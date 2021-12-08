Facing Rising Demand, Money Management International Receives $2.85 Million Grant for Housing Counseling from NeighborWorks America

Nonprofit Will Use Funding to Provide One-On-One Financial Counseling to Those Most at Risk of Losing Their Homes This Holiday Season and Beyond

Stafford, Texas, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Money Management International (MMI), a nonprofit financial counseling agency, was awarded a $2.85 million grant from NeighborWorks America to support housing stability and help prevent foreclosures and evictions in communities throughout the nation. NeighborWorks America designed the Housing Stability Counseling Program (HSCP) for nationwide implementation upon receiving funding through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 earlier this year.

“We are grateful for the incredible support from NeighborWorks America to help us keep up with the demand for housing counseling,” said Jim Triggs, President and CEO of MMI. “We anticipate a significant increase in the need for housing stability services over the next year and we are fortunate to be able to help thousands of people stay in their homes.”

Many Americans have been able to continue making payments to their credit cards, utilities, and auto loans because of the relief provided by mortgage forbearance and the extended pause on federal student loan payments. As these programs end, consumers will face difficult decisions about how to prioritize their budget and will need to take steps to avoid foreclosure or eviction. That’s where MMI counselors step in to help consumers prioritize and stabilize their household finances.

“Many of the borrowers and renters that we have worked with over the past year are finding themselves in this position for the very first time”, said Triggs. “Most have never missed a payment, never been out of work, and never found themselves struggling. We want them to know we are here for them to provide free, unbiased advice.”

Due to surging demand, MMI will provide nearly 70,000 housing counseling services in 2021.

About MMI

Money Management International (MMI), formerly Consumer Credit Counseling Service, is changing how America overcomes financial challenges. MMI helps create, restore, and maintain a life of financial wellness through empowered choices. For over 60 years, our clients have achieved financial confidence through nonprofit programs that educate, motivate, and liberate. MMI inspires action by delivering expert professional guidance and timely solutions aligned with our client's goals. Experiencing a financial challenge? Find your solution 24/7 at 866.864.8995 and MoneyManagement.org.

Story continues

About NeighborWorks America

For more than 40 years, Neighborhood Reinvestment Corp., a national, nonpartisan nonprofit known as NeighborWorks America, has strived to make every community a place of opportunity. Our network of excellence includes nearly 250 members in every state, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. NeighborWorks America offers grant funding, peer exchange, technical assistance, evaluation tools, and access to training as the nation's leading trainer of housing and community development professionals. NeighborWorks network organizations provide residents in their communities with affordable homes, owned and rented; financial counseling and coaching; community building through resident engagement; and collaboration in the areas of health, employment, and education.

CONTACT: Thomas Nitzsche Money Management International 404.490.2227 Thomas.Nitzsche@MoneyManagement.org



