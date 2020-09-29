Fact check: Egyptian statues' noses not broken off because they resembled 'black faces'

Claim: Europeans would break off the noses from Egyptian monuments because they resembled 'black faces.'

On Sep. 9 the Facebook page African Diaspora posted a picture of Egyptian monuments, including the Sphinx, with the noses broken off.

At the top, it stated: "When the Europeans (Greeks) went to Egypt they were in shock that these monuments had black faces — the shape of the nose gave it away — so they removed the noses. Today they constantly tell us on the tell-lie-vision the Egyptians were white or Arab."

The post received about 2,900 shares, more than 500 comments and around 3,000 likes and reactions.

Some comments claim history has been "whitewashed."

A few who shared the Facebook post said they learned in school that erosion ruined the monuments, not that they were broken.

One comment said the Europeans deliberately destroyed a "defining feature."

The Facebook page did not return a request for additional information.

What experts know about the broken noses on Egyptian monuments

Statues displayed at Brooklyn Museum's Egyptian art galleries sit nose-less, and curator Edward Bleiberg searched for the reason, according to an article by Julia Fiore for Artsy.net, a database of modern and historical artwork along with art event coverage.

In the article, Bleiberg said the damage was purposeful after researching differences between accidental and deliberate breakage patterns.

Ancient Egyptians believed a human's soul could occupy a sculpture reserved for that person, and Bleiberg said "the vandalism deactivated an image’s strength."

The statues hold a certain power in Egypt, Bleiberg said in the article. He said the statues represented the intersection between humans and the supernatural.

A common cultural belief in ancient Egypt was that once a body part on the monument is damaged it cannot perform its purpose anymore, therefore a broken nose causes the spirit to stop breathing, he said.

The exhibit "Striking Power: Iconoclasm in Ancient Egypt" for the Pulitzer Arts Foundation, curated by Bleiberg, states in its catalog that it delves into the "targeted destruction driven by political and religious motivations."

Rulers benefited from the defacement, which helped them by "rewriting history to their advantage." However, the exhibit's catalog makes no mention of race as a motivating factor for defacement.

In an article published by Live Science, curator Adela Oppenheim from the Department of Egyptian Art at the Metropolitan Museum of Art also said the statues were believed to have a sort of life form and to "deactivate" it people would smash off the nose.

Oppenheim said antagonists, like robbers, would deface the statues because they believed they had powers to harm intruders.

The article also did not mention race.

Our ruling: False

Experts on Egyptian statues acknowledge the noses were broken off for political and religious reasons, but they do not mention race playing a part.

Therefore, we found the Facebook claims are FALSE. The research does not support that noses were broken off because they resembled "black faces." Instead, the research shows the statues were defaced to deactivate the life form believed to be within them.

Our fact check sources:

