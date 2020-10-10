Fact check: Claim misstates average US wages, number of congressional millionaires

The U.S. Capitol is seen in Washington, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020.

Claim: The average U.S. income is $42K and there are 382 millionaires in Congress

Money and politics is always a heady brew for political commentary, especially when it involves the Congress.

A Facebook post by Friends of the Original Constitution says, "The average income in America is $42,000 congress has 382 millionaires. they keep giving themselves tax cuts and raises — while passing more laws that infringe on our liberties ... they don't represent us ... let's fire all of them!"

Determining both the average wage and net worth of members of Congress for comparison purposes is tricky.

First, the wages.

What is the average wage?

One initial problem is noting that "average" and "mean" are similar, but not exact.

In addition, the Social Security Administration actually produces two "average wage" figures. One is based on the information directly reported to it, the other takes the previous year's calculation and multiplies it by the annual percentage change in average wages.

Using the data it receives directly, the Social Security Administration calculates the average amount of wages for 2018 — the most recent data available — as $50,000.44. It notes that an average wage is per worker, not an average per job.

Applying the second method, the agency calculates the National Average Wage Index for 2018 as $52,145.80,

The last time the average wage was near $42,000 was in 2011, when it was calculated to be $42,979.61, according to the SSA.

Now, Congress.

How many in Congress are millionaires?

Determining who qualifies as a "millionaire" is complex in any situation, but especially when it involves Congress.

The Center for Responsive Politics has collected data on the wealth of public officials and looks at the issue from several angles.

An assessment is complicated because the initial financial data is based on congressional disclosure forms, which do not require exact values, the center notes. Lawmakers report the value of assets and liabilities within a range, with the top being simply "over $50 million." The top category for assets held by and controlled by a filer's spouse is simply "over 1 million."

The forms also do not list property, such as personal residences, not held for investment purposes, or such large assets as cars and artwork.

Filers report the amount of each of their assets, transactions and liabilities as falling within one of several ranges. So the Center for Responsive Politics tries to sort out variables by looking at average net worth, maximum net worth and minimum net worth.

For 2018, using the "average" filter, CRP lists 228 members of the House or Senate who could be listed as millionaires, with Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., topping the list with an estimated wealth of $214 million.

Since the 2018 elections, Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., has claimed the top spot with nearly $260 million in net assets, according to estimated net worth calculations by CRP.

Listing the members of Congress according to maximum net worth, there are 279 millionaires.

Tax cuts and raises for Congress?

Among the other claims raised by the Facebook user is the statement that members of Congress "keep giving themselves tax cuts and raises."

Tax cuts, of course, do apply to members of Congress equally with average citizens. Members of Congress, with a basic incomes around four times the average for U.S. workers, certainly earn incomes at a higher level than most working-class citizens.

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 is an example of a recent tax cut.

"In general, higher-income taxpayers reap the biggest tax savings from the TCJA, because individual tax rates were significantly reduced. Simple arithmetic dictates that folks who pay heavy taxes benefit the most from that change," according to MarketWatch.

Salary increases, also raised by the Facebook user, are easier to assess. It is such a sensitive political issue, members of Congress are very reluctant to increase their pay. According to the Congressional Research Service, the base salary of $174,000 for members of the Senate and the House has not changed since 2009.