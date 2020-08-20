Fact check: COVID-19 is deadlier than the 1918 Spanish flu and seasonal influenza

The claim: Experts exaggerate the gravity of COVID-19 death rates in comparison with the Spanish flu and seasonal flu

Many claims have attempted to compare the COVID-19 pandemic with prior pandemics, such as the Spanish flu in 1918 or the swine flu in 2009. Others have tried to brush off the novel coronavirus symptoms and rate of infection as akin to the seasonal flu.

USA TODAY debunked the claim that there were 56 million fewer cases of COVID-19 than of the H1N1 virus, or swine flu, during the first year of that pandemic.

Two other claims suggesting a second Spanish flu pandemic wave had a higher death rate than the first were also found to be inaccurate.

A widely shared meme features a slightly altered version of the claim. One Facebook post of the meme from late July has been shared more than 50,000 times. USA TODAY reached out to the poster for comment, and he replied with more statistics that could not be independently verified.

Digging into the numbers

In the meme, health experts are accused of overreacting about COVID-19 in comparison with the H1N1 pandemic of 1918 (the Spanish flu) and the seasonal flu. The meme starts with the line "How big is 1%?" It then offers statistics for each pandemic and the seasonal flu, including world population, number of infected people and fatality rate compared with the world population.

The meme says 50 million people, 5.26% of an estimated global population of 950 million, died of the Spanish flu, then says, "Experts: TRAGIC EVENT!"

Though it is true that about 50 million people died from the Spanish flu, according to an estimate from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Global Change Data Lab places the estimated world population in 1918 at 1.8 billion. An article in 2006 in the health journal Emerging Infectious Diseases, published by the CDC, cites a 2.5% global mortality rate. The pandemic lasted for two years, from spring 1918 into spring 1920.

In 2018, 650,000 of an estimated 7.5 billion people died of the seasonal flu worldwide. Experts called this a "typical year," according to the meme.

This part of the meme is accurate. Every year, 3 million to 5 million people globally contract the seasonal flu, resulting in about 290,000 to 650,000 deaths, according to the World Health Organization. The WHO estimates the annual worldwide mortality rate is less than 0.1%, independent U.K. fact-checker Full Fact reported.

The meme says at least 488,729 of an estimated 7.7 billion people have died of COVID-19. There is no date associated with the meme, but the worldwide death count reached more than a half-million June 28, USA TODAY reported.

"1% of the World's Pop right now would be 77 million dead. Now if 5.26% is TRAGIC and .009 is NO BIG DEAL, what the HELL are we doing!" the meme ends.

Global deaths from COVID-19 passed 776,000 in mid-August, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

Is COVID-19 more deadly than Spanish flu or seasonal flu ?

A report published Aug. 13 in the medical journal JAMA Network Open compared the two months after the first recorded death from COVID-19 in New York City with the deadliest two months of the Spanish flu pandemic.

Researchers found that although there were more deaths per 100,000 people during the peak of the Spanish flu, the toll was still comparable to deaths during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The difference lies in baseline mortality rates. People died of causes not associated with H1N1 in 1918, because of poorer hygiene, public health and safety. Therefore, researchers found the relative increase during the early period of the COVID-19 epidemic was "substantially greater" than the peak of the Spanish flu pandemic.

"This time around – with more advanced medical care and public health systems bringing fatalities down to 50 a month per 100,000 during the same March-to-May dates the previous three years – the number of deaths quadrupled," USA TODAY reported Aug. 13.