Fact check: False claim that Biden ordered the FBI search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate

Sudiksha Kochi, USA TODAY
·6 min read

The claim: Biden ordered the FBI's search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate

After a judge granted former President Donald Trump’s request for an independent review of records seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate, some social media users have claimed a phrase from the court ruling indicates President Joe Biden ordered the search.

A tweet shared to Instagram on Sept. 5 includes a screenshot of part of the court order from U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon. The order says the government informed Trump it will provide the FBI access to the records, ''as requested by the incumbent President.”

The tweet highlights that phrase, and the Instagram post’s caption reads, “Biden ordered the raid.” The post generated more than 1,000 likes.

Follow us on Facebook! Like our page to get updates throughout the day on our latest debunks

But the claim is baseless.

Biden did not order the FBI search, multiple legal experts told USA TODAY. And the quote referring to "the incumbent president" is not proof that he did: It's from a letter the National Archives and Records Administration sent to Trump's lawyer about 15 boxes of records the agency had retrieved from Mar-a-Lago in mid-January – seven months before the FBI search of the property.

USA TODAY reached out to the social media users who shared the claim for comment.

Court order does not show Biden ordered FBI search

Biden did not order the FBI's August search, and the line in the court order referenced in the Instagram post does not indicate otherwise, Bradley Moss, a national security lawyer, told USA TODAY in an email.

Instead, the letter is referencing access to documents that were retrieved from Mar-a-Lago in January, long before the highly-publicized FBI search.

The phrase "as requested by an incumbent president" is a quote from a May 10 letter the head of the archives agency, Debra Steidel Wall, wrote to Trump’s lawyer, Evan Corcoran.

As USA TODAY previously reported, Trump stored records at Mar-a-Lago in violation of the Presidential Records Act, which requires the archives agency to manage all documents and communications related to a president or vice president's official duties after a president leaves office. As a result, the archives agency retrieved 15 boxes of documents from Trump in January.

The archives agency notified the Justice Department of the boxes, which then asked Biden to permit the agency to grant the FBI access to the documents, according to the letter. The White House Counsel's Office granted the request on April 11.

In the letter, Wall rejected Corcoran's request to delay turning over the 15 boxes of to the FBI for review.

Fact check roundup: What's true and what's false about the FBI's search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate

The full text of the court order – cropped out of the viral post – makes it clear this is the situation being referred to in the reference to Biden.

While the Presidential Records Act only allows for public access to presidential records five years after the end of a president's tenure, Wall wrote that it also allows those records to be available to the incumbent executive branch if needed.

In other words, Biden gets to have access to Trump’s records if Biden attests that they contain information that the executive branch needs to do its work and the information isn’t available elsewhere, according to Kel McClanahan, a national security law expert at George Washington University.

Fact check: Pelosi and DePape struggle involved one hammer, not a 'hammer fight,' police say

“(The provision in the Presidential Records Act is the) exception to the rule that nobody gets access to presidential records for five years," McClanahan said. "It’s why the FBI couldn’t get Trump’s records until Biden personally authorized them to.”

The Associated Press and PolitiFact debunked this claim.

An independent judge – not the president – authorized the FBI's search

The Justice Department makes independent decisions on whether to conduct criminal investigations, and the president is not involved in this process, as USA TODAY previously reported.

Final approval to search Mar-a-Lago came from U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart.

The Justice Department submitted a search warrant application to Reinhart as part of a federal investigation into allegations that Trump unlawfully stored classified documents in his Mar-a-Lago estate.

Fact check: No evidence of a leaked call between Biden, FBI director before Mar-a-Lago search

Any official seeking a search warrant must present an affidavit of probable cause showing that a particular crime or crimes have been committed and that evidence will be located at a particular location, David Weinstein, former assistant U.S. attorney, told USA TODAY.

The judge decides whether they believe there is probable cause after reviewing the affidavit, he said. Reinhart found that probable cause existed to search and seize property at Trump's estate and authorized the search warrant, as noted in the search warrant.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that Biden ordered the FBI's search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. Biden did not authorize the FBI's search; that approval came from Reinhart. The phrase in Cannon's court order addresses how Biden granted the Justice Department's request to permit the archives agency to give the FBI 15 boxes of presidential records it had retrieved from Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in mid-January. The phrase has nothing to do with the FBI's August search.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: False claim that Biden ordered FBI's Mar-a-Lago search

Latest Stories

  • Montour scores late in third, Panthers beat Senators 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Montour scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:32 remaining and the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 5-3 on Saturday. Carter Verhaeghe had two goals and an assist for the Panthers, Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk each had a goal and two assists, and Montour also had two assists. Spencer Knight had 23 saves as Florida snapped a two-game skid. Shane Pinto, Brady Tkachuk and Nick Holden scored for the Senators, who have lost two straight. Anton Forsber stoppe

  • London Knights give players more courses on sexual violence awareness than OHL requires

    The London Knights have increased sexual violence prevention training, adding courses and seminars on top of the required Ontario Hockey League course, saying the team is committed to educating players. The team held the two-hour OHL Onside program for its major junior hockey players this past September, with London's Anova acting as facilitators. Players have also finished two additional courses on sexual violence prevention and consent that were delivered by other professional facilitators. "O

  • Stevens, Mills, Adeyemi-Berglund honoured as Stampeders sweep CFL weekly awards

    TORONTO — Quarterback Tommy Stevens, running back Dedrick Mills and defensive lineman Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund of the Calgary Stampeders swept the CFL's top performers honours Tuesday. Stevens ran for 163 yards and a touchdown on four carries in Calgary's 36-10 home win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the regular-season finale for both teams. He also completed four-of-five passes for 32 yards and touchdown. Mills rushed for 125 yards and a TD on 14 carries against Saskatchewan. Mills finished

  • Raptors' all-star guard Fred VanVleet listed as out against Atlanta

    TORONTO — Raptors guard Fred VanVleet was listed as unavailable for Toronto's game Monday against the visiting Atlanta Hawks. Coach Nick Nurse said VanVleet didn't participate in Sunday's practice due to lower back tightness. Nurse said rookie Christian Koloko would be slotted into the starting lineup. VanVleet struggled in Friday's 112-90 loss to Philadelphia, shooting 0-for-11, including eight missed three-pointers. His single point came on a free throw. The 28-year-old, who earned all-star ho

  • Lucas Raymond scores twice in Red Wings' 2-1 win over Wild

    DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored his first two goals of the season, Ville Husso made 30 saves and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Saturday night to end a two-game losing streak. Raymond finally broke through in the eighth game of the season after scoring 23 times last season as a rookie. Raymond broke a tie on a power play with 4.3 seconds remaining in the second period. Driving into the goal crease with the puck, he managed to jam it through the legs of goalie Filp Gusta

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all

  • Kuemper's shutout leads Capitals over Predators 3-0

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 34 saves for his first shutout with Washington and the Capitals beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Saturday night. Beck Malenstyn, Aliaksei Protas and Alex Ovechkin scored to help the Capitals win for the third time in four games. Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville, which has lost six of seven. Kuemper had to be sharp early, denying Yakov Trenin from in close just 13 seconds into the game. That was one of 11 saves Kuemper made in the opening perio

  • Canada's McIntosh, Mac Neil win World Cup gold, American Ledecky sets world record

    TORONTO — Canada's Summer McIntosh and American Katie Ledecky weren't sure what to expect in their first competitive event of the season at this week's FINA Swimming World Cup. The off-season rest apparently served them well. Both are already in record-breaking form. McIntosh set a world junior mark in the women's 400-metre medley while Ledecky set a world record in the 1,500 freestyle on Saturday night at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre. "I knew that record was within reach just based on some

  • Leafs' Mitch Marner on outside noise: 'I don’t need to read anything out there'

    Mitch Marner spoke to reporters on Tuesday following the Toronto Maple Leafs' disastrous West Coast road trip, during which they went 0-2-2.

  • Stevens leads Stampeders to 36-10 win over Roughriders, Mitchell saluted

    CALGARY — Bo Levi Mitchell handed the game ball to fellow quarterback Tommy Stevens after the Calgary Stampeders capped their 2022 regular season with a 36-10 win over the visiting Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday. It was a poignant move because Mitchell, Calgary's all-time leading passer and twice the CFL's Most Outstanding Player, had walked off McMahon Stadium's turf for likely the last time as a Stampeder. In the final year of his contract, and with starter Jake Maier recently signing a

  • Seattle Kraken come from behind to douse Calgary Flames 5-4

    CALGARY — A three-goal burst in the third period spurred the visiting Seattle Kraken to a 5-4 win Tuesday over the Calgary Flames, who squandered a third-period lead for a second straight game. Yanni Gourde scored short-handed with Carson Soucy, Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong and Matt Beniers each contributing a goal to the Kraken's first ever win over the Flames. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a pair of assists for Seattle (5-4-2) starting its second NHL season after going 27-49-6 in its expansion year.

  • Steven Dubois collects short track silver for Canada at World Cup opener in Montreal

    Steven Dubois, who won a speed skating silver medal for Canada in the 1,500 metres at the Beijing Olympics in February, delivered the same result at the season-opening short track World Cup on Saturday in Montreal. Dubois, who led midway through the A final, reached the finish line at Maurice Richard Arena in two minutes 14.312 seconds behind South Korea's Park Ji Won and 1-1000th of a second ahead of his teammate, Hong Kyung Hwan, in a photo finish. Montreal's Pascal Dion fell and placed last a

  • Former Team Canada and Whitecaps women's soccer coach Bob Birarda sentenced to 2 years

    Former Team Canada and Vancouver Whitecaps women's soccer coach Bob Birarda has been sentenced to two years less a day, consisting of 16 months of jail time, followed by eight months of house arrest. He was also handed three years probation. Birarda listened to the decision from a chair at the front of a North Vancouver provincial courtroom, wearing a dark blue blazer and grey pants. At the conclusion of the hearing, he was put in handcuffs and led out by a sheriff. In her reasons, Judge Deanne

  • Auger-Aliassime beats French veteran Simon, advances to Paris quarterfinals

    PARIS — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters tennis tournament and increased his winning streak to 15 matches with a 6-1, 6-3 win over French wild-card Gilles Simon on Thursday. Auger-Aliassime, seeking his fourth straight tournament win, took control of the match early. He had seven aces and broke Simon twice on five chances while not facing break point himself in a dominant first set. After the eight-seeded Auger-Aliassime and Simon traded holds e

  • Erik Karlsson finally has his swagger back

    One of the most electrifying blueliners in NHL history is healthy and thriving as Karlsson looks poised to put up a revenge season for the ages.

  • Fajardo reflects on possible end to time as a Rider after season-ending loss

    Cody Fajardo is concerned that his playing days with the Saskatchewan Roughriders could now be over. "I gave everything I had," said Fajardo as he cleaned out his locker Sunday. Fajardo watched from the sidelines as the backup quarterback to Mason Fine on Saturday night as the Riders lost their last regular season game 36-10. The Riders ended the season with a whimper, losing their last seven games and finishing out of the playoffs with a 6-12 record. "I felt like the way the season played out w

  • Theodore scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Capitals 3-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. William Carrier and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who extended their winning streak to five games. Eichel added an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo helped set up all three Vegas goals, raising his assist total this season to nine. Logan Thompson made 19 saves. Marcus Johansson and Trevor van Riemsdyk scored for Washington. Charlie L

  • NFL playoff picture: NFC will be a wild race to the finish

    The NFC is surprisingly more competitive than the AFC this year, in particular the East division, which could potentially see all four teams qualify for the NFL playoffs.

  • Fantasy hockey: Waiver pickups to target this week

    The best options at every position to target on your fantasy hockey waiver wire this week.

  • Flames burned 3-2 at home by Oilers comeback

    CALGARY — Zach Hyman scored twice, including the game winner at 12:24 of the third period, as the Edmonton Oilers came from behind for a 3-2 NHL victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. Connor McDavid, who also added two assists, had the other goal for Edmonton (6-3-0), which has won three in a row. Mikael Backlund and Brett Ritchie replied for Calgary (5-2-0). Stuart Skinner made 40 saves to earn the win and improve to 2-1-0. Jacob Markstrom, who had 22 saves, suffered his first loss