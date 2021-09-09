Fact check: False claim that 901 Florida COVID-19 patients died in one day

The claim: 901 people died of COVID-19 in Florida on Aug. 26

Throughout the pandemic, data on hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19 has helped the public understand the severity of the crisis. But it has also led to some confusion on social media.

On Aug. 26, local news outlets in Florida reported that the state's cumulative COVID-19 death count had increased by 901. On Facebook, some took that to mean that number of Floridians had succumbed to the virus in one day.

"900 Americans died yesterday. Not in Afghanistan. In Florida. Who else blames Republican governors for COVID surges?” read an Aug. 30 post from Facebook page Call to Activism, which was shared more than 10,000 times but was later corrected.

Other versions remain online uncorrected and have been shared thousands of times.

It's true that Florida's cumulative COVID-19 death count increased by 901 people on Aug. 26. However, those deaths didn't all occur that day..

Instead, they were retrospective updates to the state’s death counts for previous weeks – a normal part of the COVID-19 reporting process due to the time it takes to gather data and update databases.

Experts said it was too early to say how many Floridians died of COVID-19 on Aug. 26 at the time the posts were made.

USA TODAY reached out to several Facebook pages that shared the claim for comment.

A healthcare worker at a 24-hour drive-thru site set up by Miami-Dade and Nomi Health in Tropical Park administers a COVID-19 test on August 30, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

Deaths occurred over more than two weeks

Florida logged 901 COVID-19 deaths Aug. 26. But that tally came from deaths throughout the preceding weeks, not on a single day.

The Florida Department of Health received those 901 COVID-19 death reports over the course of three days leading up to Aug. 26, the Department's communications director, Weesam Khoury, told USA TODAY. It then reported all of them to the CDC on that date.

Stories from The Miami Herald, WUSF and WPTV noted that the deaths had occurred over a period of more than two weeks, which Khoury confirmed to USA TODAY. Some of those deaths occurred as early as June 25, according to the Herald.

Call to Activism told USA TODAY its Facebook post was a product of misunderstanding the reporting on Florida's COVID-19 death count.

"At the time the meme was created, a few sources reported that 900+ deaths were added to Florida’s totals, but did not specify when the deaths occurred," Joseph Anthony, a digital content strategist for the page, said in an Aug. 30 Facebook message.

On Aug. 30, the most recent data from the Florida Department of Health had indicated that only 55 people died of COVID-19 on Aug. 26. But that number only represented about 30% of the final tally because of lags between when a death occurs and when it is updated in state databases, said Bob Anderson, chief of mortality statistics at the National Center for Health Statistics.

According to Khoury, that delay is typically about two weeks long in Florida.

"Due to inherent delays in deaths being reported to the Department, the previous 14 days may be incomplete," he said. "Florida data displayed on the CDC website may change slightly as retrospective data is provided."

As of Sep. 9, about two weeks later, the CDC has reported that 289 deaths occurred on Aug. 26.

Before the current COVID-19 peak, Florida's most deadly date was Aug. 11, 2020, when 242 people died, according to CDC data charts.

Ivette Torres, a registered nurse in the intensive care unit at Gulf Coast Medical Center, prepares to treat a COVID-19 patient in Fort Myers, Florida, on Aug. 13. All the hospitals in Southwest Florida are seeing an influx of COVID-19 patients, most of them unvaccinated. (Andrew West/The News-Press)

Seven-day average the best indicator of trends

States receive an irregular number of reports each day – for example, a testing site might report zero new cases over the weekend when it is closed, then report results from tests on both Thursday and Friday on Monday.

For this reason, the number of deaths reported on a single day doesn't tell us much, Anderson said. Averaging the reports received over seven days smooths out those irregularities.

"The important thing is to look at the seven-day average," Anderson said. "That gives you a better idea of what's going on, although you have to realize that in Florida, it's about two weeks behind."

We know that the 901 deaths that Florida reported to the CDC on Aug. 26 don't tell us how many deaths occurred that date. But what do they tell us?

Anderson said graphs that show COVID-19 data based on date of death can be misleading because they always appear to show a decline in cases for the most recent dates, because those deaths haven't all been tabulated yet.

Instead, some states track COVID-19 data in terms of deaths reported because it is the closest measure to "real time" surveillance, according to Anderson. Though reports are irregular, they tell us about how many people were dying on a daily and weekly basis around two weeks ago (or longer, for states with longer data processing times) and show continuous trends.

On Aug. 26, Florida's seven-day average for new COVID-19 deaths reported was 242, less than one-third of the one-day 901 figure listed in the post.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that 901 people died of COVID-19 in Florida on Aug. 26. CDC data shows 901 COVID-19 deaths were added to Florida's cumulative count on that day, but the deaths occurred over a period of more than two weeks. Experts say it was too early at the time of the post to know how many people died Aug. 26 because of delays in the way deaths are reported in Florida. More complete data available weeks later confirmed the death tally on that day was around 300.

