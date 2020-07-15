Fact check: Different toe lengths do not indicate ethnicity

The claim: You can trace your ancestry by looking at the length of your toes.

Science teachers may use Punnett squares to illustrate possible genotypes, or an individual’s genetic makeup. For genes with two variants, the calculation may seem simple: A child with the dominant trait for curly hair and the recessive trait for straight hair likely would have curly hair.

But observable traits, or “phenotypes,” depend on more than just genetic makeup. They depend just as much, or perhaps more, on environmental effects, necessitating more complex equations.

Dr. John H. McDonald, evolutionary geneticist and retired associate professor from the University of Delaware, said certain teachable examples can oversimplify and misrepresent the way traits are inherited. One such example concerns whether a person’s first or second toe is longer.

A recent Facebook post in a public Ancient Egypt Group includes sketches of different feet with various toe lengths, labeling the feet by supposed ancestry. For instance, Norwegian feet are shown with very small fourth and fifth toes, and Greek feet have a long second toe.

'Greek toe' or 'Morton’s toe': A condition found throughout the world

Dudley Joy Morton first evaluated a second longer toe as a medical condition in 1927, calling it “Metatarsus Atavicus.” Further research revealed more about the prevalence and nature of the condition, now known as Morton’s toe or Greek toe.

Early studies of the “human toe formula” posited a single-gene form of inheritance, but a 1973 study from Cathleen C. Papdopoulos and Albert Damon produced findings to the contrary. The researchers proposed “polygenic inheritance” — when a trait is determined by a collection of genes — and their findings show that longer second toes are found throughout the world. While the condition’s prevalence does appear to vary, it is generally found in approximately 10%-30% of individuals in various populations, not unique to one particular ethnic group.

The findings also demonstrate frequencies for a bigger first toe — the so-called “Egyptian foot” — as well as for first and second toes of equal size. The latter seems to vary greatly according to the findings, but McDonald suspects this is because the criteria for equal length may have differed among different researchers.

While McDonald said there are some traits that correlate strongly with ancestry, like wet or dry earwax, scientific literature does not evince such associations with toe lengths.

Where do the Greeks come in?

Morton’s toe sometimes goes by another name: Greek toe. Though scientific evidence exhibits no correlation between longer second toes and Greek ancestry, the origin for the moniker could lie in Greek perception of beauty, presented through their artistry.

In 1897, an article in the Boston Medical and Surgical Journal asserted that in “early Greek art, where there is any attempt at careful modelling (sic) of the toes, the first toe is separated from the second, and in most instances the second toe is represented as somewhat longer than the first.”

In fact, the Statue of Liberty has a longer second toe; sculptor Frederic Bartholdi studied Greek and Roman sculptures, modeling the statue’s feet to define “her heritage from the earliest days of civilization.” According to a National Park Service document, the “anatomical, political and ethnic logic” for classic artists starts and ends with the presence of longer second toes in a portion of the population. In fact, many Roman statues have Greek feet, simply because the artists drew inspiration from one another.

McDonald said he believes this was the starting point that preceded claims about other foot shapes and ancestry, eventually leading to beliefs that, according to this post, German feet have three middle toes of the exact same length, and so on.

“I haven’t seen any evidence that so-called ‘Greek foot’ is more common in Greece than anywhere else. I suspect that it started with someone calling it the Greek foot and then someone else calling it the Egyptian foot … then some ‘foot reader’ just took it and ran with it, and came up with a bunch of other feet shapes," he said.

Our rating: False

The claim that the lengths of one’s toes can be used as a reliable tool to trace ethnicity is FALSE. Foot shape variations appear across populations and cannot be linked to particular ethnicities. Existent research supports that Morton’s toe or Greek toe is a result of polygenic inheritance, and thus more difficult to simply trace.

Sarah Lynch is an intern for the Asbury Park Press and the editor-in-chief for the Marist Circle at Marist College. Reach her at SDLynch@gannett.com or via Twitter at @sarahdlynch.

