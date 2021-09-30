Fact check: Doctored CNN graphic references false claims that COVID-19 death count is inflated

The claim: CNN reported that two deaths from a meth lab explosion were COVID-19 deaths

For more than a year a doctored image of a fake CNN headline has spread online. The post references the inaccurate trope that health officials are padding COVID-19 death counts.

The image shows a CNN chyron reading, “BREAKING NEWS: CORONA VIRUS KILLS TWO IN METH LAB EXPLOSION.” A photo of a burnt house and a graphic identifying the location as Little Rock, Arkansas.

A reverse image search shows the doctored image has been circulating online for more than a year. One July 27, 2020, Facebook post with the image garnered more than 60,000 shares.

The image has found new life in recent posts as well, including a Sept. 21 Facebook post and a Sept. 22 Instagram post.

But this doctored image perpetuates a persistent and false claim. Fact-checkers have repeatedly found claims that COVID-19 death data is inflated to be misunderstandings of internationally recognized death-reporting procedures.

USA TODAY reached out to several Facebook and Instagram accounts that posted the image for comment.

CNN says graphic is 'bogus'

A spokesperson for CNN told USA TODAY the viral image was “bogus.”

Matt Dornic, head of strategic communications for CNN Worldwide, told USA TODAY that CNN never aired the report shown in the viral image.

Additionally, the text in the graphic misspells coronavirus.

A search of CNN’s website for the headline does not yield any results.

COVID-19 death counts are not inflated

The doctored headline references the false claim that health officials are misreporting unrelated deaths to pad COVID-19 statistics. Throughout the pandemic, President Donald Trump and others have touted this false claim.

Such claims reflect a misunderstanding of the way the virus affects people with underlying medical conditions.

Since immunocompromised people often experience symptoms more severely, many recorded COVID-19 deaths are the result of a person simultaneously experiencing the virus along with another compromising condition. Examples of such conditions include cancer, chronic kidney diseases, chronic lung diseases, neurological conditions, Down syndrome, heart conditions, obesity and pregnancy.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention refers to these simultaneous conditions as comorbidities, and they exist in most COVID-19 cases.

“In 95% of COVID-19 deaths, there is at least one other condition also reported,” Bob Anderson, CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics chief of mortality statistics, told USA TODAY.

In its international guidelines, the World Health Organization instructs health organizations to record deaths in which the virus caused death as COVID-19 deaths regardless of whether the deceased had a preexisting condition.

“A death due to COVID-19 is defined for surveillance purposes as a death resulting from a clinically compatible illness, in a probable or confirmed COVID-19 case, unless there is a clear alternative cause of death that cannot be related to COVID disease (e.g. trauma),” it states.

Per WHO’s guidelines, the CDC records existing health conditions on COVID-19 death records though they may not be listed as the cause of death.

In an email to PolitiFact, Anderson said the same logic applies to recording procedures for deaths unrelated to COVID-19.

“If (a) terminal cancer patient was in a car accident and died from that trauma, the car accident would be the underlying cause,” he wrote.

According to the CDC, COVID-19 was the underlying cause of death for 92% of provisional COVID-19 deaths. In the other 8%, health officials listed COVID-19 as a contributing factor to the death.

Our rating: Altered

Based on our research, we rate ALTERED an image that appears to show that CNN reported two deaths from a meth lab explosion were COVID-19 deaths. A CNN spokesperson confirmed the network never aired the headline, which does not appear on its website.

The graphic is doctored to reference the false claim that COVID-19 death counts are inflated to include unrelated deaths. This claim stems from a misunderstanding of how health officials record COVID-19-related deaths. Since coronavirus affects the immunocompromised more severely, deaths are often caused by comorbidity of COVID-19 and another condition. It is up to local health officials to determine which conditions caused and contributed to the individual’s death under the guidelines set by the WHO and CDC.

