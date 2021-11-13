Fact check: False claim that 'hundreds' died in the Astroworld Festival tragedy

The claim: Hundreds of people died at Astroworld Festival

An investigation is underway to determine what caused a deadly crowd surge during Travis Scott's performance at the Astroworld Festival in Houston on Nov. 5.

Eight people died in the immediate aftermath of the crush, and a ninth victim died at a hospital on Nov. 10, USA TODAY reported. Hundreds were injured.

But some social media users are drawing their own conclusions about how many people were killed.

"There are several accounts that claim the local news in #Houston is LYING. It's not just '8' it's close to hundreds," reads a screenshot of a tweet shared on Instagram.

Posted on Nov. 6, the day after the festival, the post has accumulated more than 7,400 likes in six days. The claim has gained traction across social media, with screenshots of the original tweet, which generated more than 400 retweets in just a few days, also spreading on Facebook.

The deaths and injuries at the event were the result of a crowd surge that began even before Scott started performing, USA TODAY reported. As people pushed toward the stage, attendees were packed so tightly together they couldn't breathe.

The investigation into what happened "will probably take weeks, if not longer," Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner told CNN.

But what is known is the death toll is far fewer than the "hundreds" the Instagram post claims, Houston officials confirmed to USA TODAY.

USA TODAY reached out to the user who posted the claim for comment.

9 deaths reported by officials, family

The post's claim that "hundreds" died at the music festival is based on the second-hand recollection of an unidentified emergency room nurse who purportedly was working at an hospital the night of Astroworld, according to an image shared in the original tweet.

The text in the image says the nurse saw "12 kids in their 20's die of cardiac arrest and numerous other calls going in to other ER's with the same issue."

Story continues

However, in a Nov. 9 press release, Turner – the Houston mayor – said eight people died and "hundreds more were injured" at the festival.

As of Nov. 11, Turner's director of communications, Mary Benton, told USA TODAY in an email they were aware of eight deaths.

Michele Arnold, a spokeswoman at the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences, which conducts the autopsies in the county, confirmed there are eight deaths officially related to Astroworld as of Nov. 11.

Later that day, USA TODAY reported a 22-year-old college student became the ninth death, according to the student's family. Arnold didn't immediately return USA TODAY's request for confirmation.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that hundreds of people died at the Astroworld Festival. The county's Institute of Forensic Sciences, which is carrying out autopsies and leading the effort in tallying the official death count, said eight deaths to the festival. A ninth victim, a 22-year-old college student, was announced by her family on Nov. 11.

Our fact-check sources:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Astroworld Festival death toll is nine