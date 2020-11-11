Fact check: Dual language ballots create confusion in Georgia's Gwinnett County data

The claim: There were more ballots cast in Gwinnett County, Georgia, than there are registered voters

Amid an announcement from Georgia election officials that the state will conduct a hand recount of its nearly 5 million ballots before certifying results, social media posts are claiming a discrepancy in one county between ballots and registered voters.

In a Nov. 7 Facebook post, political commentator Sara Gonzales shares a screenshot from Gwinnett County, Georgia's Election Summary Report. Three lines of text within the image describing the number of precincts reported ("0 of 156"), number of registered voters ("408,268 out of 581,467") and ballots cast ("811,836") are circled for emphasis.

"Gwinnett County: 581,000 registered voters 811,000 ballots cast," writes Gonzales.

Gonzales' post has received over 4,100 reactions, 2,500 shares and hundreds of comments expressing outrage.

"That's all the dead people," Alisha Holmes commented, "They voted aswell (sic)."

"And we are supposed to believe there is no voter fraud, really?" wrote David Corrado.

USA TODAY has reached out to Gonzales for further comment.

More: Fact check: Post about stolen – and returned – Arizona ballots lacks context

Language impacts number of ballots

According to the county's communications director Joe Sorenson, 811,836 ballots cast reflects a single ballot being printed twice, both in English and Spanish.

The reason for this bilingual ballot is due to Section 203 of the Voting Rights Act, which requires states and political subdivisions to provide language minority groups not fluent in English materials or information relating to the electoral process in their native language as well as in English, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Language minority groups includes those who speak Asian, American Indian, Alaska Native or Spanish languages.

For a state, county or county subdivision to qualify, the number of limited English proficient U.S. citizens of voting age within a jurisdiction and language group must:

Be more than 10,000 in number

Be more than 5% of all voting-age citizens

Exceed 5% of all reservation residents on an Indian reservation

Has Have an illiteracy rate higher than the national illiteracy rate

Gwinnett County is the only county in Georgia that has to comply with Section 203, said Sorenson to local NBC News' affiliate 11Alive, given it reached the threshold for its Latino or Hispanic population at 21.7% per 2019 census data.

A Gwinnett County election worker processes absentee and provisional ballots at the Gwinnett Voter Registrations and Elections office on November 6, 2020 in Lawrenceville, Georgia. The 2020 presidential race between incumbent U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden is still too close to call with outstanding ballots in a number of states including Georgia. More

“Our ballot has to be built differently in order to meet our Spanish language requirements from Section 203 of the Voting Rights Act,” Sorenson explained to Reuters.

More: Fact check: Political news website never called Pennsylvania for Joe Biden

Every Gwinnett County resident therefore receives of a ballot consisting of two sheets of paper — one in English and one in Spanish — and either one, or both, are returned to the county. Regardless, federal law requires the county to count both sheets in its election summary result.

“For every other county in the state, the ‘Ballots Cast’ field reflects the number of ballots cast,” Sorenson said to Reuters, acknowledging Section 203 makes that different, and confusing, for Gwinnett County.