Fact check: Claim of double standards between COVID-19, swine flu responses is inaccurate

The claim: There is a double standard in the response to H1N1 vs. COVID-19

A claim in the form of a meme about allegedly uneven responses to the H1N1 swine flu pandemic of 2009 and the COVID-19 pandemic was shared nearly 5,000 times on Facebook.

The claim contains case statistics of each disease within the USA, an arbitrary "panic level," who was blamed for the pandemic and the federal government's response beneath images of Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

"Fact Check That, Facebook!" the meme says at the top.

No one panicked when U.S. cases of the swine flu reached 60.8 million, then 4.7 million cases of COVID-19 were met with "hysteria," according to the claim.

The meme says the public blamed China for H1N1, and Trump received the blame for the spread of COVID-19.

The response to H1N1? "None," according to the claim. COVID-19 led to a "lockdown."

USA TODAY was unable to reach the meme's poster for comment.

Fact check: What's true and what's false about coronavirus?

What's right and what's wrong?

The meme correctly observes that about 60.8 million cases of H1N1 affected the USA from April 12, 2009, to April 10, 2010, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The claim inaccurately compares a year's worth of data to COVID-19 statistics, which encompass no more than eight months. The novel coronavirus reached the USA near the end of January, according to USA TODAY. A chart by Our World in Data reports 6.25 million cases of COVID-19 as of Sept. 6. The number rose past 6.93 million cases on Sept. 24, according to the Coronavirus Resource Center.

There were more than 7 million cases in the USA, as of Sunday afternoon, according to Johns Hopkins University's COVID-19 Dashboard. The CDC predicts 150,000 to 340,000 new cases will be reported by Oct. 3.

More: Fact check: COVID-19 is deadlier than the 1918 Spanish flu and seasonal influenza

Older versions of the claim make the same errors. Fact check site Lead Stories posted an image of a meme comparing H1N1 with COVID-19 case statistics from March. Another from March downplayed the number of COVID-19 cases that month. The meme was removed from Facebook, but Lead Stories posted a screenshot.

The assertion that there was no panic during the swine flu pandemic is inaccurate. In April 2019, Reuters reported that coverage of the pandemic dominated Twitter and Facebook. An analysis of the correlation between mass media coverage of the pandemic and the hysteria surrounding the virus was published in a research journal.

What was the federal government's response to H1N1 vs. COVID-19 ?

H1N1 was first detected in California on April 15, 2009, and quickly spread globally, according to the CDC. The first infections of the novel virus were reported to the World Health Organization on April 18, three days after the first human infection.

The U.S. government declared H1N1 a public health emergency eight days later, on April 26. The WHO raised its influenza pandemic alert from phase 3 to phase 5 from April 27-29, signaling an imminent pandemic. During its spring phase, 980 U.S. schools were dismissed, the CDC reported.

Fact check: 2009 swine flu spread rapidly, but COVID-19 is more deadly

A vaccine for the swine flu became available about five months after the first confirmed U.S. case, according to USA TODAY. Access to the vaccine opened to the general public in late December 2009. The WHO announced the end of the pandemic Aug. 11, 2010, 14 months after the first U.S. case. The national death toll reached 12,469.

COVID-19 is far deadlier. The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center reported more than 204,000 Americans have died as of Sunday.

The first U.S. case of the coronavirus was confirmed Jan. 21, according to USA TODAY. At the time, the WHO found no evidence of person-to-person transmission of the disease outside China. The virus wasn't classified as a global health emergency until Jan. 30, the same day of the first confirmed person-to-person transmission in the USA.

The Trump administration declared a public health emergency on Jan. 31. Mandatory quarantines of individuals traveling from China to the USA soon followed.