Fact check: Climate change measured in decades, day to day temperature fluctuation common

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kate S. Petersen, USA TODAY
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Climate Change
    Climate Change

The claim: On May 9, 2022, global average temperatures were only slightly higher than 1979-2000 average

Global temperatures have risen markedly over the past century, but some social media posts are zeroing in on select pieces of data to show that temperature changes have been insignificant.

One claim takes the global temperature record on a single day of this year to show that consequential, human-driven global warming doesn't exist.

"Today, 9 May 2022, Earth’s temperature is just ONE-TENTH of one degree above the 1979-2000 average, yet there are still idiots out there who believe in catastrophic, man-made global warming," reads a May 9 Facebook post that received more than 500 interactions in a week.

The post includes a world temperature map that appears to have been created using Climate Reanalyzer, an online tool that allows users to access global weather and climate data.

Daily temperature maps generated by Climate Reanalyzer include a calculation of the average global temperature "anomaly" for a particular day. The anomaly shows the difference between the average global temperature that day and the same day's average temperature between 1979-2000.

The map featured in the post shows a 0.1 degree Celsius temperature anomaly for May 9, 2022.

The claim was also posted on Twitter.

USA TODAY found similar claims that have shown minimal temperature anomalies based on Climate Reanalyzer. For instance, one Facebook post challenged the existence of global warming when Climate Reanalyzer showed a 0.1 degree Celsius temperature anomaly on Feb. 8, 2021.

However, the claims are baseless. Global warming assessments are determined by temperature changes over decades or longer, according to climate researchers. Short term deviations are common due to weather and other variability in Earth's climate systems, but they do not negate the overall warming trend.

Follow us on Facebook! Like our page to get updates throughout the day on our latest debunks

USA TODAY reached out to the social media users who shared the claim for comment.

Temperatures on one day can't prove or disprove global climate change

The map graphic in the social media post came from the "Today's Weather Maps" section of Climate Reanalyzer, according to Sean Birkel, a climatologist and research assistant professor at the University of Maine who developed and maintains the site.

Despite what the post implies, climate patterns cannot be established using one day's data, he told USA TODAY in an email.

"Anomaly values can vary significantly from day-to-day ... depending on weather patterns," Birkel said. "However, long-term warming trends are clear based on data going back several decades to more than a century."

He also said this caveat is included in the "Data Sources & Additional Information" section located directly under the Climate Reanalyzer mapping feature used in the social media post.

"The daily temperature anomaly values shown on these maps reflect current weather patterns, and therefore global and regional means can vary significantly from day-to-day and week-to-week. Climate trends should only be inferred from long-term datasets," reads the web page.

The page then refers the user to the NOAA Climate at a Glance online climate data visualization tool, which shows a temperature increase of about 0.08 degrees Celsius per decade since 1880.

This change has resulted in an overall increase of more than one degree, which is consistent with the warming reported by other major climate agencies.

This degree of warming has already resulted in polar ice loss, sea-level rise and other consequential ecological changes. More change is projected, but "experts believe there is still time to avoid the most negative of outcomes by limiting warming and reducing emissions to zero as quickly as possible," according to the NOAA website.

Fact check: Ireland and Sweden have warmed since 1988, data show

USA TODAY has previously debunked other misleading claims based on cherry-picked data from public climate datasets.

Our rating: Missing context

Based on our research, we rate MISSING CONTEXT the claim that global average temperatures were only slightly higher than the 1979-2000 average on May 9, 2022. Weather behavior on one day does not negate the overall global warming trend reported by multiple climate agencies.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Climate change measured in decades, not days

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Stampeders roll over Lions 41-6 in CFL pre-season opener

    CALGARY — Five different players scored touchdowns to lead the Calgary Stampeders to a convincing 41-6 exhibition win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday at McMahon Stadium. Shawn Bane Jr. started things by running a punt back into B.C.’s end zone late in the second quarter. Dedrick Mills, Tommy Stevens and Rasheed Tucker had rushing scores in the second half, while Josiah Schakel had an interception return for a TD late in the contest. After entering the game late in the third quarter as Calgary’s

  • Twitter user shares heartwarming story from Nazem Kadri's junior days

    As the hockey world rallies around Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri, a Twitter user shared a touching story from the forward's junior hockey days.

  • Avs excited for 'dream' McDavid - MacKinnon matchup

    Colorado's Erik Johnson and Nazem Kadri spoke about the 'best-on-best' matchup between Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon in the Stanley Cup Western conference finals.&nbsp;

  • Canada men handed lopsided loss by All Blacks during tough day at HSBC London Sevens

    LONDON — Canada had a rough day at the HSBC London Sevens, losing three straight games Saturday including a 40-14 thumping at the hands of New Zealand. The All Blacks wasted little time at Twickenham, leading 19-0 on three converted tries just four minutes into the game. It was one-way traffic in the first half with Canada pinned deep in its own territory the few times it had the ball. The Canadian men went into the break down 26-0. Earlier Saturday, Canada lost 19-14 to France and 26-5 to Austr

  • Olympic decathlon champ Damian Warner in contention for another Hypo Meeting title

    Canada's Damian Warner is in the hunt for another decathlon Hypo Meeting title. The London, Ont., native trails Switzerland's Simon Ehammer by two points after the first day of competition on Saturday at Mösle Stadium in Götzis, Austria. Warner, the reigning Olympic decathlon champion, is trying to win the event for the sixth consecutive time and extend his record-total to seven. The 32-year-old is contesting in his first decathlon of the year at the World Athletics Combined Events Tour Gold mee

  • Pozuelo scores twice to help Toronto FC down Chicago, snap six-game winless streak

    TORONTO — Pain-free for the first time this season, Spanish playmaker Alejandro Pozuelo reminded Toronto FC fans on Saturday why he was MLS MVP in 2020. Pozuelo drew a penalty and then converted the 71st-minute spot kick to lift Toronto into a 2-2 tie with the Chicago Fire. Seven minutes later he scored a highlight-reel goal to give TFC a much-needed 3-2 victory. With the Chicago defence seemingly rooted to the spot, Pozuelo took a feed from Jayden Nelson and moved to the edge of the penalty box

  • Veteran forward Jason Spezza announces retirement, will join Maple Leafs front office

    TORONTO — Veteran Maple Leafs forward Jason Spezza announced his retirement Sunday after a 19-season NHL career. The 38-year-old is moving into the Maple Leafs’ front office as a special assistant to GM Kyle Dubas. Taken second overall by Ottawa in the 2001 draft, Spezza spent his first 11 seasons with the Ottawa Senators before joining the Dallas Stars in 2014 and Toronto in 2019. Spezza recorded 995 points (363 goals and 632 assists) in 1,248 career regular-season NHL games, with another 76 po

  • Shesterkin, Chytil help Rangers top Hurricanes, force Game 7

    NEW YORK (AP) — Igor Shesterkin stopped 37 shots and became the fifth goalie in NHL history to have two assists in a playoff game, Filip Chytil scored twice in the second period and the New York Rangers beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-2 on Saturday night to force a deciding Game 7 in their second-round series. Tyler Motte and Mika Zibanejad scored in the first period to get New York started, Artemi Panarin tallied in the third and Adam Fox had two assists to help the Rangers set a franchise recor

  • Kyle Lowry calls Heat season 'a waste of a year' after playoff loss to Celtics

    The Heat fell a game short of the NBA Finals, but Kyle Lowry still feels the season was a disappointment.

  • Moose is Loose: Canada's Mitch (Moose) Hooper reaches World's Strongest Man final

    Not lacking for confidence, Canada's Mitchell (Moose) Hooper made some bold predictions ahead of his first appearance at the World's Strongest Man competition. So far he's been calling his shots. In a recent YouTube video, the six-foot-three 315-pounder described his potential for the event and felt first- or second-place qualification results were realistic. He backed up his talk this week at the Capitol Mall in Sacramento, Calif., by securing a berth in the weekend finals. Not bad for someone

  • Stampeders roll over Lions 41-6 in CFL pre-season opener

    CALGARY — A spark on special teams gave the Calgary Stampeders the momentum they needed to beat the B.C. Lions 41-6 on Saturday. Shawn Bane Jr. ran a punt back 74 yards for a touchdown late in the second quarter on Sunday at McMahon Stadium to give the Stamps a 13-0 lead in the first pre-season game for both Canadian Football League squads. “I played my part in the first half and I was able to end up in the end zone, so that’s always a fantastic day,” said Bane, who broke an early tackle before

  • Robert Lewandowski says time at Bayern Munich is 'over'

    WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Robert Lewandowski’s time at Bayern Munich appears to be over. The Poland striker, who has been linked with a move to Barcelona, said at a news conference ahead of his national team’s training camp on Monday that a transfer would be the best outcome for all sides. “As of today one thing is certain, that my story with Bayern Munich is over and after everything that took place in recent months I cannot imagine further good cooperation," said Lewandowski, whose contract with t

  • Shesterkin, Chytil help Rangers top Hurricanes, force Game 7

    NEW YORK (AP) — Igor Shesterkin stopped 37 shots and became the fifth goalie in NHL history to have two assists in a playoff game, Filip Chytil scored twice in the second period and the New York Rangers beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-2 on Saturday night to force a deciding Game 7 in their second-round series. Tyler Motte and Mika Zibanejad scored in the first period to get New York started, Artemi Panarin tallied in the third and Adam Fox had two assists to help the Rangers set a franchise recor

  • Johnny Gaudreau's free agency the burning off-season issue for the Calgary Flames

    CALGARY — The off-season for the Calgary Flames is starting earlier than they wanted, and the burning question heading into it is whether the team can retain its top player. Left-winger Johnny Gaudreau will become an unrestricted free agent on July 13. There will be suitors for the 28-year-old coming off a career year of 40 goals and 75 assists while playing all 82 regular-season games. "Sit down with my agent this week sometime and figure out what's best for me and my family," Gaudreau said Sat

  • Johnny Gaudreau's free agency the burning off-season issue for the Calgary Flames

    CALGARY — The off-season for the Calgary Flames is starting earlier than they wanted, and the burning question heading into it is whether the team can retain its top player. Left-winger Johnny Gaudreau will become an unrestricted free agent on July 13. There will be suitors for the 28-year-old coming off a career year of 40 goals and 75 assists while playing all 82 regular-season games. "Sit down with my agent this week sometime and figure out what's best for me and my family," Gaudreau said Sat

  • Blue Jays designate Ryan Borucki for assignment amid struggles

    Ryan Borucki's time with the Blue Jays appears to be over.

  • In his first competition, Yellowknife kickboxer travels to hometown in India and returns with gold

    After a quick visit to his hometown in southern India, Gopi Rajkumar has returned to Yellowknife with a gold medal in kickboxing. After flying to a different continent — approximately 11,500 kilometres as the crow flies — the 38-year-old stayed for around a week before travelling that distance all over again. But he was there long enough to win the Tamil Nadu World Association of Kickboxing Organization (WAKO) Championship for the under 75 kilogram low kick amateur category. The championship hap

  • Team Canada frustrated with controversial calls in gold medal game

    Team Canada voiced their frustration with the refereeing in the final after Finland capitalized on some controversial penalty calls.

  • NHL Draft: Ranking the top 32 prospects

    The first round of the 2022 NHL Draft holds plenty of intrigue. Here are our top 32 prospects.

  • Red Wings-Avalanche rivalry gets new ESPN documentary

    The hockey world is pumped for a recently unveiled documentary about the historic rivalry between the Detroit Red Wings and Colorado Avalanche.