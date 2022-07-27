Fact check: In Alabama, sentencing varies for illegal abortion, rape

Sudiksha Kochi, USA TODAY
·6 min read

The claim: In Alabama, a doctor who provides a rape-related abortion gets a more severe penalty than a rapist

The Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on June 24 gave states the authority to decide whether and how to regulate abortion. In Alabama, abortions are banned except in certain situations such as when the mother's life is in danger.

Some social media users are spreading an out-of-context comparison between penalties for unauthorized abortions and rape in the state.

"In the state of Alabama, the penalty for a doctor who performs an abortion in the case of rape is more severe than the penalty is for the rapist himself," reads a tweet shared to Facebook via screenshot on June 27.

The tweet amassed over 45,000 likes in less than two weeks. Similar posts have spread widely on Facebook.

But the claim oversimplifies Alabama's framework for criminal penalties.

Follow us on Facebook! Like our page to get updates throughout the day on our latest debunks

There is no single, defined penalty for unauthorized abortion or rape in Alabama. The sentences for either offense are left to judicial discretion, varying by case based on factors such as the nature of the crime and the offender's criminal background, experts say.

USA TODAY reached out to the social media users who shared the claim for comment.

No defined penalty for abortion, rape

In Alabama, all felonies involve "a sentencing range with a minimum sentence and a maximum sentence," John Acevedo, a criminal law expert at the University of Alabama, told USA TODAY in an email.

It is up to the judge where in that range the penalty falls for a given case, taking into account factors such as the seriousness of the offense and the defendant's past criminal history, according to Acevedo. Judges will often use a manual from the Alabama Sentencing Commission that uses a point system to analyze such factors.

It is not yet clear how sentencing for conducting an unauthorized abortion compares to other Class A felonies as the Alabama Sentencing Commission has not yet provided sentencing guidelines for that offense, Acevedo said.

Fact check: No clinics have closed since Roe v. Wade overturned, Planned Parenthood says

House Bill 314 – which went into into effect after Roe v. Wade was overturned – states that all illegal abortions, except those done to "remove a dead unborn child," to protect a mother from a "serious health risk" or to "preserve the health of an unborn child," are considered Class A felonies. A defendant can receive between 10 and 99 years or life imprisonment, according to Alabama Code §13A-5-6.

Alabama recognizes two different levels of rape, Acevedo said. First-degree rape, which includes rape through "forcible compulsion," nonconsensual sex with a person who is "incapacitated" or sexual intercourse with a person under 12 years of age by a person over 16 years of age, is also a Class A felony, according to Ala. Code § 13A-6-61.

Any defendant convicted of first-degree rape can receive between 10 and 99 years or life imprisonment. The mandatory minimum sentence can increase to 20 years for a Class A felony if "a firearm or deadly weapon was used or attempted to be used in the commission of the felony" or if the felony was a sex offense "involving a child as defined in Section 15-20A-4."

Since the sentencing range for a class A felony is fluid, doctors who have performed a rape-related abortion might receive a higher sentence than a rapist, as the claim asserts.

"The doctor might go before one judge, who again has strong views on abortion, and the rapist might go before a different judge," Acevedo said. "And again...we've seen this throughout the country where he'll have committed rape (and) gets off with fairly light sentences."

But that might not always be the case. For example, a first-degree rapist with a prior record could get a more severe sentence compared to a doctor with a first offense under Alabama's class A felony scheme. Acevedo said that it is also unlikely the average licensed doctor has a gun conviction or prior felony convictions.

Alabama law defines second-degree rape as sexual intercourse between a person over the age of 16 and someone between the ages of 12 and 16. That is a Class B felony, for which a defendant would receive between two and 20 years behind bars. The mandatory minimum for a class B felony can increase to 10 years if a firearm was attempted or used in the offense or if the felony was a sex offense involving a child.

Fact check: Claim about AR-15s, abortion fails to account for 1994 assault weapons ban

Again, it's possible there could be a case where a doctor receives a longer sentence for a rape-related abortion than a rapist receives, but it is by no means guaranteed. That scenario would be more likely with a Class B rape charge given the lower range of possible time in prison compared with a Class A felony sentence for an unauthorized abortion.

"A Class B felony... increases the possibility, but again still does not require, that the doctor is sentenced to a longer term of imprisonment than the rapist," Acevedo said.

Our rating: Missing context

Based on our research, we rate MISSING CONTEXT the claim that in Alabama the penalty for a doctor who provides abortion in the case of rape is more severe than the penalty for a rapist. There is no defined penalty for abortion or rape in Alabama. Sentences for abortion and rape vary within ranges specified by statute and based on guidance provided by the state's sentencing commission, and it is up to a judge's discretion to weigh the specific factors of the case and relating to a defendant in determining a sentence.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: In Alabama, sentencing varies for illegal abortion, rape

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Sydney McLaughlin anchors US on record-setting day at worlds

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — It only made sense that Sydney McLaughlin would run the last, victorious lap of world championships for the United States. It only made sense she would win that race by a lot. America’s burgeoning speed star turned a close 4x400-meter relay into a laugher on the anchor leg Sunday, putting the final stamp on the first worlds held in the U.S. and delivering America's record 33rd medal of the meet. It was their 13th gold, one short of the all-time mark. After taking the baton fr

  • Arenado, Goldschmidt unvaccinated, won't make Toronto trip

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Two of the St. Louis Cardinals' best players, third baseman Nolan Arenado and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, won't be making the trip to Toronto for a short series with the Blue Jays because they haven't received the COVID-19 vaccination. The Cardinals announced Sunday that catcher Austin Romine also will not be going to Canada with the team for its Tuesday and Wednesday games. Much like the United States, Canada has restrictions on travelers who aren’t vaccinated against COVI

  • Here’s why Lewandowski joined Barcelona

    Here’s a look behind the transfer of the Polish striker, as he ends his 8 years relationship with Bayern Munich. Why did he really transfer?

  • Oilers sign forward Jesse Puljujarvi to one-year, $3-million deal

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers re-signed forward Jesse Puljujarvi to a one-year, US$3 million deal on Tuesday. Puljujarvi played 65 games this past season and set career highs in points (36) and assists (22). He his 14 goals fell one goal short of his career high. The five-year veteran added another three points in 16 playoff games during the team's run to the Western Conference finals. A fourth-overall pick in 2016, Puljujarvi has recorded 46 goals and 52 assists in 259 career games with Edmont

  • Shaqiri shines as Chicago Fire torch Vancouver Whitecaps for 3-1 win

    VANCOUVER — A split focus may have been the undoing of the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday. Coming into a game against the Chicago Fire at B.C. Place, the 'Caps had an opportunity to inch closer to a playoff position in Major League Soccer's Western Conference. At the same time, the club knew another big test looms — a matchup with Toronto FC in the Canadian Championship final on Tuesday. While Toronto took a dominant 4-0 victory in league play on Saturday, the Whitecaps (7-10-5) dropped an ugly

  • Quioto scores to lift Montreal past DC United 2-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Romell Quioto scored a crucial goal in Montreal’s 2-1 victory against D.C. United on Saturday. Quioto’s goal came in the 35th minute to put Montreal (11-8-2) up 2-0. Joel Waterman assisted the goal. Quioto scored all of Montreal’s goals in the game. James Pantemis had four saves for Montreal. Steve Birnbaum scored for United (5-12-3). D.C. United outshot Montreal 13-10, with five shots on goal to Montreal's three. Rafael Romo saved one of the three shots he faced for United. Mo

  • Goldschmidt, Arenado among Cardinals missing Blue Jays series over vaccination rules

    The St. Louis Cardinals will be lacking some serious firepower for their series in Toronto.

  • Verstappen wins French GP as Leclerc crashes, Hamilton 2nd

    LE CASTELLET, France (AP) — Max Verstappen won the French Grand Prix on Sunday after Charles Leclerc crashed out while leading, a mistake that dropped the Ferrari driver 63 points behind the defending Formula One champion. Verstappen’s seventh win through 12 races this season upped his career total to 27 victories, all with Red Bull. He said his lead in the title race is misleading because Red Bull and Ferrari have been fairly even this season. “Of course it’s a great lead but a lot of things ca

  • Flames' newest faces Huberdeau, Weegar 'excited' for season following shock of trade

    CALGARY — With the initial shock having finally subsided after learning that they had been traded from the Florida Panthers to Calgary , Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar are ready to get started with the Flames. “It was a big shock for me and my family,” Huberdeau, who had been with the Panthers since they drafted him third overall in 2011, said in a media availability Monday. “Late on Friday night, you don't think you're going to get a call, but we did and it's part of the hockey busines

  • MLB, union have Monday deadline for international draft deal

    NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball made what was termed a “final offer” for an international draft, increasing proposed money for the first year in 2024 by $10 million on Sunday to $191 million. The move came one day after the players' association made a proposal that remained at $260 million and left the sides far apart heading into a Monday night midnight EDT deadline for a deal. Because an international draft was tied in the March lockout settlement to dropping direct draft-pick compensati

  • What Tkachuk-Huberdeau blockbuster trade means for Flames, Panthers

    The Calgary Flames and Florida Panthers engineered the blockbuster trade of the summer on Friday.

  • Flames GM Brad Treliving on losing Tkachuk, Gaudreau: 'We're going to deal with it'

    Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving is playing the hand he's been dealt. Treliving spoke with media on Saturday, a day after the Flames sent star forward Matthew Tkachuk and a conditional fourth-round pick to the Florida Panthers in a trade. The deal comes nine days after Johnny Gaudreau left Calgary as a free agent, signing with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Gaudreau led Calgary with 115 points last season and Tkachuk was second with 104. "You can crawl over to the corner in the fetal po

  • Pete Rose to appear on field in Philadelphia next month

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pete Rose will make an appearance on the field in Philadelphia next month for the first time since receiving a lifetime ban from Major League Baseball. Rose agreed to the lifetime ban in August 1989 after an investigation for MLB by lawyer John Dowd found Rose placed numerous bets on the Cincinnati Reds to win from 1985-87 while playing for and managing the team. Baseball’s career hits leader will be part of Phillies alumni weekend, and will be introduced on the field alongsi

  • Sandy Lake First Nation kids get chance to play up their baseball skills

    Sandy Lake First Nation youth are up to bat this week at a baseball camp in the community to learn some skills of the game. Gary Mamagesic, who helps organize baseball in the community about 600 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay, Ont., said the community is excited about the coaches coming up, and so far about 50 participants have signed up to play. "They're going to give us some really good pointers and we're going to identify our little superstars when we're done. We just love to build champ

  • MacKinnon bringing Cup home this summer — but not to Cole Harbour

    Hockey superstar Nathan MacKinnon says there will not be a Stanley Cup parade in his hometown of Cole Harbour, N.S., this summer, but plans are underway for a parade in downtown Halifax. MacKinnon announced those plans on the High Button Sports podcast. "We're going to do it in Halifax around Citadel Hill and Brunswick Street and the City Hall square area," said MacKinnon. "So it will be in that area where I played junior right there." Prior to being selected as the first pick in the 2013 NHL dr

  • Brooke Henderson wins 2nd career major at Evian Championship

    Brooke Henderson closed out The Amundi Evian Championship strong on Sunday to win her second career major, aided by three birdies in the final five holes. The Smiths Falls, Ont. native carried a two-shot lead into the final round in Evian-les-Bains, France, thanks in large part to being the first player in LPGA history to begin a major with two rounds of 64 or lower. The 24-year-old shot a 71 in the fourth round to clinch her victory, finishing one shot ahead of Sophia Schubert of the United Sta

  • Wiebes wins on Champs Elysees as women's Tour returns

    PARIS (AP) — Lorena Wiebes of the Netherlands sprinted to victory on Sunday in the first stage of the women's Tour de France which returned after a 33-year absence. The Team DSM rider struck in the last 150 meters of the 82-kilometer (51-mile) circuit in Paris to beat former Olympic champion Marianne Vos to the line on the Champs-Elysees. Wiebes punched the air in celebration. Tour of Flanders champion Lotte Kopecky was third. It's the first time since 1989 that a women’s edition of the Tour de

  • Matthew Tkachuk after trade to Panthers: 'I hate Edmonton. I hate Tampa more now'

    Matthew Tkachuk is ready to dive into a new rivalry.

  • Dolegala stepping up at QB for Roughriders as COVID-depleted Saskatchewan hosts Argos

    REGINA — The circumstances may be strange but Jake Dolegala isn’t about to pass up on the opportunity to be the starting quarterback for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. It’s been a tough week for the Roughriders, who will host the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday at Mosaic Stadium. The game was initially scheduled for Saturday but it was rescheduled as the Saskatchewan locker-room dealt with a number of COVID-19 cases following last week’s game in Halifax. Riders starter Cody Fajardo, who has been deal

  • How the Blue Jays can add bench depth ahead of trade deadline

    While Cavan Biggio is on a tear for the Blue Jays, Zack Collins and Bradley Zimmer haven't lived up to expectations so Toronto would be wise to add some bench depth ahead of the MLB trade deadline.