Fact check: False claim that electronic voting software companies Dominion and Smartmatic have closed

The claim: Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic have closed and their executives are on the run

In the weeks since the election, numerous false claims have cropped up about Dominion Voting Systems, a company that sells electronic voting software used to help conduct elections across the United States.

Some users claimed that the company's machines deleted and switched votes cast for President Donald Trump. USA TODAY debunked that.

Others claimed links between the company and Democrats, like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Diane Feinstein. USA TODAY found those claims to be misleading, too.

Smartmatic, another company that makes electronic voting software, has also been the subject of post-election misinformation — including false assertions that it owns or is owned by Dominion. (They have no relationship, and are actually competitors.)

Now, users on Facebook have claimed that both Dominion and Smartmatic have shuttered, and their executives are "on the run."

"Dominion and Smartmatic have closed up shop all around the WORLD and all exec's have gone on the run," the posts read. "What does that tell you ???"

Charlie Regenfuss — whose Nov. 21 post has been shared 1,800 times — said in a statement to USA TODAY that he "called the company in Toronto they are out of business."

"I believe this to be true," he added. "Therefore I shared it."

(Dominion is headquartered in Toronto. The phone number posted on its website went to voicemail. There was no other indication it is permanently closed.)

Scott Thomas, a logistics technician, prepares to boot up new voting machines as he works on Friday, February 1, 2019 at the Franklin County Board of Elections in Columbus, Ohio.

Neither Dominion nor Smartmatic has closed

In reality, neither Dominion nor Smartmatic has closed down in the wake of the election.

Dominion addressed the claim in a statement on its website.

"Dominion is not shuttering its offices," it reads. "Employees have been encouraged to work remotely and protect their social media profiles due to persistent harassment and threats against personal safety."

The company has also continued to aggressively fight misinformation. Michael Steel — a partner at Hamilton Place Strategies, which is representing Dominion — staunchly defended its integrity in a nearly 10-minute interview on Fox News on Sunday.

Samira Saba, a spokesperson for Smartmatic, told USA TODAY that it has not shuttered, either.

"All our current projects are on track," she wrote in an emailed statement. "All our executives, management team and employees continue to work hard to deliver them."

In a statement, Smartmatic also noted that two of its founders, Antonio Mugica and Roger Piñate, "continue to run the company as CEO and President, respectively."

Our rating: False

Based on our research, the claim that Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic have closed and their executives are on the run is FALSE. Neither Dominion nor Smartmatic has closed in the aftermath of the election and their CEOs are not "on the run."

