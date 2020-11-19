Fact check: Doctors Without Borders has ended operations in U.S.
The claim: Doctors Without Borders is dispatching physicians to the US
The novel coronavirus is exploding across the U.S. with states like California and Texas reporting more than a million cases and the country as a whole more than11 million cases.
CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta reported the situation was so dire that even the international medical humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders was diverting its doctors to U.S. coronavirus relief.
"I interviewed folks from Doctors Without Borders a month ago or so, they are coming into the United States," Gupta said on Nov. 12 during CNN's "New Day" broadcast.
"This is an organization that typically covers true disasters and medical crises all over the world, and when they sort of look at a map right now and say, 'Where do we need to be,' they pointed to the United States."
This concern conveyed by Gupta has been picked up by social media, where the claim that Doctors Without Borders was deploying within the U.S. was repeated.
"Think about that. The world's most respected emergency health group, known for going to DISASTER ZONES — is now dispatching doctors to the United States!!" writer and civil rights activist Shaun King writes in a Nov. 12 Instagram post.
King also includes a screenshot of a tweet from @lynnkthurston, which echoes Gupta's comment.
The Instagram post has over 97,000 likes. USA TODAY has reached out to King for further comment.
More: Fact check: No evidence mask wearers are arriving in ICUs with pneumonia
Doctors Without Borders was in the U.S., but no longer
According to a press release that was issued April 17 and updated Nov. 12, the organization recognized "there was a clear need for additional support for the COVID-19 response, especially among vulnerable communities" and thus ran temporary operations in the U.S. from April to October.
Doctors Without Borders described its work in the U.S. as collaboration with "local authorities and community-based organizations on a wide range of projects" such as with the homeless in New York, migrant farmworkers in Florida, Native American communities, and in Puerto Rico.
The organization also provided training in "infection prevention and control measures and support for mental health and wellness" to staff working in nursing homes and long-term care facilities in Michigan and Texas.
While Doctors Without Borders has closed its U.S. operations and turned over its programs to local health authorities and groups, it continues to reach out "to nursing homes and nursing schools to share our experience in epidemic response and infection prevention and control (IPC), and offer recommendations for improving support for staff mental health and wellness."
USA TODAY has reached out to Doctors Without Borders for further comment.
It is important to note CNN corrected Gupta's statement and the Twitter user referenced by King also deleted their tweet and clarified their comment based on CNN's correction.
More: Fact check: Dr. Anthony Fauci did not say masks contributed to Spanish flu deaths
Our rating: Partly false
We rate this claim PARTLY FALSE because some of it is not supported by our research. While it is true the international medical humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders was providing COVID-19 relief through a series of collaborations with local authorities and infectious disease training with nursing homes and long-term care facilities, this was only from April to October. Doctors Without Borders has since turned over its programs to local health authorities and organizations and has closed all its U.S. operations.
Our fact-check sources:
NPR, Nov. 16, "California 'Sounding The Alarm' With New Restrictions Amid Coronavirus Spike."
Texas Tribune, Nov. 13, "Texas reports more than 1 million COVID-19 cases, but state officials are slow to act."
Lynn Thurston, Nov. 12, Twitter thread.
CNN, Nov. 12, "CDC projects up to 282,000 Covid-19 deaths by December, a new forecast shows."
Medecins Sans Frontieres, April 17, "FAQ: MSF's COVID-19 response in the United States."
Medecins Sans Frontieres, April 17, "MSF's COVID-19 response in the United States - updated Nov. 12."
Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.
Our fact check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Doctors Without Borders has ended operations in U.S.