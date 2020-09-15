Fact check: Cloth masks ineffective against wildfire smoke, still slow spread of COVID-19

The claim: Face masks cannot protect against inhaling wildfire smoke particulates, so they are also ineffective against COVID-19

West Coast states are experiencing some of the worst wildfires on record amid the most infectious pandemic in a century. An epidemic of misinformation hurts efforts to combat the natural disasters.

An post on Facebook juxtaposes a statement about the average size of coronavirus and wildfire smoke particulates with a screen-grabbed CDC tweet that cloth face masks "do not catch small particles found in wildfire smoke that can harm your health."

There are red lines drawn between the numbers and the CDC statement to connect the two. The implication appears to be that face masks do not protect against either coronavirus or wildfire particulates, as viral particles are on average smaller – at "0.12-0.3 microns" – than smoke – "at 0.7-0.4 microns." USA TODAY was unable to reach the poster of the image for comment.

The claim misinterprets why cloth masks are ineffective against wildfire smoke, as well as why they are useful in slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

Masks, respirators and wildfire smoke

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention emphasized that cloth masks are not effective at protecting people from inhaling wildfire smoke. The agency urges people to refrain from being outside and risking exposure to heavy particulates.

“Cloth masks that are used to slow the spread of COVID-19 by blocking respiratory droplets offer little protection against wildfire smoke,” an agency blog entry reads. “They do not catch small, harmful particles in smoke that can harm your health.”

The CDC notes that higher-quality “N95 respirators do provide protection from wildfire smoke” but that “they might be in short supply as front-line health care workers use them during the pandemic.”

The Environmental Protection Agency says “people who must be outside for extended periods of time” during fires “may benefit from using a tight-fitting N95 or P100 respirator to reduce their exposure.”

Properly worn respirators are a strong enough filter to stop smoke particles from entering a person’s lungs, where ash, smog and other compounds can inflict serious harm.

For many people living near wildfires, the smoke is inescapable. Air quality in many regions on the West Coast has reached toxic levels.

“My advice to the public is that people should be sheltering in place as much as possible,” said John Balmes, a professor of medicine at the University of California-San Francisco. “Stay home with windows closed, ventilation turned to recirculate, and if possible, have a clean air room with a HEPA air purifying appliance."

Cloth masks, coronavirus and wildfires

Cloth masks and other nonmedical-grade face coverings aren't the best way to stop a person from inhaling infectious particles and droplets. Rather, face coverings are widely mandated because they make it more difficult for infected people to spread the virus.

“Masks are recommended as a simple barrier to help prevent respiratory droplets from traveling into the air and onto other people when the person wearing the mask coughs, sneezes, talks, or raises their voice. This is called source control,” the CDC says in its guidelines.

SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, is mostly spread through droplets and other particulates, which people share by coughing, sneezing, singing, talking or yelling.

Though cloth masks are only marginally effective at stopping viral particles from being inhaled, they are more effective at stopping people from putting more particles into their environment.

When large majorities wear face masks, the aggregate effect can seriously slow the spread of a respiratory disease such as COVID-19.