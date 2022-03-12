Fact check: Fabricated CNN tweet about 'Kharkiv Kid Finder' spreads online

The claim: CNN tweeted a story about a former teacher dubbed the 'Kharkiv Kid Finder'

Civilians are fleeing Ukraine as Russian airstrikes continue in the country. On social media, some are sharing a story about a former teacher who's purportedly preying on children in Ukraine's second-largest city.

An Instagram post shared March 3 shows a screenshot of a purported tweet published Feb. 28 by a verified CNN account. The tweet includes a headshot of a man.

"BREAKING: during some of the heaviest shelling in the city of Karkhiv (sic), former primary school teacher Ivian Kotchinski, has been traveling throughout the city and taking care of unaccompanied minors," reads text in the post. "Locals have started calling him 'the Kharkiv Kid finder' for his seemingly supernatural ability to find young boys who don't have anybody protecting them."

The post generated over 2,000 likes in less than a week. Similar posts have amassed hundreds of interactions on Instagram and Facebook.

Follow us on Facebook! Like our page to get updates throughout the day on our latest debunks

But the claim is false, as independent fact-checking organizations have reported. A CNN spokesperson told USA TODAY the tweet is fake.

USA TODAY reached out to the social media users who shared the claim for comment.

Tweet is fake

Lauren Bobek, a CNN spokesperson, told USA TODAY in an email the tweet pictured in the Facebook post is fabricated. USA TODAY did not find any such tweet from the official CNN or CNN Breaking News Twitter accounts.

The man pictured in the post is American YouTuber Ian Kochinski, known as "Vaush," according to his channel's about page. In an 8-minute YouTube video published March 8, Kochinski addressed a Reuters fact check debunking the claim.

Fact check roundup: What's true and what's false about the Russian invasion of Ukraine

USA TODAY did not find any credible news reports of a former teacher dubbed the "Kharkiv Kid Finder" in Ukraine.

Story continues

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that CNN tweeted a story about a former teacher dubbed the "Kharkiv Kid Finder." The tweet is fabricated, according to a CNN spokesperson.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Fabricated CNN tweet about 'Kharkiv Kid Finder'