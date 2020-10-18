Fact check: Experts say face masks don't cause oxygen deprivation, neurological damage

The claim: Masks cause oxygen deprivation and neurological damage, especially in children.

COVID-19 has killed more than 1.1 million people worldwide, including more than 219,000 in the United States in less than a year. Despite data supporting that masks slow the spread of the virus, skepticism still exists regarding their use.

Deniers vary in the reasons for their opposition to wearing a mask, as evidenced by comments made at a June 23 Palm Beach County Board of Commissioners meeting.

One claim that continues to surface in social-media posts is that masks cause oxygen deprivation in the brain.

A viral Facebook post transcribing a video message by neurologist Dr. Margarite Griesz-Brisson, which was later removed by YouTube for violating its terms of service, not only makes those claims but states masks can cause neurological damage, especially in children.

“The rebreathing of our exhaled air will without a doubt create oxygen deficiency and a flooding of carbon dioxide. We know that the human brain is very sensitive to oxygen deprivation. There are nerve cells, for example in the hippocampus, that can’t be longer than three minutes without oxygen - they cannot survive,” Griesz-Brisson said.

The Facebook user did not respond to whether she fact-checked the information before creating the post.

Evidence does not support that masks are dangerous

Medical experts around the globe have disputed claims of masks dropping oxygen to dangerous levels.

“While masks can block particles like respiratory droplets and aerosols that might contain coronavirus, they do not block gases like oxygen and carbon dioxide,” said Lindsey Marr, a professor of civil and environmental engineering at Virginia Tech and an expert in airborne disease transmission. “A recent study of people wearing surgical masks while walking around found no significant changes in carbon dioxide in their breath nor oxygen in their blood, compared to walking without a mask.”

Dr. Jonathan Parsons, a pulmonologist at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and director of the Ohio State Asthma Center, also addressed those claims in a post on the medical center’s website.

“Fortunately, the flurry of complaints has also given rise to a number of highly effective demonstrations in which medical professionals display their excellent oxygen levels while trying on different masks – and sometimes multiple masks at once,” Wexler wrote. “Believe these demonstrations, because they’re true. Many professions require the regular use of masks, and the people who wear them don’t suffer as a result.”

The University of California-San Diego Health office posted a video on its YouTube page to illustrate how those claims were false.

One of its demonstrators wore four masks and saw her oxygen level remain at 98%, according to a pulse oximeter, which measures oxygen saturation levels in the blood.

When she wore six masks at the same time, her oxygen levels dropped to 97%. Normal oxygen levels using a pulse oximeter range from 95-100%, experts say.

“Masks are safe,” said Dr. Atul Malhotra, a pulmonologist and research chief of pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine at University of California-San Diego Health. “The oxygen levels are stable. Carbon dioxide levels are stable. It does not impair breathing.”

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to recommend wearing masks in public. It also advises children under the age of 2 not to wear masks.

Dr. Nicole Iovine, an infectious disease expert and hospital epidemiologist at the University of Florida, said guidelines for children under 2 are not related to oxygen deprivation.

“One of the reasons is that they can’t wear it effectively,” she said. “They’re constantly touching their faces, so it makes it a moot point. We also don’t have a lot of masks that would fit a 2-year-old.”

Otherwise, it’s safe for older children.

“Masks will not affect your child's ability to focus or learn in school,” according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. “The vast majority of children age 2 or older can safely wear a cloth face covering for extended periods of time, such as the school day or at child care. This includes children with many medical conditions.”