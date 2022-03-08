Fact check: CNN chyron about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ukraine is doctored

The claim: An image shows a CNN chyron that reads, 'Ocasio-Cortez says she feared being raped during Ukraine invasion'

Many members of Congress have spoken out about the Russian invasion of Ukraine. But on social media, some are sharing a fabricated response from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

"Ocasio-Cortez says she feared being raped during Ukraine invasion," reads a supposed CNN chyron shared to Instagram on Feb. 28.

The post accumulated more than 850 likes within a week. Some commenters said they thought the post was fake, but others weren't so sure.

Is this for real!?" one commenter wrote.

It's not. The chyron in the image is fake.

USA TODAY reached out to the Instagram user who shared the image for comment.

Image is altered

Lauren Bobek, a spokesperson for CNN, told USA TODAY in an email that the image in the Instagram post is "doctored" and "not real."

The picture is a screenshot from an interview Ocasio-Cortez gave to CNN's Dana Bash for "Being...AOC," the first episode of the network's series "Being..."

In the interview, Ocasio-Cortez detailed what it was like to be barricaded inside her office on Jan. 6, 2021, when supporters of now-former President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol.

"I didn't think that I was just going to be killed," Ocasio-Cortez told CNN. "I thought other things were going to happen to me as well."

After Bash asked her to clarify, Ocasio-Cortez said she thought she would have been sexually assaulted if the rioters found her.

The New York congresswoman said in a February 2021 Instagram livestream that she is a survivor of sexual assault, and that she shared her story because it is important for survivors of trauma to recount their experiences.

USA TODAY reached out to Ocasio-Cortez's office for comment.

Our rating: Altered

Based on our research, we rate ALTERED an image that claims to show a CNN chyron that reads, "Ocasio-Cortez says she feared being raped during Ukraine invasion." The chyron is fake. It was superimposed on an image of Ocasio-Cortez from an interview with CNN in August 2021.

Our fact-check sources:

