Fact check: Biden owns 2 of the 4 homes pictured in a viral meme

The claim: Biden owns four homes worth $3M million-$7.5M million

With the election just days away, Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s adversaries continue to push false narratives about his finances to try to raise doubt around "Middle Class Joe's" trustworthiness.

“Bidens 4 3.7.5 million-dollar homes on a 200k a year salary,” a reads meme posted to Facebook Oct. 20.

The meme shows four of Biden’s current, temporary and previous homes, most of which cost less than $3 million. But Biden has not made a senator’s salary for more than a decade, and hasn't been vice president since 2017.

Town & Country Magazine displayed the same four aerial photos in a Sept. 29 article about Biden’s real estate ventures. The meme shows his vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware; former DuPont mansion in Wilmington, Delaware; rental home in McLean, Virginia; and main residence near Wilmington.

USA TODAY has previously debunked several claims that Biden’s purported unexplainable and suspicious fortunes.

Neither the Facebook user that posted the meme nor Biden's campaign has responded to USA TODAY's request for comment.

View photos Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in Durham, North Carolina. More

Rehoboth Beach vacation home

In June 2017, Biden and his wife bought the six-bedroom, 5.5-bath, 4,786-square-foot home in the North Shores neighborhood of Rehoboth Beach. The couple paid $2.7 million for the home.

“Throughout our careers, Jill and I have dreamed of being able to buy a place at the beach at home where we can bring the whole family. We feel very lucky that we're now able to make that happen and are looking forward to spending time with our family in the place that matters most to us in the world,” Biden wrote in a statement that year.

The couple purchased the vacation home after the former vice president left office, the same year their income jumped nearly $10 million from speaking fees and book deals.

Zillow estimates the home is now worth more than $1.9 million.

DuPont mansion

Biden bought the five-bedroom, 2.5-bath former DuPont mansion at 6 Montchan Drive, Wilmington, Delaware, in 1974. He nicknamed the home “The Station” and used it as campaign headquarters during his 1988 election run.

He bought the 10,012-square-foot home in disrepair for $185,000. He spent two decades renovating and living in it before selling it for $1.2 million in February 1996. Redfin estimates the home is now worth $1,654, 478.

Greenville main residence

After selling The Station, Biden, then married to Jill Biden, bought 4 acres of land in suburban Wilmington for $350,000. He built a home on the secluded lakefront property in Greenville, an affluent neighborhood.

Zillow estimates the Biden’s nearly 7,000-square-foot home may be worth nearly $2.9 million.

View photos A black SUV sits outside Joe Biden's Greenville, Delaware residence on Tuesday as speculation about his pick for a vice presidential candidate ramped up. More

McLean rental

After leaving office, Biden began renting a large Georgian-style home in McLean, Virginia, not far from D.C. The Washington Post reports former Secretary of State Alexander Haig, who served under President Ronald Reagan, once owned the home in the upscale neighborhood.

Zillow estimates renting the five-bedroom, nine-bathroom, 11,943-square-foot home costs $19,795 per month. According to Zillow, the home is worth nearly $5 million. The Bidens never owned it.