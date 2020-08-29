Fact check: Ballot envelopes with prepaid postage are already first-class mail

The claim: Adding a stamp to your postage paid ballot will force USPS to handle it as first class instead of bulk.

As Election Day approaches and worries over delays and staffing issues inside the U.S. Postal Service continue, some have begun to question whether election mail could get lost in the system, and whether there is a way for voters to increase the chances their ballots make it to the box.

"Adding a stamp to your postage paid ballot will force USPS to handle it as first class instead of bulk. Pass it on," advised Rik Adams in a Facebook post that has been shared more than 200,000 times. Although Adams did not return USA TODAY's request for comment, he elaborated on his argument in the comments of the post.

When a commenter stated, correctly, that election mail is already largely handled as first class, Adams tried to predict a possible policy shift.

"WAS always treated as first class," he said, claiming, "the new postmaster general was directing that it would now be treated as bulk mail."

Adams is partly right in his elaboration — in states where ballots are postage-paid, they're already treated as first-class mail, USPS confirmed. His comments become inaccurate when he speculates on what may happen in the future.

USPS preparing for more mailed ballots

Since March, the postal service has been communicating with local election officials across the country on how to simplify and expedite the process of voting by mail, the agency said on its website.

"Due to COVID-19, there’s been an increase in the number of jurisdictions expanding or initiating mail-in voting options. Our national education effort keeps local and state election officials informed about mailing procedures and our operational standards," the website explains.

USPS spokeswoman Kim Frum told USA TODAY that mailing a ballot is a safe way to vote.

“The U.S. Mail remains a secure, efficient and effective means for citizens to participate in the electoral process, and the Postal Service is proud to serve as a critical component of our nation’s democratic process,” Frum said.

Adding a stamp won't change how USPS processes election mail

But states differ in how vote-by-mail ballots get to the local board of elections office. Some states provide voters with sufficient postage.

"If postage on a returning ballot envelope is prepaid by election officials it is First-Class Mail, so adding postage to the envelope is unnecessary and will not enhance service," U.S. Postal Service spokesperson Susan Wright said in an email.

In states where postage is not prepaid, voters are responsible for attaching the right postage.

"Voters should ensure that the appropriate postage is affixed to their return ballot envelope," Wright said.

Only 17 states pre-pay return postage, according to a National Conference of State Legislatures report from July. They include: Arizona, California, Delaware, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Rhode Island, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia and Wisconsin. In New Jersey, county clerks may provide postage-paid envelopes at their discretion.

