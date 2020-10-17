Fact check: Electric vehicles emit fewer emissions and are better for the environment

The claim: Driving an electric vehicle won't save the planet

A Facebook post claims that electric car batteries weigh approximately 1,000 pounds and require more than 500,000 pounds in raw materials to make.

"Driving an electric-car won't save the planet," the meme states.

Although it's true that electric car batteries weigh about 1,000 pounds and creating one requires digging up, moving and processing tons of raw materials, evaluating the batteries' impact on the environment is more complex than the Facebook post suggests.

Electric cars have fewer emissions

The positive effects electric cars have on the environment, researchers and advocates argue, outweigh any negative impacts from sourcing lithium, which is used in electric car batteries.

When talking about vehicle emissions, there are two types: direct and life cycle. Direct emissions are emitted through a car's tailpipe and contribute to smog — fog combined with smoke or a pollutant.

Life cycle emissions are related to fuel and vehicle production, distribution, use and recycling or disposal. The U.S. Department of Energy says calculating this type of emission is complex but that electric cars produce fewer life cycle emissions than traditional vehicles because they don't rely on gas.

Getting gas to the fuel tank of a traditional car requires extracting petroleum from the Earth, refining it to gas and transporting it to gas stations for consumers to purchase.

Calculating emissions for electric cars depends on a region's energy sources, according to Zhenhong Lin, a researcher at Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Tennessee. In northern China, where coal dominates electricity generation, electric cars were found to emit slightly more greenhouse gases than traditional cars. But in other parts of China, they emit less.

This is common in other areas across the world, too. The DOE has an interactive map users can explore to find information on emissions in their area.

"It is expected that China will significantly improve efficiency of their coal plants and increase the share of non-fossil power capacity (such as solar or wind power) in the future, as part of their actions to meet their climate change goal," Lin said.

Daniel B. Work, a professor at Vanderbilt University, said the source of electricity for electric vehicles remains a concern but emissions "continue to drop as the electricity generation mix shifts towards sources with lower emissions."

Electric vehicles also contribute less to climate change and smog than traditional cars because they produce fewer direct emissions, according to the U.S. Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy.

Pollutants from cars that use gas "directly or indirectly harm human health and the environment," Lin said.

"This benefit (of electric vehicles) is important because vehicles move around with the population, including vulnerable ones such as elderly, children and pregnant women," Lin said.

Shifting pollutants away from tailpipe emissions to a central location, like a power plant, makes the pollution easier to manage, Lin said.

A National Renewable Energy Laboratory report in 2016 found that the U.S. transportation sector consumed more than 13 million barrels of petroleum a day in 2014.

"Widespread use of alternative fuels and advanced vehicles, including plug-in electric vehicles (PEVs), can reduce our national dependence on petroleum and decrease the emissions that impact our air quality and public health," the report says.

It starts with lithium

The Facebook posts mentions a mammoth amount of resources needed for electric car batteries. It's referring to the sourcing of lithium.

Lithium-ion batteries are used every day by millions of people across the globe in most portable electronics, like phones and laptops.

The U.S. Geological Survey found in 2017 that electric cars accounted for 60% of the global lithium-ion battery market. An electric car battery isn't just one giant battery. It consists of a heap of smaller batteries that make up the whole thing.