Fact check: Claim that Pennsylvania case is proof of ‘dead people’ voting is under investigation

The claim: A deceased Pennsylvania woman's mail-in ballot was recorded, indicating wide-spread voter fraud
The 2020 presidential election may have been called for Joe Biden, but claims of voter fraud continue to spread among Biden’s opponents, especially in the battleground state of Pennsylvania.
At a Nov. 7 press conference, Corey Lewandowski, President Donald Trump's former campaign manager, claimed election officials in Pennsylvania's Allegheny County had received a mail-in ballot for Denise Ondick, despite Ondick having passed away before even receiving the ballot.
In a clip from the press conference, posted to Breitbart News Network’s Facebook page Nov. 7, Lewandowski said the allegation is “not anecdotal.”
“This is hard evidence, and if you do your jobs, from the media, I’m sure you’ll find additional examples,” Lewandowski said. “This will be one of many (voter fraud claims) that we will be filing with the court.”
Breitbart did not return USA TODAY’s request for comment. A similar clip from the press conference, via One America News Network, was shared on the Team Trump Facebook page, the Trump campaign’s official page.
State’s ballot tracker shows ballot was received
As proof of his claim, Lewandowski points to Ondick’s obituary, which lists her date of death as Oct. 22, and the results of a search on Pennsylvania’s state ballot tracker using Ondick’s name, county and date of birth.
The ballot tracker does show that an Allegheny County woman by that name — with the same birthday listed in the obituary — applied for a mail-in ballot Oct. 23 and mailed it back, with election officials marking it received on Nov. 2.
In an email, Allegheny County Communications Director Amie Downs told USA TODAY that although no one has filed an official complaint or report regarding this particular instance of alleged voter fraud, the county has referred the matter to Allegheny County Police for investigation due to the attention Ondick’s story has received.
Ondick’s daughter, Cynthia Mains, told the Philadelphia Inquirer Nov. 8 that she helped her mother fill out an application for a mail ballot in early October, before Ondick died of cancer.
Mains told the Inquirer she did not mail her mother’s ballot in and that her father could not recall whether he did anything with the ballot. Her mother, she said, had planned to vote for Trump.
In an FAQ on its elections website, Pennsylvania debunks the myth that dead people are voting in the state, explaining, “In Pennsylvania, mail-in ballots are processed so that even ballots from recently deceased voters aren't counted.”
Pennsylvania state law requires the Department of Health to notify local election officials when someone over the age of 18 dies, and election officials are then instructed to “promptly” update registration records to remove the deceased voter.
“County boards of election receive regular death notices from a variety of sources, including the state Department of Health. This information is available to all county election boards as each board conducts its vote canvass,” the Pennsylvania Department of State confirmed in an email to USA TODAY.
In Pennsylvania, election officials don’t begin “pre-canvassing” — inspecting and opening — absentee and mail-in ballots until the morning of Election Day. During the canvassing process, election officials reject ballots when it appears an absentee or mail-in voter has died before the polls opened on Election Day, in accordance with Pennsylvania law. However, the law also states, “The counting of the ballot of an absentee elector or a mail-in elector thus deceased shall not of itself invalidate any nomination or election.”
Expert: Deceased voter fraud claims often 'overexaggerated and not contextualized'
This isn’t the first time someone has claimed a dead person voted in the 2020 election. USA TODAY previously debunked a claim about a deceased Michigan man voting and a claim that 14,000 Michigan voters had cast a ballot under the names of dead people.
These types of claims aren’t unique to the 2020 election, according to Myrna Pérez, director of the Voting Rights and Elections Program at the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University.
“These claims of fraud have been put forward before, and they get debunked,” she said in an interview with USA TODAY. “Generally, they’re overstretched and overexaggerated and not contextualized.”
Sometimes this happens because a voter dies after casting their ballot, or because election officials confuse two different voters with similar names, among other reasons, Pérez explained.
Often, she said, allegations of widespread voter fraud like the one Lewandowski made do not pan out, with the number of claims whittled down upon investigation and demand for proof.
“Somebody got the message that some voters will believe (election fraud claims), and they’re running with it,” Pérez said. “That’s really irresponsible, and it cheapens our democracy and it makes it really difficult to fix the actual problems, because people are chasing phantom problems.”
Voters don’t try to fraud the system in any sort of statistically meaningful way, according to Pérez.
The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, maintains a database of election fraud cases from around the country. While the Heritage Foundation notes theirs is not an exhaustive list, a search of the 1,298 cases of “proven instances of voter fraud” in their database turns up only 20 cases since 1997 in which someone was found to have voted or attempted to vote in a dead person’s name.
“We need to be more worried about eligible voters being blocked out of the system than we do about ineligible voters participating, because the data is much more significant about the possibility and the occurrences of the former than it is the latter,” Pérez said.
Our ruling: Partly false
Based on our research, we rate this claim as PARTLY FALSE. While Pennsylvania’s ballot tracker does show a recorded mail-in ballot for a Denise Ondick, county officials have yet to determine this was an instance of voter fraud. Moreover, experts say voter fraud involving the deceased is rare, undermining Lewandowski’s suggestion that the Ondick case is just the tip of a Pennsylvania voter fraud iceberg.
