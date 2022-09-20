Fact check: Doctored headline claims man died of monkeypox while skydiving

Eleanor McCrary, USA TODAY
·3 min read

The claim: Image shows article by The Journal about a man dying of monkeypox while skydiving after his parachute failed

Over 100 people have shared an image that shows a purported screenshot of an article from The Journal, an independent Irish news organization, claiming a man died of monkeypox while skydiving.

“Man whose parachute failed to open due to climate change dies of monkeypox,” reads the article's headline. This is followed by a subheadline that reads,“‘He didn’t stand a chance’ said paramedics. ‘His body was riddled by the pox and he was most certainly dead before impact.’” The purported news article includes a stock image of a person skydiving.

One version of the claim, shared in a Facebook post, received about 150 likes and 40 shares.

But, the image is altered. A spokesperson for the Journal said it did not publish such an article.

Despite The Journal debunking the image as fabricated over a month ago, it has continued to spread online.

One user who shared the post claimed it was "parody" when reached by USA TODAY.

But, not everyone appears to realize the image is not authentic.

Among the many "haha" reactions on the posts are users questioning whether the headline is real.

USA TODAY reached out to several users who shared the image for comment.

This undated image obtained from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) in Bethesda, Maryland, shows a colorized transmission electron micrograph of monkeypox particles (green) found within an infected cell (pink and purple) cultured in the laboratory.
This undated image obtained from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) in Bethesda, Maryland, shows a colorized transmission electron micrograph of monkeypox particles (green) found within an infected cell (pink and purple) cultured in the laboratory.

The Journal: Image is fake

There is no evidence The Journal published such a story. It does not appear on the outlet's website.

The Journal published its own article debunking the viral image as a fake, stating the image "appears to be an attempt to parody coverage of both climate change and monkeypox."

Fact check: Altered image shows fabricated article about a baby taking a transgender test

The managing editor of The Journal, Susan Daly, also said via email the news organization never published an article with that headline.

"Any image circulating on social media as such is fake," she said.

This is the second time an altered photo has been created to mimic The Journal in the last two months. In August, The Journal published an article debunking an image that made it appear the outlet had published false information about monkeypox.

Our rating: Altered

Based on our research, we rate ALTERED an image that purports to show an article from The Journal about a man dying of monkeypox while skydiving after his parachute failed. There is no record the article ever existed and the managing editor of Journal Media said it was fake.

Our fact-check sources:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Fake image of news article mocks monkeypox, climate change

