Fact check: Amy Coney Barrett ruled that police did not knowingly violate Black teen's rights

The claim: Amy Coney Barrett ruled a police officer was not responsible for a Black teen’s death because 'breathing is not a constitutional right'

Text on an image of now-confirmed Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett posted to the Instagram account @blklivesmatter makes a claim about one of her previous appeals court opinions: “Amy Coney Barrett Once Ruled That a Cop Wasn’t Responsible for a Black Teenager’s Death Because Breathing Isn’t a Constitutional Right.” It is credited to The Root writer Michael Harriot, who authored a piece with that title.

Harriot offers a scathing critique of Barrett’s background centered on a case where she ruled in favor of qualified immunity for two police officers after a Black teenager died in their custody.

Harriot and the users behind the @blklivesmatter handle did not respond to a request for comment.

The case of Terrell Day

That young man was Terrell Day, an 18-year-old Indianapolis high school student who died in police custody in 2015.

According to an IndyStar article written by Crystal Hill, a “loss prevention officer” confronted Day after he allegedly stole a watch from a Burlington Coat Factory. A mall security officer said he saw a gun in Day’s pocket. Day fled on foot and collapsed on a piece of grass behind a nearby gas station. A gun was found nearby.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Officer Randall Denny handcuffed Day, who weighed about 312 pounds, was “sweating and breathing heavily.” Day told IMPD Sgt. Franklin Wooten that he was having trouble breathing. Wooten was skeptical, according to the court’s opinion but called for paramedics, who examined Day and left. They returned later when Day’s condition worsened but were unable to revive him.

An autopsy found Day’s cause of death was “Sudden Cardiac Death due to Acute Ischemic Change” and that he suffered from “sustained respiratory compromise due to hands cuffed behind the back, obesity (and) underlying cardiomyopathy,” according to a column written by IndyStar’s James Briggs.

A 2017 lawsuit filed by Shanika Day, Terrell’s mother, against the officers involved and the city of Indianapolis alleges that excessive force and negligence led to her son’s death.

Qualified immunity

That’s where Barrett comes in. Before being confirmed as an associate justice on the Supreme Court, Barrett served as a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit, which hears cases from Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin.

Public employees, including police officers, are typically protected from civil lawsuits under a complex and hotly debated legal doctrine called “qualified immunity.” Those employees lose that immunity, however, if they are found to have violated "clearly established" laws or constitutional rights.

In the case of the officers involved with Day's death, the question that ultimately came before Barrett was whether the police could have known that having Day's hands behind his back was restricting his breathing.

A judge in Indiana federal district court ruled that yes, the police should have known. This would have stripped the officers of qualified immunity and allowed Day's mother's civil case to proceed. The officers appealed, and the case landed in front of Barrett at the Seventh Circuit.

Then-Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett is sworn in during a confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Oct. 12 in Washington.

Barrett and the two other judges reversed the lower court's ruling. They explained: There is no Seventh Circuit precedent that clearly establishes the conduct of the officers in this case as a violation of Day’s Fourth Amendment right to be free from unreasonable seizures. The fact that Day said he could not breathe, and that the officers heard him, was not enough on its own for the police officers to know that their conduct was contributing to his breathing problems.

The question before the Seventh Circuit was not whether there is a constitutional right to breathe. Rather, the issue they decided, based on the facts laid out in the lower court, was whether the police officers should have known that having Day's hands behind his back was contributing to his breathing problems.

Barrett and her colleagues assert that the officers could not have known that their actions were contributing to Day's breathing problems, because Day did not specifically say that having his hands cuffed behind his back was contributing to his breathing problems.

"Thus," the judges argued, "Day's right 'to be free from an officer's knowing use of handcuffs in a way that would inflict unnecessary pain or injury' was not violated."

The involved officers, therefore, retained their qualified immunity, potentially shielding them from Shanika Day's lawsuit. Her lawyers have asked the case to be heard by the Supreme Court, according to Faith Alvarez, the attorney on the case. Barrett has said she would recuse herself from any case that she participated in on the court of appeals.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, the Instagram post is FALSE. Barrett and her colleagues did not argue that Day lacked a constitutional right to breathe. The court was also not tasked with determining whether the officers were responsible for Day's death, but if they knowingly violated Day's rights. Harriot’s original post on The Root goes into far more detail about Day’s case and Barrett’s decision. But the title of his piece, and the Instagram post, assert a false claim about Barrett's ruling in the case.

Our fact-checking sources:

Emily Hopkins is a data reporter for IndyStar's investigative team. Reach them at 317-444-6409 or emily.hopkins@indystar.com.

