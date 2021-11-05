Fact check: Altered image shows Day of the Dead skull display added to picture of Japan's Mount Fuji

The claim: Image shows Day of the Dead drone show in Mexico City

While many of the celebrations during Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, are rooted in traditions to honor the lives of loved ones who have died, several social media posts claim Mexico City turned to new technology this year.

An image shared on Facebook Nov. 3, which accrued more than 900 shares in a day, depicts an illuminated skull with a sombrero formed by drones in the sky, with city lights and a mountain in the background.

"Wow Mexico took it to a whole other level! VIVA! DAY OF THE DEAD," reads the post's caption. "Drones in Mexico City."

Other versions of the image have also gained traction, accumulating thousands of shares in just a few days.

But the image shared on Facebook doesn't show a drone show in Mexico City. In fact, it doesn't even show Mexico. The image has been altered.

USA TODAY reached out to the poster for comment.

Image shows Mount Fuji

A reverse image search shows the background in the photo – the mountain, city lights and tree line – match pictures featuring Mount Fuji in Japan.

A picture taken in October 2014 and posted on Flickr by Koshi Chiba is taken from a similar angle. The caption says it's a picture of Mount Fuji from "Amariyama," referring to Mount Amariyama.

Other pictures posted to Adobe Stock and Shutterstock of Mount Fuji taken from Mount Amariyama also show the same light and road pattern seen in the image shared on Facebook.

Those photos identify the city in between the two mountains as Kofu, which Google Maps shows is just northwest of Mount Fuji.

USA TODAY found no record of any images matching the one shared on social media that depict a skull in the sky, purportedly created by drones.

This is not the first time the image has been shared online. In 2020, the image was posted on Facebook but without the claim it was in Mexico or related to the Day of the Dead.

Mexico City celebrates Day of the Dead

People in Mexico celebrated the Day of the Dead this year, after visits to graveyards and other traditional events were canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Celebrated throughout Mexico, parts of Central America and the United States between Oct. 31 and Nov. 2, people set up "ofrendas," or altars, to commemorate a deceased loved one's life.

In Mexico City, the local government organized a series of events for the community, including a Day of the Dead parade and a joint ofrenda that various towns and cities contributed to, according to an Oct. 28 release.

Other events included dance and music festivals, local ofrendas and a commemorative service for those who died due to COVID-19, local media outlets reported.

USA TODAY found no reports of a drone show happening in the city.

The Mexico City government didn't immediately return USA TODAY's request for comment.

Our rating: Altered

Based on our research, we rate ALTERED an image that claims to show a Day of the Dead drone show in Mexico City. The image shared on social media matches other pictures taken in Japan featuring Mount Fuji and the city of Kofu. None of those pictures depicts an illuminated skull in the sky. There's no report of a drone show happening in Mexico City during the 2021 Day of the Dead.

