The outlet noted felons are already allowed to vote as long as they're not currently in prison.

The idea that the proposal would allow felons to vote from prison is "simply false," said Tom Ivacko, executive director of the University of Michigan's Center for Local, State, and Urban Policy. No such change is indicated in the language of the proposal, and state law prohibits incarcerated people from voting.

The proposal was written by Promote the Vote Michigan. When reached for comment on the claim, the coalition referred USA TODAY to a statement from Executive Director Micheal Davis saying those spreading it are "lying."

Aspects of proposal have already been allowed under state law

Both Ivacko and Hall said other elements of the social media posts reference things already in place under state law. If the proposal passes, they would become part of the state's constitution.

Michigan law already gives voters the option of providing a photo ID or a signed affidavit before voting in person, as reported by The Detroit News. The proposal "isn't changing that," Hall said.

Hall described the claim that billionaires would be able to influence elections under the proposal as an "intentional misinterpretation."

The proposal allows "counties, cities and townships," not individuals, to accept donations for the purpose of conducting and administering elections as long as they are publicly disclosed and do not come from a foreign source.

Hall noted such donations have occurred in the past. Election clerks in 2020, for example, were able to apply on behalf of their offices for election operations grants supported by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan.

Our rating: Partly False

Based on our research, we rate PARTLY FALSE the claim Michigan's Proposal 2 would let felons vote from prison, get rid of photo ID requirements and allow donations to election clerks. Experts told USA TODAY the constitutional amendment would not affect current state law that prohibits incarcerated people from voting. It would, however, add to the constitution two other elements already in state law that allow voters to provide a signed affidavit instead of a photo ID when voting and allow donations to support election operations.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: No change to inmate voting access under Michigan's Prop 2