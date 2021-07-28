Fact check: Doctors' Trial was one of 13 Nuremberg Trials

The claim: ‘It was the doctors on trial in Nuremberg’

As misinformation about COVID-19 and the doctors fighting against it continues to spread online, social media users are claiming today’s practitioners bear similarity to doctors who criminally abused their positions in the past.

“I don’t know who needs to hear this, but it was the doctors on trial in Nuremberg. Kind of a big deal. #donoharm #checkyourself,” reads a July 16 post which has amassed nearly 9,000 likes.

In response to USA TODAY's request for comment, the user who made the post alleged that at a previous job as a nurse, doctors committed "hideous acts" against COVID-19 patients.

"What these present day doctors did/continue to do is the same thing the doctors on trial in Nuremberg did," the user said. "The NAZI doctors were jailed and hanged for what they did to people during the Holocaust. For the crimes against humanity that they committed by 'following orders.' This is history repeating itself."

It’s true that several doctors were put on trial in the aftermath of World War II, but the claim excludes the context of the other 12 trials that also took place.

War crimes judges during the trial against the leaders of IG Farben in Nuremberg, June 12, 1948.

The Doctors’ Trial was one of 13 proceedings

Following the end of World War II, trials aimed at holding Nazi war criminals accountable were held in Nuremberg, Germany.

The Nuremberg Trials, which took place between 1945 and 1949, were made up of 13 proceedings against Nazi Party officials and military officers, German lawyers, industrialists, and, yes, doctors.

The first of the 13 trials was the Major War Criminals’ Trial, which began in November 1945 and was held before a global court. Six groups – the Nazi leadership corps, the Reich Cabinet, the German General Staff and High Command, the SA (Sturmabteilung), the SS (Schutzstaffel-including the Sicherheitsdienst, or SD), and the Gestapo (Secret Police) – and 24 individuals were put on trial, according to the U.S. National Archives. High-ranking Nazis Hermann Goering and Martin Bormann were among the 24 people. Twenty-one individuals were sentenced to death or extensive time in prison, and three were acquitted. Three of the six groups were also acquitted.

After the Major War Criminals’ Trial, the rest of the proceedings were conducted before U.S. military tribunals instead of an international tribunal due to “growing differences” among the Allied powers, according to History.com.

In December 1946, the next trial began: the Doctors’ Trial. Twenty-three doctors and administrators were charged with committing war crimes and crimes against humanity for engaging in medical experiments on concentration camp inmates and in euthanasia and other killings, according to Harvard Law School’s Nuremberg Trials Project.

"The defendants in this case are charged with murders, tortures, and other atrocities committed in the name of medical science,” said Brig. Gen. Telford Taylor, chief of counsel during the Doctors’ Trial, during the prosecution’s opening statement. “The victims of these crimes are numbered in the hundreds of thousands. A handful only are still alive; a few of the survivors will appear in this courtroom. But most of these miserable victims were slaughtered outright or died in the course of the tortures to which they were subjected. For the most part they are nameless dead. To their murderers, these wretched people were not individuals at all. They came in wholesale lots and were treated worse than animals."

Seven defendants – including Karl Brandt, senior medical official of the German government at the time and the case’s lead defendant – were sentenced to death, nine were sentenced to prison time and seven were acquitted.

The other 11 Nuremberg Trials are listed here in Harvard Law’s Nuremberg Trials Project.

Our rating: Missing context

The claim that "It was the doctors on trial in Nuremberg" is MISSING CONTEXT, based on our research, because without additional information it is misleading. While it’s true that multiple doctors were put on trial after performing medical experiments on concentration camp inmates during World War II, euthanasia and other killings, they were not the only group of individuals tried for such Nazi atrocities.

