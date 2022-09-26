Fact check: Donald Trump did not, cannot file 'impeachment lawsuit' against Nancy Pelosi

Molly Stellino, USA TODAY
·4 min read

The claim: Nancy Pelosi is set to resign as Trump files an impeachment lawsuit against her

As speaker of the House and a member of Congress since 1987, Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has long been a target for conspiracy theorists.

One of the latest comes from a Sept. 12 Facebook video that claims former President Donald Trump is forcing Pelosi from office.

"Nancy Pelosi set to resign from Congress as Trump files impeachment lawsuits against her," says the title of a video that was viewed 13,000 times in a few weeks.

But, the claim is false for several reasons.

Pelosi is not resigning. The representative of California's 12th Congressional District is currently running for reelection.

And members of the House of Representatives cannot be impeached. Trump cannot initiate an impeachment proceeding against anyone, as only the House can do that.

An “impeachment lawsuit,” as the post claims, is “nonsense,” said Frank Bowman, law professor at the University of Missouri. A lawsuit implies involvement with the courts, and courts have no authority over impeachments, Bowman said.

The video attached to the post provides no evidence of this claim, showing only a compilation of unrelated footage.

Follow us on Facebook! Like our page to get updates throughout the day on our latest debunks

USA TODAY reached out to the users who shared the claim for comment.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., finishes the vote to approve the Inflation Reduction Act in the House chamber at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., finishes the vote to approve the Inflation Reduction Act in the House chamber at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022.

Only the House of Representatives has the power to impeach

The post claims Trump filed an “impeachment lawsuit” against Pelosi. Bowman said this contains a contradiction because the courts are not involved in impeachment procceedings, contrary to what the term “lawsuit” implies.

“There is no such thing as an ‘impeachment lawsuit.’ Courts have no role to play in initiating an impeachment or reviewing it once it’s done,” Bowman said.

Members of Congress cannot be impeached, Bowman said. Instead, each legislative body can expel members, the rules of which are determined by the respective chamber, according to the Senate’s website.

The Constitution gives the House the sole power of impeaching the president, vice president and officials "commissioned by the president," according to the Congressional Research Service. Historically, this has been interpreted to refer to officials of the executive and judicial branches.

Fact check: Supreme Court did not, cannot rule to impeach Nancy Pelosi

Members of the House can begin an impeachment proceeding by introducing a bill, or the full body can pass a House resolution, according to the House’s website. If the impeachment articles get a simple majority vote from the House, the impeachment moves to a Senate trial.

No evidence Pelosi is resigning

There is no evidence that Pelosi is resigning, as she has made no statement to that effect, nor has any reliable media outlet reported it. The longtime lawmaker is currently running for reelection, which shows her intention to remain in office.

Her future as House speaker, though, is unclear. Pelosi said in November 2020 she would only serve one term as leader of the House. But she “has since distanced herself from that timeline,” according to the Los Angeles Times.

USA TODAY reached out to Pelosi’s office for comment.

Additionally, the video in the post is unrelated to the claim and does not mention Pelosi or impeachment.

The video primarily shows Trump talking about crime, voter identification and critical race theory at the 2021 Conservative Political Action Conference, a gathering hosted by the American Conservative Union. It's followed by a clip from Tucker Carlson Tonight, in which conservative influencer Candace Owens talks about crime in cities.

PolitiFact and Lead Stories also debunked the claim.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that Pelosi is set to resign as Trump files an impeachment lawsuit against her. There is no evidence Pelosi has plans to resign. There is no such thing as an “impeachment lawsuit,” and members of the House cannot be impeached.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Trump cannot file 'impeachment lawsuit' against Pelosi

Latest Stories

  • Hurricane Ian barrels toward Florida's Gulf Coast, canceling Biden rally and bringing Ron DeSantis his biggest storm test as governor

    The Republican governor warned about "significant flooding" in Tampa, as well as power outages, fuel interruptions, and traffic backups in areas that are being evacuated.

  • The 50 Best Street Style Looks From Milan Fashion Week

    Showgoers brought the heat to the Italian shows.

  • Trump Even 'More Dangerous' Than We Thought, Warns Rep. Adam Schiff

    Trump's claim he could declassify files with his mind doesn't "demonstrate much intelligence of any kind," the lawmaker said.

  • Explainer: Putin’s planned annexation of 15% of Ukraine

    STORY: President Vladimir Putin says he's preparing to formally annex Ukrainian territory.If he's successful - it could mark the end of diplomatic negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.All of this comes as referendums on joining Russia are underway in areas either controlled by Russian forces - or Russian-backed separatists.Here's a breakdown of the issues at hand.[WHICH LAND WILL BE ANNEXED?]Russia is planning to annex at least 35,000 square miles of Ukrainian territory – roughly the same size of Hungary or Portugal.It'll include a big chunk of the Donbas region - including Donetsk and Luhansk - where a lot of ethnic Russians and Russian-speaking Ukrainians live.Putin recognized these regions as independent states before the invasion...and referendums were held in 2014 on seccession from Ukraine.[HOW QUICKLY COULD FORMAL ANNEXATION HAPPEN?]According to history -- fast.After Russian forces took control of Crimea on February 27, 2014 – an area that has an ethnic Russian majority – a referendum on joining Russia was held a little over two weeks later.Crimea’s leaders declared a 97% vote to secede from Ukraine and join Russia. Russia formally added Crimea on March 21, less than a month after invading it.[CAN THE WEST STOP PUTIN?]Neither the West nor Ukraine can stop Putin claiming the regions.The U.S. and its allies say they want Ukraine to defeat Russia on the battlefield – And they have helped by supplying weapons… but not NATO troops.The White House says it'll impose more sanctions on Russia,but there's not a great deal of economic punishment left to inflict...Unless the U.S. could rope China and India into some sort of cap on the price of Russian energy.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, meanwhile, has warned that annexation by Russia will destroy any chance of peace talks.

  • All the Trends We Spotted From Bottega Veneta's SS23 Show

    Matthieu Blazy returned to Milan Fashion Week for the Spring/Summer 2023 season to showcase his...

  • Swastika-wearing gunman kills 15 at Russian school

    STORY: A gunman, wearing a swastika on his teeshirt, killed at least 15 people, including 11 children, at a school in Russia on Monday (September 26).Investigators said that the attacker, armed with two pistols and a large supply of ammunition, wounded 24 others before committing suicide.The suspect, in his early thirties, was named by authorities as Artem Kazantsev.He killed two security guards and then opened fire on students and teachers at School Number 88 in Izhevsk.He had been a pupil at the school which is about 600 miles east of Moscow.Russia's Investigative Committee, which handles major crimes, said that it was looking into the attacker's suspected neo-Nazi links. Regional governor Alexander Brechalov said the attacker had been registered with a "psycho-neurological" treatment facility.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said President Vladimir Putin "deeply mourns" the deaths.And described the incident as "a terrorist act by a person who apparently belongs to a neo-fascist organization or group".

  • Edmonton Oilers sign forward Ryan McLeod to one-year contract extension

    EDMONTON — Forward Ryan McLeod has signed a one-year contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers, the club announced Thursday. The contract carries an average annual value of $798,000. McLeod is entering his second full season with the Oilers. The 23-year-old recorded nine goals and 12 assists for 21 points in 71 games last season. McLeod played in all 16 of Edmonton's playoff games, tallying three goals and an assist. The Oilers selected the Mississauga, Ont. native in the second round (40th ov

  • Huneault earns shutout as Canada kicks off IPC Cup with 3-0 victory over Czechia

    OSTRAVA, Czechia — Liam Hickey scored twice as Canada opened the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over Czechia on Saturday. Mathieu Lelievre added an insurance goal and Dominic Cozzolino had two assists. Jean-Francois Huneault made 13 saves for the shutout. “Our focus thus far has been on playing solid defensive hockey and I thought we did that," said Canadian head coach Russ Herrington. "It was great to see contributions from veterans and new guys alike. "To me, this is a building b

  • Family wisdom and hard work carried Ottawa Senators rookie Mark Kastelic to the NHL

    OTTAWA — The best piece of advice Mark Kastelic received from his grandfather was being told it's not where you start, it's where you finish. Wise words from a wise man who had plenty of hockey knowledge to share with his grandson. Pat Stapleton had an impressive NHL career playing 635 games with the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins. The mobile defenceman was also a member of Canada’s Summit Series team in 1972. Unfortunately, Stapleton, who died in 2020, missed the chance to see his grandso

  • Montreal Alouettes "dialed in" for East Division clash with Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — Bye weeks haven’t been very kind to the Montreal Alouettes this season. The team has a 0-2 record coming out of bye weeks. Most recently, the Als suffered a crushing 38-24 home defeat to the bottom-dwelling Ottawa Redblacks on Sept. 2. General manager and interim coach Danny Maciocia addressed the troubling pattern on the first day of training this week ahead of Friday's visit from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. “Clearly after two bye weeks, we're 0-2, now the question is how do you approac

  • Deanne Rose's injury a blow to Canadian women's 2023 World Cup preparations

    Overcoming setbacks is nothing new for Canadian women's team forward Deanne Rose. Rose, a native of Alliston, Ont., made the decision in 2014 to quit the sport after being cut from Canada's Under-15 team, which at the time was overseen by current senior team coach Bev Priestman. A promising career appeared to have ended before it even started. But her life took an unexpected turn when she was invited to train with Canada's Under-17 side in 2015. Things went so well that by the end of the year sh

  • Defenceman Brady Keeper vows to be 'better than ever' in return to Canucks' camp

    WHISTLER, B.C. — A year after a heinous injury scuttled his hockey season, Brady Keeper is back with the Vancouver Canucks — and looking to cement his spot on the team. The 26-year-old defenceman lay on the ice, screaming in pain after breaking both the tibia and fibia in his left leg at the end of training camp last September. It was his first injury in his professional hockey career, and one that forced a second abbreviated season in a row after COVID-19 curtailed the previous campaign. "It wa

  • Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon returns to Fight Island for UFC 280 bout

    Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon looks to make it three wins in a row when he faces unbeaten Muhammad (The Punisher) Mokaev at UFC 280 next month. The card, scheduled for Oct. 22 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, features two title bouts. Brazilian Charles Oliveira takes on Russia's Islam Makhachev, the No. 4 contender, for the vacant lightweight championship while Aljamain (Funk Master) Sterling defends his bantamweight crown against fellow American T.J. Dillashaw, ranked second among 135-pound

  • United States wins Presidents Cup for 12th time as Canada's Pendrith and Conners lose

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith made Canadian history twice at the Presidents Cup and, although they're disappointed in the result, they're ready for more. It was the first time two Canadians had ever played at the prestigious best-on-best tournament that sees 12 Americans take on 12 players from around the world, excluding Europe. When the longtime friends were partnered on Friday they became the first-ever Canadians to play together at the storied tournament. But Conners, f

  • WHL roundup: Winnipeg better late than ever against Brandon

    BRANDON, Man. — Josh Medernach's second goal of the game, scored at 18:26 of the third period, allowed the Winnipeg ICE to force overtime in Western Hockey League action on Saturday night at Westoba Place. And Zach Benson's goal with 6.7 seconds left in overtime gave the ICE a hard-fought 4-3 victory over the Brandon Wheat Kings. Scoring for Brandon were Brett Hyland, Mason Ward and Nolan Ritchie. Hyland also chipped in with two assists. Evan Friesen had the other Winnipeg goal. Brandon led 1-0

  • Carleton scores 19 points, Canada beats Japan to remain undefeated at FIBA World Cup

    SYDNEY, Australia — Canada's women's basketball team continues to pick up steam at the FIBA World Cup. Bridget Carleton scored 19 points while Kayla Alexander grabbed 11 rebounds, and the Canadian women beat Japan 70-56 on Sunday to remain undefeated and clinch a berth in the quarterfinals. "That was a big game for us," Carleton said. "That’s a tough team, they’re hard to play against, they’re fast, they like to shoot the three-ball so it's a tough matchup, but definitely good to come away with

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has forward Evg

  • Hickey scores twice, Huneault posts shutout as Canada beats Czechs to open International Para Hockey Cup

    Canada's Para hockey team got off to a strong start at the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over host Czech Republic on Saturday in Ostrava. Three-time Paralympian Liam Hickey scored a pair of goals, including an empty-netter to close out the victory, while Mathieu Lelièvre scored his first goal with Team Canada to provide insurance in the third period. The Canadians took control following a scoreless first period and finished with 25 shots on goal. Jean-François Huneault recorded th

  • Cozzolino, Hickey lead Canada to 2nd straight win at International Para Hockey Cup

    Canada's Para hockey team improved to 2-0 at the International Para Hockey Cup with a commanding 5-2 win over the International Para Hockey Team (IPH) on Sunday in Ostrava, Czech Republic. Dominic Cozzolino and Liam Hickey each scored twice, while captain Tyler McGregor added a short-handed goal in the third period to help seal the victory at RT Torax Arena. The Canadians jumped ahead with a three-goal second period and maintained momentum while outshooting their opponents 23-7. The IPH Team con

  • NFL Week 3 Picks: Brady, Rodgers battle for momentum

    Green Bay and Tampa Bay both won in Week 2 but the Packers and Aaron Rodgers look to have greater momentum ahead of their showdown with Tom Brady's Buccaneers.