Fact check: Debunked conspiracy theories seek to tie Kamala Harris, human trafficking

The claim: Kamala Harris is tied to human trafficking through "Pizzagate" and former aide

A viral conspiracy theory has turned its gaze onto Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., former Vice President Joe Biden's running mate on the Democratic presidential ticket.

"Maya Harris, #Kamala's sister Hosting a PIZZA PARTY with John Podesta? This sure would tie nicely if the patriots are about to drop something... #PIZZAGATE" reads a tweet shared Aug. 13 on Facebook.

The tweet includes a screenshot of an email between lobbyist Tony Podesta and his brother John Podesta, a former White House chief of staff and campaign chairman for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential bid. The email with subject line "Hillary pizza party April 10" is among many dumped by WikiLeaks after Podesta's emails were hacked during the 2016 presidential race. It requests John Podesta's attendance for a "pizza party at Belmont for HFA on April 10," which Maya Harris, sister of Kamala Harris and senior policy adviser to the Clinton 2016 campaign, is said to be joining.

"Pizzagate" refers to a conspiracy theory propagated by QAnon, an online movement that has gained traction, especially in the last few months. It first emerged ahead of the 2016 presidential election and claims several high-ranking Democrats are involved in a child sex trafficking ring operating out of a Washington, D.C., pizza restaurant.

Similar conspiracy theories about human trafficking link Kamala Harris to a former employee who worked for the California Department of Justice during her time as the state's attorney general.

"*this is how Kamala Harris and her team kidnapped and ran human trafficking* Bizarre fake police forced included Kamala Harris aide, prosecutors say - LA Times," reads a screenshot of a Facebook post from Aug. 31, 2017, which was reshared on Aug. 11 and includes three images of the individuals involved.

Q Pin, who shared the tweet featuring the Podesta email, calls itself a "News Personality" on Facebook sharing "perspective of all things Q." In a comment to USA TODAY, Q Pin stated all its posts were curated and the tweet was not its own. USA TODAY is awaiting comment from the second Facebook user who shared the other claim.

Pizzagate debunked

In December 2016, 28-year-old Edgar M. Welch stormed into the Washington pizzeria Comet Ping Pong armed with a military-style rifle and handgun. The North Carolina man had read stories online of abused children being held in secret tunnels beneath the restaurant and felt compelled to investigate, according to an interview with the New York Times. Welch opened fire once inside, searched for the alleged underground tunnels but could not find them. He was arrested after surrendering to the police.

Since then, the "pizzagate" conspiracy theory has been soundly debunked by several news outlets including the Washington Post, the New York Times, Rolling Stone and Snopes. Other QAnon claims of child sex trafficking implicating several well-known celebrities and saying mask-wearing is tied to trafficking have also been found false.

It is unclear whether the "Hillary pizza party April 10" mentioned in the screenshot of Tony Podesta's email to John Podesta actually occurred. USA TODAY has reached out to Clinton's office for confirmation.

A fake police organization

In late April 2015, three California residents were arrested and charged with impersonating police officers: 46-year-old David Henry, 56-year-old Tonette Hayes and 31-year-old Brandon Kiel, a community affairs liaison for then-California Attorney General Kamala Harris.

The trio claimed to be the Masonic Fraternal Police Department, an allegedly ancient policing force tracing its roots as far back as the Knights Templar, then yet further, to 3,000 years ago.

As the Sacramento Bee reports, the group came onto the radar of real law enforcement after sending letters to police departments all over California announcing its presence. An investigation was initiated after the trio — two wearing police uniforms — walked into the Los Angeles County Sheriff's office in early 2015.