Fact Check: Devil's Tower National Monument was formed by magma; tree claim is false

The claim: Devil's Tower National Monument in Wyoming was once a giant tree.

An often-shared and replicated post claims the Devil's Tower rock formation in Wyoming was an ancient, giant tree.

Devil's Tower, in fact, resembles a tree stump. It is a high-rise formation with grooves that appear like a tree bark. It's flat top also looks like a tree that has been cut down. The bottom of the formation also is similar to an above-ground root system.

USA TODAY reached out to one Facebook user whose post making this tree claim has been shared over 1,400 times.

The claim started as satire

The source of the Facebook postings appears to be a July 2017 story from the satirical Casper Planet Facebook page.

Other postings on Casper Planet include peaceful protesters calling on their leaders to classify vehicles as deadly weapons so they can block highways and white males across the country seeking "reparations" for insults to them.

Casper Planet's 2017 post on Devil's Tower stated: "The Wyoming State Parks Department were conducting photographic seismic readings below the tower, when they discovered an incredibly large petrified root system below the tower." It does not explicitly make the claim that the popular, mystic rock structure was a giant tree at one point; it leaves it up to readers to make the extrapolation.

And readers on Facebook have drawn that conclusion.

However, the Wyoming State Parks Department debunked the idea in a posting soon after the Casper Planet story, though that social media post no longer appears available.

The National Park Service, which actually has jurisdiction over Devil's Tower, flatly states it "is formed of a rare igneous rock, phonolite porphyry" and is a geological marvel, not a botanical one.

"The simplest explanation is that Devils Tower is a stock — a small intrusive body formed by magma which cooled underground and was later exposed by erosion," the NPS said, saying it formed around 50 million years ago.

Our ruling: False

The geological evidence is clear, Devil's Tower is a rock structure and was not a giant tree. But debunking the giant tree theory does not make Devils' Tower any less enthralling. It is a unique and magnificent structure and we encourage everyone to see it and explore it in person.

