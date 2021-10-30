Fact check: False claim that 'Let's go Brandon' chant was classified as hate speech

The claim: The Anti-Defamation League labeled the phrase 'Let’s Go Brandon' as hate speech

The viral refrain "Let's Go Brandon" was born after NBC sports reporter Kelli Stavast misinterpreted a vulgar chant as congratulations for NASCAR racer Brandon Brown following his victory at Talladega Superspeedway on Oct. 2.

During Stavast's interview with Brown, fans in the background began chanting a profane message against President Joe Biden. She acknowledged the chant but referenced it as "Let's Go Brandon." The slogan spread quickly as a coded means for conservatives to attack the president.

A recent social media post claims the Anti-Defamation League, an organization that fights anti-Semitism, added the phrase to its Hate Symbols Database.

An Oct. 27 Facebook post features a screenshot of the purported addition.

"The phrase 'Let’s Go Brandon' is a far-right extremist dog whistle that became popular among supporters of Donald Trump and his overtly anti-democratic views, particularly among adherents of the MAGA movement who believes in the debunked 2020 election fraud conspiracy theory," reads the image. The phrase appears to be listed under the "Hate Slogans/Slang Terms" section of the website.

But a spokesperson for ADL told USA TODAY it has taken no position on the chant.

The phrase is not in the ADL database

ADL's Hate Symbols Database has no mention of the phrase.

"'Let’s Go Brandon' is not listed on our Hate Symbols Database," said Jake Hyman, a spokesperson for the organization, via email. "The photo is photoshopped."

ADL has classified viral trends such as the OK symbol, Pepe the Frog and racist versions of the Trollface as hate symbols.

Our rating: Altered

Based on our research, we rate ALTERED an image that purportedly shows the Anti-Defamation League labeled the phrase “Let’s Go Brandon” as hate speech. A spokesperson for the organization confirmed the image was photoshopped, and the phrase is not in its database.

