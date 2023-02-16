Fact check: Altered video shows Biden saying, 'Capitalism is exploitation'

Hannah Hudnall, USA TODAY
·3 min read

The claim: Video shows Biden saying, 'Capitalism is exploitation' during State of the Union

A Feb. 8 Instagram video shows President Joe Biden speaking in the House Chamber to an applauding crowd of politicians.

"My fellow Americans," Biden appears to say in the video. "Capitalism is exploitation."

The post's caption reads: "Wow, I can’t believe Biden started the State of the Union like this."

The post garnered more than 100 likes in a week. Similar versions of the post have been shared on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Follow us on Facebook! Like our page to get updates throughout the day on our latest debunks

Our rating: Altered

The video has been digitally altered. The original video was filmed at the 2022 State of the Union address, and the original audio shows Biden saying, "Capitalism without competition is exploitation."

Edited video is from 2022 State of the Union address

The original video was filmed at the 2022 State of the Union address. Vice President Kamala Harris and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi can be seen standing behind Biden when he said, "Capitalism without competition is exploitation."

Footage of the address was uploaded to YouTube by the White House and outlets such as C-SPAN and PBS.

The transcript was published on the White House's website as well.

Biden said something similar during his 2023 address.

President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address as Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy listen on Feb. 7, 2023.
President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address as Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy listen on Feb. 7, 2023.

"Look, capitalism without competition is not capitalism," said Biden. "It's extortion. It's exploitation."

Fact check: Video altered to show Joe Biden making transphobic remarks

The altered video was originally shared on Twitter by a user whose bio reads, "I'm an editor, I make satire."

It's an example of what could be called "stolen satire," where posts shared as satire and presented that way originally are captured and reposted in a way that makes them appear to be legitimate news. As a result, readers of the second-generation post are misled, as was the case here.

USA TODAY reached out to the user who shared the post for comment, and they failed to provide evidence to back up their claim.

The claim has been debunked by Reuters, Check Your Fact and Lead Stories as well.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: No, Biden did not say 'capitalism is exploitation'

Latest Stories

  • Rep. George Santos barricaded himself in his district office as angry constituents stood outside demanding his resignation: reports

    Angry constituents trying to deliver a petition calling on Rep. George Santos to resign were greeted by a staffer instead.

  • Hunter Biden's art dealer to House Republicans: Ask president's son about painting sales

    Hunter Biden's artwork prices, as well as who purchased his paintings, are focuses of a House GOP investigation into President Joe Biden's family.

  • First it was blood pressure medication. Now FDA eyes more drugs for cancer-causing chemical.

    Here's what the FDA is doing to protect consumers after drugs such as quinapril, Zantac and Metformin were recalled over chemicals linked to cancer.

  • The US is about to sell another 26M barrels of oil reserves — depleting the 'oil piggy bank' even further. But here's President Biden's 3-part plan to replenish it

    The SPR is already at its lowest level in 40 years.

  • Conservatives clarify opposition to Bill 21 following vote for notwithstanding clause

    OTTAWA — The federal Conservatives are trying to reassure the World Sikh Organization of Canada that the party remains opposed to Quebec's secularism law after its MPs voted in support of a provision the province used to create it. On Monday, the Conservatives voted en masse in favour of a Bloc Québécois motion recognizing that provinces have a "legitimate right" to use the notwithstanding clause, including pre-emptively. Asked for its rationale during a news conference held on a separate issue

  • Messages: Officer often fed information to Proud Boys leader

    A police officer frequently provided Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio with internal information about law enforcement operations in the weeks before other members of his far-right extremist group stormed the U.S. Capitol, according to messages shown Wednesday at the trial of Tarrio and four associates. A federal prosecutor showed jurors a string of messages that Metropolitan Police Lt. Shane Lamond and Tarrio privately exchanged in the run-up to a mob's attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Lamond, an intelligence officer for the city’s police department, was responsible for monitoring groups like the Proud Boys when they came to Washington for protests.

  • More and more migrants entering province being sent elsewhere, Quebec immigration minister claims

    Almost all the asylum seekers who entered Canada through Roxham Road last weekend were sent elsewhere in the country, according to Quebec's immigration minister — and Christine Fréchette says she's hopeful that will become the norm moving forward. In a brief meeting with reporters on Thursday afternoon, Fréchette said that out of about 380 people who set foot in Quebec, only eight stayed in the province. The others were redirected to other parts of Canada, mainly Ontario. Fréchette said it's a s

  • Gun-control group tells MPs 'disinformation' muddied assault-style firearm measures

    OTTAWA — A prominent voice for stricter gun control is telling MPs the federal government's efforts to outlaw assault-style firearms have become mired in disinformation. Representatives of the group PolySeSouvient appeared at a House of Commons committee Tuesday to support the federal government's plan to legislatively enshrine a definition of guns considered unsafe for civilian use. PolySeSouvient includes students and graduates of Montreal's École Polytechnique, where a gunman killed 14 women

  • 'Not an easy decision': RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki to retire next month

    OTTAWA — RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki says she has made the difficult decision to retire next month. There has been speculation about Lucki's future as she approaches the end of her five-year term. Her turbulent time as the top Mountie included the worst mass shooting in modern Canadian history, the COVID-19 pandemic and protests that paralyzed downtown Ottawa and several border crossings early last year. In April 2018, Lucki took over a police force that had become mired in internal dissensio

  • Carolina Squat truck ban cruises through SC Senate. Myrtle Beach leaders are glad

    The low-riding trucks that cruise Ocean Boulevard are considered safety hazards. Myrtle Beach police chief is among those who wants them off the road

  • Nicola Sturgeon's husband must quit as SNP CEO, says one of the party's MPs

    Nicola Sturgeon’s husband must quit his role as the SNP’s chief executive after the resignation of the Scottish First Minister, one of the party’s MPs has said.

  • Justice Department drops sex trafficking probe of Rep. Matt Gaetz without charges, lawyers say

    The investigation coincided with Matt Gaetz’s rise to prominence as a vocal supporter of Donald Trump and antagonist to congressional Democrats.

  • Kobach says bill stops China from buying KS farms. It might block immigrants from owning homes

    “That’s not a foreign adversary. That’s Canada,” a Washburn law professor said about the scope of Kobach’s bill and its pact on homeownership for immigrants in Kansas.

  • California debates what to do with water from recent storms

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Weeks after powerful storms dumped 32 trillion gallons of rain and snow on California, state officials and environmental groups in the drought-ravaged state are grappling with what to do with all of that water. State rules say when it rains and snows a lot in California, much of that water must stay in the rivers to act as a conveyer belt to carry tens of thousands of endangered baby salmon into the Pacific Ocean. But this week, Gov. Gavin Newsom asked state regulators

  • Scottish leader Sturgeon quits with independence goal unmet

    LONDON (AP) — Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon said Wednesday that she plans to step down after more than eight years in office, amid criticism of her drive to expand transgender rights and her strategy for achieving independence from the United Kingdom. Sturgeon made the surprise announcement during a news conference at her official residence in Edinburgh, Bute House, saying the decision wasn’t a response to the “latest period of pressure.” But she added that part of serving well was knowing whe

  • Mayor’s Long Goodbye Means Chaos for $12 Billion Toronto Budget

    (Bloomberg) -- Toronto’s 2023 budget approval process was thrown into disarray on Wednesday amid protests and confusion over when — or if — its mayor intends to resign.Most Read from BloombergChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonChina Warns of Retaliation Against US Over Balloon SagaASML Stolen Data Came From Technical Repository for Chip MachinesStocks Pare Losses Despite Fed Rate-Hike Warnings: Markets WrapEx-JPMorgan Executive’s Jeffrey Epstein Emails Revealed in Lawsuit

  • Federal government scraps controversial gun ban amendments

    The Liberal government has withdrawn a series of controversial amendments to firearms legislation, Bill C-21, that some gun owners say would have unfairly targeted hunters and farmers.

  • Blinken conveys U.S. concern over Indonesia criminal code

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed Washington's concern about certain provisions in Indonesia's new criminal code in a call Thursday with the country's foreign minister, Retno Marsudi, the State Department said. Indonesian lawmakers approved a new criminal code in December banning sex outside marriage and prohibiting cohabitation between unmarried couples. Critics have said the criminal code undermines civil liberties.

  • EU sues Poland over violations of EU law by Constitutional Tribunal

    The European Commission sued Poland on Wednesday in the EU's top court over violations of EU law by the Polish Constitutional Tribunal and its case law, the Commission said in a statement. The lawsuit is part of a wider clash between the European Union and the eurosceptic and nationalist government that has been running Poland since 2015 over the rule of law, which has already resulted in the suspension of EU funds for Warsaw. The Commission's move on Wednesday was triggered by rulings by the Polish Constitutional Tribunal from July and October 2021 that provisions of EU Treaties were incompatible with the Polish constitution, expressly challenging the primacy of EU law over national law.

  • Government not challenging judgment that rules on EU citizens in UK are unlawful

    A lawyer told the High Court last year that the affected cohort is about 2.6 million people.