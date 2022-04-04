Fact check: False claim that a 1997 boycott lowered gas prices by 30 cents a gallon in one day

The claim: A 1997 boycott lowered gas prices by 30 cents a gallon in one day

Gas prices have increased in the U.S. amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. But some social media users claim they've found a solution to avoid the high prices.

A Facebook post shared March 17 recycles a claim that has circulated for years telling social media users not to pump gas on April 15.

"In April 1997, there was a 'gas out' conducted nationwide in protest of high gas prices. Gasoline prices dropped 30 cents a gallon overnight," reads text in the post. "Just get your gas the day before on April 14 or the day after on April 16. Every little bit helps."

The post also claims that if everyone did not pump gas on the 15th, "it would take $2,292,000,000.00 out of the oil companies (sic) pockets for just one day."

The post generated over 200,000 shares and 5,000 interactions in less than two weeks. Similar posts have spread widely on Facebook. But the claim is false.

USA TODAY found no evidence that a "gas-out" boycott took place in April1997. Experts told USA TODAY if such a boycott were to occur, it would not lower gas prices or affect oil companies, as the post claims.

USA TODAY reached out to the social media users who shared the claim for comment.

No evidence of the 1997 boycott

A one-day "gas out" boycott never took place in April 1997, Patrick De Haan, spokesperson for GasBuddy, told USA TODAY in an email. USA TODAY found no credible news reports of this boycott.

Gas prices did not drop 30 cents per gallon that month either, as the post claims.

The national average for regular unleaded was $1.192 on April 7, $1.187 on April 14, $1.188 on April 21 and $1.185 on April 28 in 1997, according to archived data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

If gas prices were to drop 30 cents per gallon, that change would last for weeks or possibly months, Hugh Daigle, an associate professor of petroleum at the University of Texas, told USA TODAY in an email. The largest week-over-week change in prices that month was $0.005.

Fact check: Biden's 'new world order' reference tied to Ukraine, not conspiracy theory

If a one-day boycott were implemented, it would not drive down gas prices, Daigle said. Gas operators could still count on customers coming back the next day to purchase gas.

"It would take a much more prolonged reduction in demand to alter prices," Daigle said. "For example, the national average weekly price of gasoline between February 24, 2020, and April 27, 2020, (during COVID-19) dropped from $2.466 to $1.773, according to the EIA. It took 2 months for the price of gas to drop 69 cents."

A one-day boycott would not affect oil companies either, Ted Kury, professor at the University of Florida, told USA TODAY. Companies like BP or ExxonMobil sell oil in the wholesale market before the oil shifts to distributors at the retail level.

"So they (the oil companies) have already been paid," said Kury, director of Energy Studies for the University's Public Utility Research Center. "They don’t care if it sells tomorrow."

Fact check: Viral post overstates increase in crude oil prices

The calculation in the post is also misleading. Not every dollar spent at the pump goes to an oil company, Kury said.

"Some of it goes to the retailer, some goes to the folks who transport it, and some goes to the folks who refined the oil,” Kury said. “The answer is a lot more complicated when you try to figure out how much ExxonMobil or BP gets from the money you pay at the pump.”

Independent fact-checking organizations have debunked the same claim.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that a 1997 boycott lowered gas prices by 30 cents a gallon in one day. There is no evidence a "gas-out" boycott took place in April 1997. Experts said that a one-day boycott wouldn't lower gas prices or affect oil companies.

Our fact-check sources:

