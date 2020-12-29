Fact check: Bill Gates, Pfizer CEO both plan to take COVID-19 vaccine

the claim: Neither Bill Gates nor Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla will take the COVID-19 vaccine

With two COVID-19 vaccines authorized for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration, Americans are starting to get vaccinated. Prominent individuals like President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President Mike Pence have received their vaccines on camera, and so have health care workers who have been on the front lines of the pandemic.

Despite that, some still fear the vaccine isn't safe, supposedly because the people behind the vaccine haven't yet taken it.

"Bill Gates said he will not get vaccinated nor his children," a post on Facebook reads. "The CEO of Pzifer (sic) is 'holding off' in receiving the COVID vaccine. Get the picture yet? Wake up church!"

Gates, Pfizer CEO won't forgo vaccine

Bridgitt Arnold, a Gates family spokesperson, told USA TODAY that Bill Gates, his wife, Melinda Gates, and their family plan to be vaccinated against COVID-19 "when it is their turn to do so." Bill Gates made a similar statement himself in an interview with Savannah Guthrie on NBC's "Today," when she asked whether he would personally take the first vaccine offered to him.

"Whatever my place in line rightly is, I will immediately step up and take the vaccine," he told Guthrie.

The idea that Gates and his family generally refuse to be vaccinated themselves, despite their longtime financial support of vaccine research has been debunked by a number of news organizations, including Reuters and the Associated Press. In response to the original claims, Melinda Gates denied the allegations in a Facebook post.

“All three of my children are fully vaccinated,” she wrote in April 2019. “Vaccines work. And when fewer people decide to get them, we all become more vulnerable to disease.”

The Gateses are staunch advocates of vaccination and pledged $250 million toward research, development and delivery of COVID-19 vaccines, diagnostics and therapies, particularly to low-income countries. But Bill Gates has criticized the federal government's handling of the virus and its subsequent vaccination plan.

“The federal government has way more resources than the states,” Gates said in a Dec. 3 interview with "Today." “Punting this to the states means we won’t be perfect, but it will get done.”

A vial of the COVID-19 candidate vaccine developed by BioNTech and Pfizer is displayed at the headquarters in Puurs, Belgium.

Albert Bourla, Pfizer's CEO, also plans to take the vaccine — just not yet. Amy Rose, a spokesperson for Pfizer, told USA TODAY that the focus for the initial doses is on priority groups as the CDC has defined them.

"Dr. Bourla is looking forward to being vaccinated and he will be at the earliest possible time," she said.

Bourla told CNBC on Dec. 14 that he and other Pfizer executives will not "cut the line" to receive the company's COVID-19 vaccine, pointing to the fact that he's 59 years old and in good health.

"As soon as I can, I will," he told CNBC.

Our ruling: False

We rate the claim that Bill Gates and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla won't take the COVID-19 vaccine as FALSE because it was not supported by our research. Gates said in an interview on NBC's "Today" he would take the vaccine, and a family spokesperson confirmed that to USA TODAY. The Gates family members are staunch supporters of vaccination. Bourla told CNBC he plans to take the vaccine as soon as possible, which a spokesperson for Pfizer confirmed to USA TODAY.

